UPSC IAS Mains 2020: Previous Year Question Papers (GS Paper IV- Ethics) 2019 to 2013

UPSC: One of the best ways to understand the patterns of UPSC IAS Mains papers is to refer to the previous year's question papers. On analyzing these papers, candidates get an idea about the weightage of different topics and the number of static and current affairs related questions being asked over the years. Self-assessment is very important for a UPSC aspirant and solving previous year papers would help assess one’s performance.

The UPSC Mains syllabus comprises four GS Papers, Essay, and two Optional papers. All the mains papers are descriptive. The GS Paper IV of the UPSC Mains Exam questions to test the candidates’ attitude and approach to issues relating to integrity, probity in public life, and his problem-solving approach to various issues. Ethics paper was introduced in the year 2013 in the UPSC IAS Mains as a separate paper.

The Question Papers of the UPSC Civil Services Main Exam (2019-2013), General Studies Paper IV are given below:

UPSC IAS Mains Previous Year Papers (2019)- GS IV View/ Download UPSC IAS Mains Previous Year Papers (2018)- GS IV View/ Download UPSC IAS Mains Previous Year Papers (2017)- GS IV View/ Download UPSC IAS Mains Previous Year Papers (2016)- GS IV View/ Download UPSC IAS Mains Previous Year Papers (2015)- GS IV View/ Download UPSC IAS Mains Previous Year Papers (2014)- GS IV View/ Download UPSC IAS Mains Previous Year Papers (2013)- GS IV View/ Download

Of the four General Studies Papers, this paper is the most unpredictable, and the type of questions asked varies widely from year to year. The paper consists of twelve questions divided into two sections. Prior to 2018, fourteen questions were asked in the Ethics paper. With the new changes introduced, now the complexity has been increased and the number of questions has been reduced.

The questions asked in UPSC Mains GS Paper IV are of two types:

Direct concept related questions which test the candidate’s understanding of ethical issues and concepts related to integrity and aptitude (125 marks) Case studies which test the candidate’s application of those concepts to situations involving the candidate and other stakeholders such as politicians, pressure groups, the public, and other people (125 marks).

