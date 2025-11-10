HTET Result 2025 Out
CBSE Class 9 Maths Deleted Syllabus 2025-26: Check Chapter-Wise List of Deleted Topics

By Apeksha Agarwal
Nov 10, 2025, 11:13 IST

CBSE Class 9 Maths Deleted Syllabus 2025-26: The CBSE Class 9 Maths syllabus for 2025-26 is rationalized, maintaining the deletions from the previous year. This streamlining aims to reduce academic load and align content with NEP goals. Students should refer to the revised NCERT textbook, as specific chapters and exercises are removed. Focusing on the core concepts ensures efficient preparation and a clear understanding of fundamental mathematics. Reviewing the deleted syllabus is crucial for avoiding irrelevant study material before exams.

CBSE Class 9 Maths Deleted Syllabus 2025-26: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has also rationalized the syllabus for Class 9 Mathematics for the academic session 2025-26, continuing its effort to make the curriculum more streamlined and student-friendly. This updated syllabus removes certain chapters, exercises, and specific topics from the NCERT textbook to help students focus on fundamental mathematical concepts, logical reasoning, and problem-solving skills.

The 2025-26 deleted syllabus for Class 9 Mathematics is similar to the previous year’s, reflecting the rationalization done by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT). This rationalization ensures the content's relevance and alignment with the National Education Policy (NEP), by removing redundant or overlapping content. Students should carefully review the latest deleted content, including specific sections and exercises, to avoid studying material that will not be evaluated in the exams.

CBSE Class 9 Maths Deleted Syllabus 2026

From the below table students can check the deleted syllabus which is being implemented in the current academic session 2025-26:. 

Chapter

Topics

Real Numbers 

Representation of terminating / non-terminating recurring decimals on the number line through successive magnification.

Linear Equations In Two Variables

Being written as ordered pairs of real

numbers, plotting them and showing that they lie on a line. Graph of linear equations in two

variables. Examples, problems from real life, including problems on Ratio and Proportion

and with algebraic and graphical solutions being done simultaneously.

Coordinate Geometry

Plotting points in the plane. 

Introduction To Euclid's Geometry

Equivalent versions of the fifth postulate of Euclid.

Lines And Angles

(Prove) The sum of the angles of a triangle is 180O.

(Motivate) If a side of a triangle is produced, the exterior angle so formed is equal to the sum of the two interior opposite angles.

Triangles 

(Motivate) Triangle inequalities and relation between ‘angle and facing side' inequalities in triangles.

Areas Of Parallelogram And Triangles

Full chapter deleted 

Circles 

(Motivate) There is one and only one circle passing through three given non-collinear points.

Constructions 

Full chapter deleted 

Heron's Formula 

Application of Heron’s Formula in finding the area of a quadrilateral.

Surface Areas And Volumes

Surface areas and volumes of cubes, cuboids and right circular cylinders.

Statistics 

Introduction to Statistics: Collection of data, presentation of data — tabular form, ungrouped / grouped.Mean, median and mode of ungrouped data.

Probability

Full chapter deleted 

CBSE Class 9 Deleted Syllabus 2025-26: All Subjects

Rationalised Content in NCERT Class 9 Maths Books

After CBSE revised its curriculum, NCERT implemented the revisions in the textbooks. Check the NCERT Class 9 Maths rationalised content below for better understanding. 

Chapter

Page no. 

Dropped Topics/chapter

Chapter 1: Number Systems

15–18

27

1.4 Representing real numbers on the number line

Chapter 2: Polynomials

35–40

50

2.4 Remainder theorem

Chapter 3: Coordinate Geometry

61–65

3.3 Plotting a point in the plane if its coordinates are given

Chapter 4: Linear Equations in Two Variables

70–75

 75-77

4.4 Graph of linear equations in two variables

4.5 Equations of lines parallel–x–axis and y–axis

Chapter 5: Introduction– Euclidean Geometry

86-88

5.3 Equivalent versions of Euclid’s fifth postulate

Chapter 6: Lines and Angles

98-100

103

105-108

6.5 Parallel lines and a transversal

6.7 Angle sum property of a triangle

Chapter 7: Triangles

129-134

7.6 Inequalities in triangles

Chapter 8: Quadrilaterals

 

135-138

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Angle sum property of a quadrilateral

145-147

151

8.3 Types of quadrilaterals

8.5 Another condition for a Quadrilateral–be a parallelogram

Chapter 9: Areas of Parallelogram and Triangles

152-167

Full chapter

Chapter 10: Circles

 

 

168

10.1 Introduction

169-171

10.2 Circles and its related terms: Review

174-176

186-187

Circle through three points

Chapter 11: Construction

188-196

Full chapter

Chapter 12: Heron’s Formula

197-199

203-207

12.1 Introduction

12.3 Application of Heron’s formula in finding areas of quadrilaterals

Chapter 13: Surface Area and Volume

 

 

208-217

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Surface area of a cuboid and cube

226-231

13.3 Surface area of right circular cylinder

236-237

13.6 Volume of cuboid

13.7 Volume of cylinder

Chapter 14: Statistics

238-246

261-270

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Collection of data

14.3 Presentation of data

14.5 Measure of central tendency

14.6 Summary

Chapter 15: Probability

271-285

Full chapter

Answers

326

328

330-345

347

Answers of Exercise

The CBSE Class 9 Mathematics Deleted Syllabus 2025-26 continues the rationalized structure from last year, helping students focus on core mathematical concepts and reduce unnecessary academic load. Learners are strongly advised to check the deleted chapters, specific exercises, and topics to ensure their preparation is fully aligned with the revised curriculum. Staying updated with the latest CBSE guidelines, particularly the removal of complex or overlapping content, ensures efficient preparation, a clearer understanding of fundamental concepts, and ultimately leads to better exam performance in Mathematics.

Also Check:

CBSE Class 9 Syllabus 2025-26

 

