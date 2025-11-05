HP TET Exam Analysis 2025 [Nov 5th]: Check HP TET Paper Difficulty Level, No. of Good Attempts and More

HP TET Exam Analysis 2025: The HPBOSE is all set to conduct the HP Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) exam for various subjects like Punjabi, Urdu, TGT (Arts), TGT (Medical), JBT TET, TGT (Sanskrit), TGT (Non-Medical), TGT (Hindi), and Special Educator for Pre primary and upper primary. The exam is being conducted from 02 November 2025 to 16 November 2025 in two shifts. The first shift will be conducted between 10 am to 12:30 pm. The second will start from 02 pm and end at 04:30 pm. Today, the HP TET exam is being conducted for TGT (Arts) and TGT (Medical).
HP TET Exam Analysis 2025
Himachal Pradesh School Board of Education is conducting the HP TET exam 2025 across the state of Himachal Pradesh. The exam is being conducted for various subjects and to certify the candidates as being eligible to be appointed as teachers in schools across the state. The HP TET exam is being conducted today in two shifts. The first shift has been conducted for TGT Arts from 10 am onwards and it will conclude at 12:30 pm. The second shift will be conducted for TGT Medical from 02 pm to 04:30 pm.
HP TET 2025 Exam Timings
The HP TET exam 2025 is being conducted across the state in two shifts from 02 November onwards. The exam today is being conducted for TGT Arts and Medical subjects. The candidates must download their admit cards from the official website of the Board which includes the exam shift timings, exam centre, and other details. Check the HP TET exam timings below:
|
Exam
|
Shift Timings
|
TGT Arts
|
10 am to 12:30 pm
|
TGT Medical
|
02 pm to 04:30 pm
HP TET Exam Analysis 2025 Difficulty Level
The Shift 1 paper has been concluded for TGT Arts subject. The paper was conducted between 10 am and 12:30 pm. Candidates can check the difficulty level of the HP TET TGT Arts exam in sometime after we will get the feedback from the candidates who have appeared for the exam.
|
Subjects
|
Difficulty Level
|
Child Psychology & Development, Pedagogy, Teaching Learning Processes
|To be Updated
|
General Awareness including Himachal Pradesh Current Affairs and Environmental Studies
|To be Updated
|
English Literature and Grammar
|To be Updated
|
Social Studies
|To be Updated
|
Total
|To be Updated
HP TET Exam Analysis 2025 Good Attempts
Candidates who have appeared for the HP TET exam for TGT Arts and Medical can check the number of good attempts that can be made in the question paper. The HP TET exam for TGT Arts has been concluded as of now and the TGT Medical paper will start at 02 pm. The candidates can check the number of good attempts for TGT Arts.
|
Subjects
|
Good Attempts
|
Child Psychology & Development, Pedagogy, Teaching Learning Processes
|To be Updated
|
General Awareness including Himachal Pradesh Current Affairs and Environmental Studies
|To be Updated
|
English Literature and Grammar
|To be Updated
|
Social Studies
|To be Updated
|
Total
|To be Updated
