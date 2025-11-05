CBSE Class 9 Deleted Syllabus 2025-26: Subject-wise List of Removed Topics for Board Exam 2026

CBSE Class 9 Deleted Syllabus 2025-26: As the academic year 2025-26 approaches, students of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 9 must stay abreast of important syllabus changes. In response to the learning disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the vision of National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) to rationalise content, CBSE has removed a portion of the syllabus for Class 9.

This move is intended to ease the academic burden and enable deeper understanding rather than rote learning. But for the students and teachers, the key is to know what has been deleted so they can avoid wasting time and energy preparing topics that will not be assessed, and instead focus on what remains. In this comprehensive article, Class 9 deleted syllabus across major subjects and provide tables summarising the deleted topics/chapters for quick reference.