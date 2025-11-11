CBSE Class 9 Social Science Deleted Syllabus 2025-26: Check Chapter-Wise List of Deleted Topics

CBSE Class 9 Social Science Deleted Syllabus 2025-26: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has also rationalized the syllabus for Class 9 Social Science (History, Geography, Political Science/Civics, and Economics) for the academic session 2025-26, continuing its effort to make the curriculum more streamlined and student-friendly. This updated syllabus removes specific chapters, sections, and detailed case studies from the NCERT textbooks to help students focus on core concepts of governance, historical movements, geographical phenomena, and fundamental economic principles.

The 2025-26 deleted syllabus for Class 9 Social Science is similar to the previous year’s, reflecting the rationalization done by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT). This rationalization ensures the content's relevance and alignment with the National Education Policy (NEP) by removing redundant, outdated, or overly complex topics. Students should carefully review the latest deleted content, particularly certain chapters in History and Geography, to avoid studying material that will not be evaluated in the exams.