CBSE Class 9 Social Science Deleted Syllabus 2025-26: Check Chapter-Wise List of Deleted Topics

CBSE Class 9 Social Science Deleted Syllabus 2025-26: The syllabus for 2025-26 has been rationalized, continuing the pattern of previous years' deletions. This process streamlines the curriculum across History, Geography, Political Science, and Economics. The goal is to reduce academic load and align content with NEP, primarily by removing redundant or less critical chapters. Students must verify the specific deleted topics, especially in History and Geography, to ensure efficient and targeted exam preparation.

CBSE Class 9 Social Science Deleted Syllabus 2025-26:  The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has also rationalized the syllabus for Class 9 Social Science (History, Geography, Political Science/Civics, and Economics) for the academic session 2025-26, continuing its effort to make the curriculum more streamlined and student-friendly. This updated syllabus removes specific chapters, sections, and detailed case studies from the NCERT textbooks to help students focus on core concepts of governance, historical movements, geographical phenomena, and fundamental economic principles.

The 2025-26 deleted syllabus for Class 9 Social Science is similar to the previous year’s, reflecting the rationalization done by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT). This rationalization ensures the content's relevance and alignment with the National Education Policy (NEP) by removing redundant, outdated, or overly complex topics. Students should carefully review the latest deleted content, particularly certain chapters in History and Geography, to avoid studying material that will not be evaluated in the exams.

CBSE Class 9 Social Science Deleted Syllabus 2026

From the below table students can check the deleted syllabus which is being implemented in the current academic session 2025-26:. 

Subject 

Chapter

Deleted topics 

Geography

(Contemporary India I)

 

 

Chapter 4:

Climate

 

Jet streams, western cyclonic disturbances, The Indian Monsoon, the onset of the monsoon and withdrawal and related Figs 4.1, 4.2, 4.3, 4.6

Chapter  5: Natural Vegetation and Wildlife

Factors affecting the diversity of flora and fauna Fig 5.1 and Table 5.1

Chapter 6: Population

Pointers regarding three major questions about population, age composition, sex ratio, literacy rates, occupational structure, health, NPP 2000 and adolescents

Deleted Map Items 

 

Chapter 4:  Climate

Cities to locate: Thiruvananthapuram, Chennai, Jodhpur, Bangalore, Mumbai, Kolkata, Leh, Shillong, Delhi, Nagpur (Location and Labelling)

Chapter 6: Population

Location and labelling:

i. The state having highest and lowest sex ratio

ii. Largest and smallest state according to area

CBSE Class 9 Deleted Syllabus 2025-26: All Subjects

CBSE Class 9 Social Science Exam 2026: Tips to prepare

1. Master the Revised Curriculum & Deleted Topics 

Analyze the latest CBSE Social Science syllabus and immediately note the chapters and topics that have been officially rationalized or dropped. Focus 100% of your energy only on the revised content to ensure highly efficient and targeted preparation for the 2026 board exams. 

2. Targeted NCERT Study & Concept Mapping 

Read the NCERT prescribed textbooks (History, Geography, Civics, Economics) multiple times.

  • For History, Civics, and Economics: Focus on memorizing key terms, definitions, critical dates, and significant facts. Create concise, comprehensive notes for quick revision.

  • For Geography: Prioritize understanding concepts and geographical phenomena using NCERT's simple language and helpful visuals/maps. 

3. Prioritize NCERT End-of-Chapter Questions 

Solve all the questions given at the end of every chapter in the NCERT textbooks. These questions are critically important, as they not only test your conceptual understanding but also frequently serve as a basis for questions in the board exams. Use them to self-assess your grasp of the material. 

4. Practice High-Difficulty Questions with Sample Papers 

Integrate the practice of sample papers and previous year question papers (PYQs) into your weekly routine. This practice is crucial for:

  • Gaining insights into the level of difficulty and common question patterns.

  • Improving your time management skills during the exam.

  • Performing a final check on your preparation and identifying weak areas. 

