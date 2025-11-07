CBSE Class 9 English Deleted Syllabus 2025-26: Check Chapter-Wise List of Deleted Topics

CBSE Class 9 English Deleted Syllabus 2025-26: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has also rationalized the syllabus for Class 9 English Language and Literature for the academic session 2025-26, continuing its effort to make the curriculum more streamlined and student-friendly. This updated syllabus removes certain chapters, poems, and supplementary topics from the English textbooks, Beehive and Moments, to help students focus on key areas that enhance their language proficiency, comprehension, and writing skills.

The 2025-26 deleted syllabus for Class 9 English is similar to the previous year’s, with no major changes or additions. The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has rationalized the English textbooks to ensure relevance and alignment with the National Education Policy (NEP). Students should carefully review the latest deleted content to avoid studying chapters and topics that will not be evaluated in the exams.