UPSC IAS Mains 2020: Booklist and Resources for Political Science & IR Optional

UPSC: Political Science & IR optional has gained popularity in the recent past years as many IAS toppers cleared the exam with Political Science optional. Another reason being the easy availability of study material. The syllabus of Political Science overlaps with other GS Paper II and the study material is easily available for the aspirants. One of the important keys to ace the optional exam is to be well aware of the syllabus and create a defined booklist for both papers. In this article, we have compiled a list of important books and resources that can be referred to while preparing for the Political Science & IR Optional.

Also Check: Political Science & IR Optional Previous Years’ Question Papers (2019 to 2009)

UPSC Optional Paper Booklist for Political Science & IR - Paper I

Reference Books

➦ An Introduction to Political Theory by O P Gauba

➦ A History Of Political Thought: Plato To Marx by Subrata Mukherjee And Sushila Ramaswamy

➦ An Oxford Companion To Politics In India by Niraja Gopal Jayal And Pratap Bhanu Mehta

➦ India’s Struggle For Independence – Bipan Chandra

➦ IGNOU BOOKLET MPSE-004 Social and Political Thought in Modern India

Additional Books

➦ Indian Government And Politics – B L Fadia

➦ Foundations Of Indian Political Thought- V.R Mehta

➦ “Political Ideologies: An Introduction” by Andrew Heywood.

UPSC Optional Paper Booklist for Political Science & IR - Paper II

Reference Books

➦ Global Politics- Andrew Heywood

➦ Challenges and Strategy: Rethinking India’s Foreign Policy by Rajiv Sikri

➦ Does The Elephant Dance?: Contemporary Indian Foreign Policy- David M. Malone

➦ “The Globalization of World Politics: An Introduction to International Relations” by John Baylis, Steve Smith and Patricia Owens.

Additional References

➦ International Relations- Mcgraw Hill education

➦ India’s Foreign Policy Challenges and Opportunities by GoI publication

Other Important References

➦ IGNOU notes on Comparative Politics.

➦ “IDSA website (should be followed for articles)

➦ MEA website (for current affairs)

➦ IR editorials from daily newspaper

➦ MPS-004 Comparative Politics: Issues And Trends By Expert Panel Of GPH

Political Science and International Relations syllabus majorly covers topics related to the Constitution of India, social justice, international organizations, the international economic system and trade, India’s foreign policy, and peacekeeping among others. UPSC IAS aspirants would notice that Political Science and International Relations Optional for UPSC has a significant syllabus overlap with topics from General Studies II. Hence, the preparation of Political Science and International Relations optional will also help in GS II preparation. It should be noted that the answers written for optional papers are different from those written for GS papers. Aspirants can read a detailed strategy for optional papers as well as answer writing techniques from the links provided below.

