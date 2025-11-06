CBSE Class 9 Hindi A Deleted Syllabus 2025-26: Check Chapters Deleted from Kshitij and Kritika

CBSE Class 9 Hindi A Deleted Syllabus 2025-26: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has the deleted syllabus for Class 9 Hindi Course A ( 2025-26) to simplify the curriculum and help students focus on essential chapters for their academic preparation. Every year, CBSE revises and rationalises the syllabus to ensure that students study only relevant and updated content in line with the National Education Policy (NEP). With this update, certain chapters and topics from the prescribed Hindi Course A textbooks Kshitij (Part 1) and Kritika (Part 1) have been removed from the syllabus and will not be considered for the Class 9 annual examination. The CBSE Class 9 Hindi A Deleted Syllabus 2025-26 remains similar to the previous academic year (2024-25). The Board has continued with the same rationalised content, ensuring that no major additions or removals have been made this session.

Understanding the deleted syllabus is extremely important for students, teachers, and parents. It not only helps them plan their study schedule more effectively but also prevents them from wasting time on chapters that will not appear in the exam.

CBSE Class 9 Hindi A Deleted Syllabus 2026

Rationalised Content in NCERT Class 9 Hindi A Books

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has revised and rationalised the Class 9 Hindi textbooks to improve learning quality and align the syllabus with CBSE’s updated curriculum guidelines. This revision aims to make the study material more relevant, concise, and focused on essential learning outcomes. The rationalisation covers both Kritika (Part I) and Kshitij (Part II) textbooks used for Hindi Course A.