CBSE Class 9 English Deleted Syllabus 2025-26: Check Chapter-Wise List of Deleted Topics

CBSE Class 9 English Deleted Syllabus 2025-26: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has also rationalized the syllabus for Class 9 English Language and Literature for the academic session 2025-26, continuing its effort to make the curriculum more streamlined and student-friendly. This updated syllabus removes certain chapters, poems, and supplementary topics from the English textbooks, Beehive and Moments, to help students focus on key areas that enhance their language proficiency, comprehension, and writing skills.
The 2025-26 deleted syllabus for Class 9 English is similar to the previous year’s, with no major changes or additions. The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has rationalized the English textbooks to ensure relevance and alignment with the National Education Policy (NEP). Students should carefully review the latest deleted content to avoid studying chapters and topics that will not be evaluated in the exams.
CBSE Class 9 English Deleted Syllabus 2026
|
Textbook
|
Deleted chapters
|
Beehive
|
Chapter 7: Packing
Chapter 7: Poem ‘The Duck and the Kangaroo’
Chapter 9: The Bond of Love
Chapter 9: ‘The Snake Trying’
|
Moments
|
The Accidental Tourist (A Short Story)
Weathering the Storm in Ersama
|
CBSE Class 9 Deleted Syllabus 2025-26: All Subjects
Rationalised Content in NCERT Class 9 English Books
Beehive
|
Chapter
|
Page no.
|
Dropped Topics/Chapter
|
Chapter 7: Packing
|
82-93
|
Full chapter
|
Chapter 7: Poem ‘The Duck and the Kangaroo’
|
94-96
|
Full chapter
|
Chapter 9: The Bond of Love
|
113-124
|
Full chapter
|
Chapter 9: ‘The Snake Trying’
|
125-127
|
Full chapter
Moments
|
Chapter
|
Page no.
|
Dropped Topics/Chapter
|
The Accidental Tourist (A Short Story)
|
56-61
|
Full chapter
|
Weathering the Storm in Ersama
|
37-43
|
Full chapter
Words and Expressions-I
|
Chapter
|
Page no.
|
Dropped Topics/Chapter
|
Unit 7
|
96-110
|
Full unit
|
Unit 9
|
127-139
|
Full unit
The CBSE Class 9 English Deleted Syllabus 2025-26 continues the rationalised structure from last year, helping students focus on important topics and reduce unnecessary academic load. Learners are advised to check the deleted chapters, and prepare only from the revised content. Staying updated with the latest CBSE guidelines ensures efficient preparation and a clearer understanding of the subject for better exam performance.
