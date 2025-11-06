CBSE Class 9 Hindi B Deleted Syllabus 2025-26: Check Chapters Deleted from Sparsh and Sanchayan Books

CBSE Class 9 Hindi B Deleted Syllabus 2025-26: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has deleted syllabus for Class 9 Hindi Course B for the academic session 2025-26, continuing its effort to make the curriculum more streamlined and student-friendly. This updated syllabus removes certain chapters and topics from the Hindi Course B textbooks to help students focus on key areas that enhance their language proficiency, comprehension, and writing skills.
Just like Hindi Course A, the 2025-26 deleted syllabus for Class 9 Hindi Course B is similar to the previous year’s, with no major changes or additions. The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has also rationalised the Hindi Course B textbooks to ensure relevance and alignment with the National Education Policy (NEP). Students should carefully review the latest deleted chapters to avoid studying content that will not be evaluated in exams.
CBSE Class 9 Hindi B Deleted Syllabus 2026
Rationalised Content in NCERT Class 9 Hindi B Books
In line with the CBSE’s syllabus rationalisation initiative, the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has revised and rationalised the Class 9 Hindi textbooks to make the curriculum more concise, relevant, and student-friendly. This step ensures that learners can focus on important literary concepts and language skills without feeling burdened by an overly vast syllabus.
For the academic session 2025-26, NCERT has rationalised the contents of the Sparsh (Part I) and Sanchayan (Part I) textbooks prescribed for Hindi Course B. Below is the detailed list of deleted chapters and topics from the NCERT Class 9 Hindi books, along with their respective page numbers, to help students and teachers refer to the updated syllabus accurately.
The CBSE Class 9 Hindi Course B Deleted Syllabus 2025-26 continues the rationalised structure from last year, helping students focus on important topics and reduce unnecessary academic load. Learners are advised to check the deleted chapters, and prepare only from the revised content. Staying updated with the latest CBSE guidelines ensures efficient preparation and a clearer understanding of the subject for better exam performance.
