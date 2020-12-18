UPSC (IAS) Mains 2020: Check Previous Years’ Papers of Essay & All GS Papers (2019-2009)

UPSC: Union Public Service Commission will conduct the UPSC Civil Services (Mains) examination 2020 from January 8, 2021. The UPSC Mains syllabus comprises four GS Papers, Essay papers, and two Optional papers. All the mains papers are descriptive.

Making it through the Civil Services Exam requires the right strategy, sincere hard work, and dedication. However, this hard work would only bear fruit when done in the right direction and for this, one needs to know the pattern of questions asked in the UPSC CSE Exam. For this, aspirants can refer to Previous Year UPSC Mains Papers to keep track of the changing trend of questions asked in the Mains exam and head your preparation in the right direction.

Also Read: Tips for Writing Better Answers in UPSC IAS Mains 2020

Check below the year-wise previous years’ papers of all GS Papers and Essay paper:

UPSC (IAS) Mains Previous Years’ Papers (2019)

UPSC (IAS) Mains Previous Years’ Papers (2018)

UPSC (IAS) Mains Previous Years’ Papers (2017)

UPSC (IAS) Mains Previous Years’ Papers (2016)

UPSC (IAS) Mains Previous Years’ Papers (2015)

UPSC (IAS) Mains Previous Years’ Papers (2014)

UPSC (IAS) Mains Previous Years’ Papers (2013)

Note: Ethics paper was introduced in the year 2013 in the UPSC IAS Mains as a separate paper. Hence, question papers of the UPSC Civil Services Main Exam GS IV have been provided till the year 2013,

Also Check: Tips on "How to Write a Good Essay?"

UPSC (IAS) Mains Previous Years’ Papers (2012)

UPSC (IAS) Mains Previous Years’ Papers (2011)

UPSC (IAS) Mains Previous Years’ Papers (2010)

UPSC (IAS) Mains Previous Years’ Papers (2009)

On analyzing these papers, candidates get an idea about the weightage of different topics and the number of static and current affairs related questions being asked over the years. Self-assessment is very important for a UPSC aspirant and solving previous year papers along would help assess one’s performance well.

The UPSC Civil Services Examination is conducted every year for the appointment of the various central services including Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), an Indian Police Service (IPS), etc.

Also Check: Subject-wise Preparation Strategy for GS Papers