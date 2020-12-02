UPSC IAS Mains 2020: Optional Syllabus for Sindhi Literature

UPSC: UPSC offers 28 language literature subjects as optional for UPSC IAS Mains 2020. Sindhi literature has a rich literary tradition. Sindhi works include religious, philosophical, and scientific texts. Sindhi for the civil services examination is written in both Devanagari and Persian scripts. Aspirants who have learnt Sindhi during formal education, or have learnt Sindhi as their native language can opt for this subject to score well in the Mains exam. Check below the detailed syllabus for UPSC IAS Mains Optional Syllabus for Sindhi Literature.

UPSC IAS Mains 2020: Preparation Strategy for Optional Papers



UPSC Optional Syllabus for Sindhi Literature Paper I

Section A

(a) Origin and evolution of Sindhi language-views of different scholars.

(b) Significant linguistic features of Sindhi language, including those pertaining to its phonology, morphology and syntax.

(c) Major dialects of the Sindhi language.

(d) Sindhi vocabularly-stages of its growth, including those in the pre-partition and post-partition periods.

(e) Historical study of various Writing Systems (Scripts) of Sindhi.

(f) Changes in the structure of Sindhi language in India, after partition, due to influence of other languages and social conditions.

Section B

Sindhi literature through the ages in the context of socio-cultural conditions in the respective periods : Early medieval literature up to 1350 A.D. including folk literature. Late medieval period from 1350 A.D. to 1850 A.D. Renaissance period from 1850 A.D. to 1947 A.D. Modern period from 1947 and onwards.

(Literary genres in Modern Sindhi literature and experiments in poetry, drama, novel, short story, essay, literary criticism, biography, autobiography, memoirs, and travelogues.)

UPSC Optional Syllabus for Sindhi Literature Paper-II

Answers must be written in Sindhi (Arabic of Devanagari script).

This paper will require the first-hand reading of the texts prescribed and will be designed to test the candidates' critical ability.

Section A

References to context and critical appreciation of the texts included in this section.

(1) Poetry

"Shah Jo Choond Shair" : ed. H.I. Sadarangani, Published by Sahitya Akademi (First 100 pages) "Sachal Jo Choond Kalam": ed. Kalyan B. Advani Published by Sahitya Akademi (Kafis only) "Sami-a-ja Choond Sloka" : ed. B.H. Nagrani Published by Sahitya Akademi (First 100 pages) "Shair-e-Bewas": by Kishinchand Bewas

("Saamoondi Sipoon" portion only)

"Roshan Chhanvro" : Narayan Shyam "Virhange Khanpoije Sindhi Shair jee Choond" : ed. H.I. Sadarangani Published by Sahitya Akademi

(2) Drama

"Behtareen Sindhi Natak" (One-act Plays): Edited by M.Kamal Published by Gujarat Sindhi Academy. "Kako Kaloomal" (Full-length Play) : by Madan Jumani

Section B

References to context and critical appreciation of the texts included in this section.

'Pakheeara Valar Khan Vichhrya' (Novel): by Gobind Malhi 'Sat Deenhan' (Novel): by Krishan Khatwani 'Choond Sindhi Kahanyoon' (Short Stories) Vol. III.:Edited by Prem Prakash, Published by Sahitya Akademi. 'Bandhan' (Short Stories) : Sundari Uttamchandani 'Behtareen Sindhi Mazmoon' (Essays) : Edited by Hiro Thakur, published by Gujarat Sindhi Akademi. 'Sindhi Tanqeed' (Criticism): Edited by Harish Vaswani: Published by Sahitya Akademi. 'Mumhinjee Hayati-a ja Sona Ropa varqa' (Autobiography): by Popati Hiranandani "Dr. Choithram Gidwani" (Biography): by Vishnu Sharma

The syllabus for Sindhi is comprehensive, hence, candidates should analyze the pattern of questions from past years’ papers. Candidates should solve previous years’ question papers as well as from mock tests to be able to score high marks in the UPSC Sindhi Literature exam.

Also Check: UPSC Mains Syllabus for GS Papers







