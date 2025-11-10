CBSE Class 9 Maths Deleted Syllabus 2025-26: Check Chapter-Wise List of Deleted Topics

CBSE Class 9 Maths Deleted Syllabus 2025-26: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has also rationalized the syllabus for Class 9 Mathematics for the academic session 2025-26, continuing its effort to make the curriculum more streamlined and student-friendly. This updated syllabus removes certain chapters, exercises, and specific topics from the NCERT textbook to help students focus on fundamental mathematical concepts, logical reasoning, and problem-solving skills.
The 2025-26 deleted syllabus for Class 9 Mathematics is similar to the previous year’s, reflecting the rationalization done by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT). This rationalization ensures the content's relevance and alignment with the National Education Policy (NEP), by removing redundant or overlapping content. Students should carefully review the latest deleted content, including specific sections and exercises, to avoid studying material that will not be evaluated in the exams.
CBSE Class 9 Maths Deleted Syllabus 2026
From the below table students can check the deleted syllabus which is being implemented in the current academic session 2025-26:.
|
Chapter
|
Topics
|
Real Numbers
|
Representation of terminating / non-terminating recurring decimals on the number line through successive magnification.
|
Linear Equations In Two Variables
|
Being written as ordered pairs of real
numbers, plotting them and showing that they lie on a line. Graph of linear equations in two
variables. Examples, problems from real life, including problems on Ratio and Proportion
and with algebraic and graphical solutions being done simultaneously.
|
Coordinate Geometry
|
Plotting points in the plane.
|
Introduction To Euclid's Geometry
|
Equivalent versions of the fifth postulate of Euclid.
|
Lines And Angles
|
(Prove) The sum of the angles of a triangle is 180O.
(Motivate) If a side of a triangle is produced, the exterior angle so formed is equal to the sum of the two interior opposite angles.
|
Triangles
|
(Motivate) Triangle inequalities and relation between ‘angle and facing side' inequalities in triangles.
|
Areas Of Parallelogram And Triangles
|
Full chapter deleted
|
Circles
|
(Motivate) There is one and only one circle passing through three given non-collinear points.
|
Constructions
|
Full chapter deleted
|
Heron's Formula
|
Application of Heron’s Formula in finding the area of a quadrilateral.
|
Surface Areas And Volumes
|
Surface areas and volumes of cubes, cuboids and right circular cylinders.
|
Statistics
|
Introduction to Statistics: Collection of data, presentation of data — tabular form, ungrouped / grouped.Mean, median and mode of ungrouped data.
|
Probability
|
Full chapter deleted
|
Rationalised Content in NCERT Class 9 Maths Books
After CBSE revised its curriculum, NCERT implemented the revisions in the textbooks. Check the NCERT Class 9 Maths rationalised content below for better understanding.
|
Chapter
|
Page no.
|
Dropped Topics/chapter
|
Chapter 1: Number Systems
|
15–18
27
|
1.4 Representing real numbers on the number line
|
Chapter 2: Polynomials
|
35–40
50
|
2.4 Remainder theorem
|
Chapter 3: Coordinate Geometry
|
61–65
|
3.3 Plotting a point in the plane if its coordinates are given
|
Chapter 4: Linear Equations in Two Variables
|
70–75
75-77
|
4.4 Graph of linear equations in two variables
4.5 Equations of lines parallel–x–axis and y–axis
|
Chapter 5: Introduction– Euclidean Geometry
|
86-88
|
5.3 Equivalent versions of Euclid’s fifth postulate
|
Chapter 6: Lines and Angles
|
98-100
103
105-108
|
6.5 Parallel lines and a transversal
6.7 Angle sum property of a triangle
|
Chapter 7: Triangles
|
129-134
|
7.6 Inequalities in triangles
|
Chapter 8: Quadrilaterals
|
135-138
|
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Angle sum property of a quadrilateral
|
145-147
151
|
8.3 Types of quadrilaterals
8.5 Another condition for a Quadrilateral–be a parallelogram
|
Chapter 9: Areas of Parallelogram and Triangles
|
152-167
|
Full chapter
|
Chapter 10: Circles
|
168
|
10.1 Introduction
|
169-171
|
10.2 Circles and its related terms: Review
|
174-176
186-187
|
Circle through three points
|
Chapter 11: Construction
|
188-196
|
Full chapter
|
Chapter 12: Heron’s Formula
|
197-199
203-207
|
12.1 Introduction
12.3 Application of Heron’s formula in finding areas of quadrilaterals
|
Chapter 13: Surface Area and Volume
|
208-217
|
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Surface area of a cuboid and cube
|
226-231
|
13.3 Surface area of right circular cylinder
|
236-237
|
13.6 Volume of cuboid
13.7 Volume of cylinder
|
Chapter 14: Statistics
|
238-246
261-270
|
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Collection of data
14.3 Presentation of data
14.5 Measure of central tendency
14.6 Summary
|
Chapter 15: Probability
|
271-285
|
Full chapter
|
Answers
|
326
328
330-345
347
|
Answers of Exercise
The CBSE Class 9 Mathematics Deleted Syllabus 2025-26 continues the rationalized structure from last year, helping students focus on core mathematical concepts and reduce unnecessary academic load. Learners are strongly advised to check the deleted chapters, specific exercises, and topics to ensure their preparation is fully aligned with the revised curriculum. Staying updated with the latest CBSE guidelines, particularly the removal of complex or overlapping content, ensures efficient preparation, a clearer understanding of fundamental concepts, and ultimately leads to better exam performance in Mathematics.
