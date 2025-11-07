RRB Group D City Slip 2025
CBSE Class 9 English Deleted Syllabus 2025-26: Check Chapter-Wise List of Deleted Topics

By Apeksha Agarwal
Nov 7, 2025, 10:49 IST

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has maintained the rationalized curriculum for the Class 9 English Language and Literature syllabus for the 2025-26 academic session. Similar to the previous year, several full chapters and poems have been permanently removed from the prescribed NCERT textbooks, Beehive and Moments, to reduce the curriculum load and align with the National Education Policy (NEP).

CBSE Class 9 English Deleted Syllabus 2025-26: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has also rationalized the syllabus for Class 9 English Language and Literature for the academic session 2025-26, continuing its effort to make the curriculum more streamlined and student-friendly. This updated syllabus removes certain chapters, poems, and supplementary topics from the English textbooks, Beehive and Moments, to help students focus on key areas that enhance their language proficiency, comprehension, and writing skills.

The 2025-26 deleted syllabus for Class 9 English is similar to the previous year’s, with no major changes or additions. The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has rationalized the English textbooks to ensure relevance and alignment with the National Education Policy (NEP). Students should carefully review the latest deleted content to avoid studying chapters and topics that will not be evaluated in the exams.

CBSE Class 9 English Deleted Syllabus 2026

Textbook

Deleted chapters

Beehive 

Chapter 7: Packing

Chapter 7: Poem ‘The Duck and the Kangaroo’

Chapter 9: The Bond of Love

Chapter 9: ‘The Snake Trying’

Moments

The Accidental Tourist (A Short Story)

Weathering the Storm in Ersama

CBSE Class 9 Deleted Syllabus 2025-26: All Subjects

Rationalised Content in NCERT Class 9 English Books

Beehive 

Chapter

Page no.

Dropped Topics/Chapter

Chapter 7: Packing

82-93

Full chapter

Chapter 7: Poem ‘The Duck and the Kangaroo’

94-96

Full chapter

Chapter 9: The Bond of Love

113-124

Full chapter

Chapter 9: ‘The Snake Trying’

125-127

Full chapter

Moments 

Chapter

Page no.

Dropped Topics/Chapter

The Accidental Tourist (A Short Story)

56-61

Full chapter

Weathering the Storm in Ersama

37-43

Full chapter

Words and Expressions-I

Chapter

Page no.

Dropped Topics/Chapter

Unit 7

96-110

Full unit

Unit 9

127-139

Full unit

The CBSE Class 9 English Deleted Syllabus 2025-26 continues the rationalised structure from last year, helping students focus on important topics and reduce unnecessary academic load. Learners are advised to check the deleted chapters, and prepare only from the revised content. Staying updated with the latest CBSE guidelines ensures efficient preparation and a clearer understanding of the subject for better exam performance.

Apeksha Agarwal
Apeksha Agarwal

Content Writer

Apeksha Agarwal, a passionate and aspiring journalist, is dedicated to delivering impactful stories and insightful reports. As an education beat writer, she focuses on providing well-researched and engaging news content. Apeksha's strong foundation in journalism and media is complemented by her creativity, dedication, and attention to detail. Her goal is to inform and inspire audiences through meaningful narratives while continuously adapting to the ever-changing media landscape. She can be reached at apeksha.agarwal@jagrannewmedia.com.

