UPSC IAS Mains 2020: Optional Syllabus for Kannada Literature

UPSC: Kannada is one of the 28 language literature subjects offered as optional by UPSC. Kannada literature is considered as one of the scoring subjects. Many toppers scored 250+ marks in this subject which is very difficult in many other optionals. The 2016 UPSC topper K R Nandini had Kannada Literature as her optional subject. Most of the questions are analytical which makes the subject very interesting. In this article, we have provided the detailed syllabus for Kannada Literature for the optional papers.

Also Check: UPSC Mains - Detailed Syllabus for all Optional Papers

UPSC Optional Syllabus for Kannada Literature Paper I

Section A

➤ History of Kannada Language:

What is Language?

General characteristics of Language.

Dravidian Family of Languages and its specific features.

Antiquity of Kannada Language.

Different phases of its Development.

Dialects of Kannada Language: Regional and Social.

Various aspects of developments of Kannada Language: phonological and Semantic changes. Language borrowing.

➤ History of Kannada Literature

Ancient Kannada literature: Influence and Trends, Poets for study: Specified poets from Pampa to Ratnakara Varni are to be studied in the light of contents, form, and expression: Pampa, Janna, Nagachandra.

Medieval Kannada literature: Influence and Trends

Vachana literature: Basavanna, Akka Mahadevi

Medieval Poets: Harihara, Raghavanka, Kumara-Vyasa

Dasa literature: Purandara and Kanaka

Sangataya: Ratnakarvarni

Modern Kannada literature: Influence, trends and ideologies, Navodaya, Pragatishila, Navya, Dalita, and Bandaya.

Section B

➤ Poetics and Literary Criticism

Definition and concepts of poetry; Word, Meaning, Alankara, Reeti, Rasa, Dhwani, Auchitya.

Interpretations of Rasa Sutra. Modern Trends of literary criticism: Formalist, Historical, Marxist, Feminist, Post-colonial criticism.

➤ Cultural History of Karnataka

Contribution of Dynasties to the culture of Karnataka: Chalukyas of Badami and Kalyani, Rashtrakutas, Hoysalas, Vijayanagara rulers, in a literary context.

Major religions of Karnataka and their cultural contribution.

Arts of Karnataka; Sculpture, Architecture, Painting, Music, Dance—in the literary context.

Unification of Karnataka and its impact on Kannada literature.

UPSC Optional Syllabus for Kannada Literature Paper-II

Section A

➤ Old Kannada Literature

Vikramaarjuna Vijaya of Pampa (Cantos 12 & 13), (Mysore University Pub.)

Vaddaraadhane (Sukumaraswamyia Kathe, Vidyutchorana Kathe)

➤ Medieval Kannada Literature

Vachana, Kammata, Ed. K. Marulasiddappa K.R. Nagaraj (Bangalore University Pub.)

Janapriya Kanakasamputa, Ed. D. Javare Gowda (Kannada and Culture Directorate, Bangalore)

Nambiyannana Ragale, Ed., T.N. Sreekantaiah (Ta. Vem. Smaraka Grantha Male, Mysore)

Kumaravyasa Bharata: Karna Parva (Mysore University)

Bharatesha Vaibhava Sangraha Ed Ta. Su. Shama Rao (Mysore University)

Section B

➤ Modern Kannada Literature

Poetry: Hosagannada Kavite, Ed. G.H. Nayak (Kannada Saahitya Parishattu, Bangalore)

Novel: Bettada Jeeva—Shivarama Karanta Madhavi—Anupama

Niranjana Odalaala – Devanuru Mahadeva

Short Story: Kannada Sanna Kathegalu, Ed. G.H. Nayak (Sahitya Academy, New Delhi)

Drama: Shudra Tapaswi—Kuvempu. Tughalak—Girish Karnad.

Vichara Sahitya: Devaru—A.N. Moorty Rao (Pub: D.V.K.Moorty, Mysore.)

➤ Folk Literature:

Janapada Swaroopa—Dr. H.M. Nayak. (Ta. Vem. Smaraka Grantha Male, Mysore.)

Janpada Geetaanjali—Ed. D. Javare Gowda.(Pub: Sahitya Academy, New Delhi).

Kannada Janapada Kathegalu—Ed. J.S. Paramashiviaah (Mysore University).

Beedi Makkalu Beledo. Ed. Kalegowda Nagavara (Pub: Bangalore University).

Savirada Ogatugalu—Ed. S.G. Imrapura.

Candidates should solve previous years’ question papers as well as from mock tests to be able to score high marks in the UPSC Kannada Literature exam.

Also Check: