UPSC IAS Mains 2020: GS IV (Ethics) Book List & Important Resources for Preparation

UPSC: The exam pattern for GS IV is different from other GS papers and requires a unique preparation strategy. Unlike the other GS Papers with 20 questions each, Ethics has only 14. However, this does not mean that this paper is easier to attempt. Some previous years toppers have confessed that they found this paper the lengthiest of all. Information about all the useful textual and online resources have been provided in the article so that you do not spend much of your precious time creating the book list.

UPSC Mains GS IV Book List & Important Resources

➨ Books:

Lexicon for Ethics, Integrity & Aptitude for IAS General Studies Paper IV – Niraj Kumar

This book is excellent for strategies for solving case studies and is highly recommended by toppers.

Ethics, Integrity & Aptitude – G Subba Rao & P N Roy Chowdhury

The authors of the book - G Subba Rao & P N Roy Chowdhury are retired IAS officers. The book contains many case studies and is a recommended book for beginners

Ethics, Integrity and Aptitude – M Karthikeyan

This book is published by Mcgraw Hill education and covers the UPSC syllabus for the GS paper 4 in depth.

➨ Government Resources:

ARC Reports

Read all ARC reports completely, memorize only recommendations. The Second ARC Report on ‘Ethics in Governance’ recommends the following values in civil services: integrity, impartiality and non-partisanship, objectivity, dedication to public service, empathy, tolerance, and compassion towards the weaker sections. These topics are mentioned in the GS IV syllabus.

Manual on ethics for civil servants published by DoPT

UN documents and reports

Nolan committee and Cadbury committee of UK

➨ Videos:

Harvard Lecture by Michael Sandel

➨ Previous year’s papers:

It's the most authentic source in order to understand the scope of the syllabus and type of the questions asked. In ethics, the difficulty is that notes and books become outdated quickly as the question paper format keeps evolving every year. What's good today may not be for tomorrow. So, choose the book wisely.

It’s important to understand that each question is an opportunity to display your ethics. This will be best demonstrated by the actions you did or some other personalized/ real-life examples you quote. Reflect on your childhood, school life, college time, professional career, etc, and glean examples that are simple, unpretentious and at the same time bring out your ethical values clearly.

