UPSC IAS Mains 2020: Optional Syllabus for Gujarati Literature

UPSC: Gujarati is one of the 28 language literature subjects offered as optional by UPSC. The Gujarati language is included in the eighth schedule of the Constitution of India, It has been given the status of an official language of the Union of India. All the candidates choosing Gujarati literature as optional have to attempt both the optional papers in Gujarati script.

UPSC Optional Syllabus for Gujarati Literature Paper I

Section A: Gujarati Language: Form and history

History of Gujarati Language with special reference to New Indo-Aryan i.e. last one thousand years. Significant features of the Gujarati language: Phonology, morphology and syntax. Major dialects: Surti, Pattani, charotari and Saurashtri.

→ History of Gujarati Literature

Medieval :

Jaina tradition Bhakti tradition: Sagun and Nirgun (Jnanmargi) Non-sectarian tradition (Laukik parampara)

Modern:

Sudharak yug Pandit yug Gandhi yug Anu-Gandhi yug Adhunik yug

Section B:

Literary Forms : (Salient features, history and development of the following literary forms):

(a) Medieval

Narratives: Rasa, Akhyan and Padyavarta Lyrical: Pada

(b) Folk

Bhavai

(c) Modern

Fiction: Novel and short story Drama Literary Essay Lyrical Poetry

(d) Criticism

History of theoretical Gujarati criticism Recent research in folk tradition

UPSC Optional Syllabus for Gujarati Literature Paper II

The paper will require first-hand reading of the texts prescribed and will be designed to test the critical ability of the candidate.

Section-A

Medieval

(i) Vasantvilas phagu-Ajnatkrut

(ii) Kadambari-Bhalan

(iii) Sudamacharitra-Premanand

(iv) Chandrachandravatini varta-Shamal

(v) Akhegeeta-Akho

Sudharakyug & Pandityug

(vi) Mari Hakikat-Narmadashankar Dave

(vii) Farbasveerah- Dalpatram

(viii) Saraswatichandra-Part-I Govar-dhanram Tripathi

(ix) Purvalap- 'Kant' (Manishankar Ratnaji Bhatt)

(x) Raino Parvat-Ramanbhai Neel-kanth

Section-B

Gandhiyug & Anu Gandhiyug

(i) Hind Swaraj-Mohandas Kar-machand Gandhi

(ii) Patanni Prabhuta- Kanhaiyalal Munshi

(iii) Kavyani Shakti- Ramnarayan Vish-wanath Pathak

(iv) Saurashtrani Rasdhar Part 1- Zaver-chand Meghani

(v) Manvini Bhavai-Pannalal Patel

(vi) Dhvani-Rajendra Shah

Adhunik yug

(vii) Saptapadi-Umashankar Joshi

(viii) Janantike- Suresh Joshi

(ix) Ashwatthama- Sitanshu Yash-aschandra

Candidates should solve previous years’ questions papers as well as from mock tests to be able to score high marks in the UPSC Gujarati Literature exam.

