CBSE Class 9 Science Deleted Syllabus 2025-26: Check Chapter-Wise List of Deleted Topics

CBSE Class 9 Science Deleted Syllabus 2025-26: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has also rationalized the syllabus for Class 9 Science (Physics, Chemistry, and Biology) for the academic session 2025-26, continuing its effort to make the curriculum more streamlined and student-friendly. This updated syllabus removes certain chapters, sections, and specific topics from the NCERT textbook to help students focus on core scientific principles, essential practical applications, and the development of observational and analytical skills.
The 2025-26 deleted syllabus for Class 9 Science is similar to the previous year’s, reflecting the rationalization done by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT). This rationalization ensures the content's relevance and alignment with the National Education Policy (NEP) by removing redundant concepts or those that overlap heavily with Class 10 material. Students should carefully review the latest deleted content, including specific experiments and detailed concepts, to avoid studying material that will not be evaluated in the exams.
CBSE Class 9 Science Deleted Syllabus 2026
|
Chapter
|
Topics
|
Chapter 2: Is Matter Around Us Pure?
|
Separating the components of a mixture
|
Chapter 3: Atoms and Molecules
|
Mole concept: Relationship of mole to mass of the particles and numbers.
|
Chapter 7: Diversity in Living Organisms
|
Full Chapter Deleted
|
Chapter 9: Force and Laws of Motion
|
Elementary idea of conservation of Momentum
|
Chapter 10: Gravitation
|
Elementary idea of Relative Density.
|
Chapter 11: Work and Energy
|
Commercial unit of Energy
|
Chapter 12: Sound
|
SONAR, Structure of the Human Ear (Auditory aspect only).
|
Chapter 13: Why Do We Fall Ill?
|
Full Chapter Deleted
|
Chapter 14: Natural Resources
|
Full Chapter Deleted
|
Rationalised Content in NCERT Class 9 Science Book
|
Chapter
|
Page no.
|
Dropped Topics/Chapter
|
Chapter 1: Matter in Our Surroundings
|
10
|
Box item titled ‘Plasma and Bose–Einstein Condensate’
|
Chapter 2: Is Matter Around Us Pure?
|
19-24
|
2.3 Separating the components of a mixture
2.3.1 How can we obtain coloured component (dye) from blue/ black ink?
2.3.2 How can we separate cream from milk?
2.3.3 How can we separate a mixture of two immiscible liquids?
2.3.4 How can we separate a mixture of salt and camphor?
2.3.5 Is the dye in black ink a single colour?
2.3.6 How can we separate a mixture of two miscible liquids?
2.3.7 How can we obtain different gases from air ?
2.3.8 How can we obtain pure copper sulphate from an impure sample?
|
Chapter 3: Atoms and Molecules
|
40-42
|
Mole concept
|
Chapter 7: Diversity in Living Organisms
|
80-97
|
Full chapter
|
Chapter 9: Force and Laws of Motion
|
123-127
|
9.6 Conservation of Momentum
Activity 9.5, 9.6
Example 9.6, 9.7, 9.8
Box item ‘Conservation Laws’
|
Chapter 10: Gravitation
|
133, 142
|
Following Box Items: a. Brief Description of Isaac Newton
b. How did Newton guess the inverse–square rule?
10.7 Relative Density
Example 10.7
|
Chapter 11: Work and Energy
|
156
|
11.3.1 Commercial Unit of Energy
|
Chapter 12: Sound
|
161, 162, 167,171 and 172
|
Box item titled ‘Can sound make a light spot dance?’ Box item titled ‘Sonic Boom’ 12.2.1 Sound Needs a Medium– Travel 12.5.1 Sonar 12.6 Structure of Human Ear
|
Chapter 13: Why Do We Fall Ill?
|
176-188
|
Full chapter
|
Chapter 14: Natural Resources
|
189-202
|
Full chapter
A comprehensive understanding of the CBSE Class 9 Science Deleted Syllabus for 2025-26 is essential for effective exam preparation. By adhering to the rationalized curriculum, which removes specific chapters and topics across Physics, Chemistry, and Biology, students can significantly reduce their academic burden. Learners must focus their study efforts exclusively on the revised content, ensuring they master the core scientific principles and applications. Staying updated with these latest NCERT and CBSE guidelines is crucial for efficient resource utilization and achieving optimal performance in the annual examination.
