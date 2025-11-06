CBSE Class 9 Hindi B Deleted Syllabus 2025-26: Check Chapters Deleted from Sparsh and Sanchayan Books

CBSE Class 9 Hindi B Deleted Syllabus 2025-26: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has deleted syllabus for Class 9 Hindi Course B for the academic session 2025-26, continuing its effort to make the curriculum more streamlined and student-friendly. This updated syllabus removes certain chapters and topics from the Hindi Course B textbooks to help students focus on key areas that enhance their language proficiency, comprehension, and writing skills.

Just like Hindi Course A, the 2025-26 deleted syllabus for Class 9 Hindi Course B is similar to the previous year’s, with no major changes or additions. The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has also rationalised the Hindi Course B textbooks to ensure relevance and alignment with the National Education Policy (NEP). Students should carefully review the latest deleted chapters to avoid studying content that will not be evaluated in exams.