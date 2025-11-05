CBSE Class 9 Deleted Syllabus 2025-26: Subject-wise List of Removed Topics for Board Exam 2026

SSC CHSL Exam City Slip 2025
CBSE Class 9 Deleted Syllabus 2025-26: Check subject-wise list of topics and chapters removed from Class 9 Maths, Science, Social Science, English and Hindi syllabus. Know which portions to skip for CBSE Board Exam 2026 based on the latest CBSE and NCERT updates.

CBSE Class 9 Deleted Syllabus 2025-26: As the academic year 2025-26 approaches, students of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 9 must stay abreast of important syllabus changes. In response to the learning disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the vision of National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) to rationalise content, CBSE has removed a portion of the syllabus for Class 9. 

This move is intended to ease the academic burden and enable deeper understanding rather than rote learning. But for the students and teachers, the key is to know what has been deleted so they can avoid wasting time and energy preparing topics that will not be assessed, and instead focus on what remains. In this comprehensive article, Class 9 deleted syllabus across major subjects and provide tables summarising the deleted topics/chapters for quick reference.

Why Was the Syllabus Reduced?

  • After the pandemic, CBSE reduced portions of its syllabus (up to around 30% in some cases) to ease the burden on students and accommodate lost instructional time.

  • NCERT also revised its textbooks accordingly, removing overlapping content, overly advanced topics, or material deemed less relevant to the age group.

  • The intent: enable students to focus on foundational understanding and application aligning with the goals of NEP 2020 and competency-based learning.

Subject-Wise Deleted Syllabus Overview

Below is a breakdown of what has been removed chapter- or topic-wise for key subjects of Class 9. Students should cross-check with their school textbooks and the official syllabus PDF.

Mathematics

Chapter

Topics

Real Numbers 

Representation of terminating / non-terminating recurring decimals on the number line through successive magnification.

Linear Equations In Two Variables

Being written as ordered pairs of real

numbers, plotting them and showing that they lie on a line. Graph of linear equations in two

variables. Examples, problems from real life, including problems on Ratio and Proportion

and with algebraic and graphical solutions being done simultaneously.

Coordinate Geometry

Plotting points in the plane. 

Introduction To Euclid's Geometry

Equivalent versions of the fifth postulate of Euclid.

Lines And Angles

(Prove) The sum of the angles of a triangle is 180O.

(Motivate) If a side of a triangle is produced, the exterior angle formed is equal to the sum of the two interior opposite angles.

Triangles 

(Motivate) Triangle inequalities and relation between ‘angle and facing side' inequalities in triangles.

Areas Of Parallelogram And Triangles

Full chapter deleted 

Circles 

(Motivate) There is one and only one circle passing through three given non-collinear points.

Constructions 

Full chapter deleted 

Heron's Formula 

Application of Heron’s Formula in finding the area of a quadrilateral.

Surface Areas And Volumes

Surface areas and volumes of cubes, cuboids and right circular cylinders.

Statistics 

Introduction to Statistics: Collection of data, presentation of data tabular form, ungrouped / grouped.Mean, median and mode of ungrouped data.

Probability

Full chapter deleted 

Science

Chapter

Topics

Chapter 2: Is Matter Around Us Pure?

Separating the components of a mixture

Chapter 3: Atoms and Molecules

Mole concept: Relationship of mole to mass of the particles and numbers.

Chapter 7: Diversity in Living Organisms

Full Chapter Deleted

Chapter 9: Force and Laws of Motion

Elementary idea of conservation of Momentum

Chapter 10: Gravitation

Elementary idea of Relative Density.

Chapter 11: Work and Energy

Commercial unit of Energy

Chapter 12: Sound

SONAR, Structure of the Human Ear (Auditory aspect only).

Chapter 13: Why Do We Fall Ill?

Full Chapter Deleted 

Chapter 14: Natural Resources

Full Chapter Deleted 

Social Science

Subject 

Chapter

Deleted topics 

Geography

(Contemporary India I)

Chapter 4:

Climate

 

Jet streams, western cyclonic disturbances, The Indian Monsoon, the onset of the monsoon and withdrawal and related Figs 4.1, 4.2, 4.3, 4.6

 

Chapter  5: Natural Vegetation and Wildlife

Factors affecting the diversity of flora and fauna Fig 5.1 and Table 5.1

 

Chapter 6: Population

Pointers regarding three major questions about population, age composition, sex ratio, literacy rates, occupational structure, health, NPP 2000 and adolescents

Deleted Map Items 

Chapter 4:  Climate

Cities to locate: Thiruvananthapuram, Chennai, Jodhpur, Bangalore, Mumbai, Kolkata, Leh, Shillong, Delhi, Nagpur (Location and Labelling)

 

Chapter 6: Population

Location and labelling:

i. The state having highest and lowest sex ratio

ii. Largest and smallest state according to area

English

Textbook

Deleted chapters

Beehive 

Chapter 7: Packing

Chapter 7: Poem ‘The Duck and the Kangaroo’

Chapter 9: The Bond of Love

Chapter 9: ‘The Snake Trying’

Moments

The Accidental Tourist (A Short Story)

Weathering the Storm in Ersama

Hindi A

Hindi B

Key Implications for Students & Teachers

  • Avoid wasted effort: If you are still using older textbooks or preparing using older syllabus content, you risk studying chapters that won’t be examined.

  • Focus revision smartly: Concentrate on topics that remain in the syllabus; deeper understanding is now even more critical.

  • Cross-check textbooks: Ensure your textbook edition is updated (post-rationalisation) and your teacher/school is aligned with the latest syllabus.

  • Plan study schedule accordingly: With certain chapters removed, you can allocate time more effectively, revise earlier, and deepen weaker areas.

  • Stay updated: Changes may continue as CBSE evolves its curriculum in line with NEP 2020. 

For students of Class 9 under CBSE in 2025-26, the message is clear: know what’s removed so you can focus on what matters. The syllabus rationalisation is not just about easier load it is about stronger foundations, better conceptual understanding and smarter preparation strategies. By consulting the subject-wise deleted syllabus tables above and aligning your study plan accordingly, you can make the most of the academic year ahead. Teachers and parents also play a crucial role in guiding students away from outdated content and towards maximised preparation efficiency.

Stay focused, study smart and best of luck for your journey ahead!

