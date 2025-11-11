CBSE Class 9 Science Deleted Syllabus 2025-26: Check Chapter-Wise List of Deleted Topics

CBSE Class 9 Science Deleted Syllabus 2025-26: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has also rationalized the syllabus for Class 9 Science (Physics, Chemistry, and Biology) for the academic session 2025-26, continuing its effort to make the curriculum more streamlined and student-friendly. This updated syllabus removes certain chapters, sections, and specific topics from the NCERT textbook to help students focus on core scientific principles, essential practical applications, and the development of observational and analytical skills.

The 2025-26 deleted syllabus for Class 9 Science is similar to the previous year’s, reflecting the rationalization done by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT). This rationalization ensures the content's relevance and alignment with the National Education Policy (NEP) by removing redundant concepts or those that overlap heavily with Class 10 material. Students should carefully review the latest deleted content, including specific experiments and detailed concepts, to avoid studying material that will not be evaluated in the exams.