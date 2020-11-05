UPSC IAS Mains 2020: Political Science & IR Optional Previous Years’ Question Papers (2019 to 2009)

UPSC: Political Science is one of the commonly opted optional subjects in the UPSC Mains exam. The syllabus of Political Science overlaps with other GS Papers and the study material is easily available for the aspirants. The Political Science & IR optional is conducted as two papers namely Optional Paper I & Optional Paper-II. This optional has gained popularity in the past years as many IAS toppers cleared the exam with Political Science optional.

One of the important keys to ace the optional exam is to be well aware of the syllabus and the type of questions asked from this syllabus. To understand the exam pattern, previous years’ papers will prove to be of great help. Below we have provided the past 11 years’ question papers of both Paper-I and Paper-II.

UPSC IAS Mains 2020: Optional Subject Syllabus for Political Science & International Relations

UPSC IAS Mains 2020: Political Science & IR Optional Previous Years' Papers

Political Science & IR optional contains two papers. Both papers have a different syllabus. Candidates can practice answer writing by solving the above given previous year papers. These papers will also help the candidates to detect the kind of questions asked from the given syllabus. The weightage of both the optional papers is 250 marks each.

