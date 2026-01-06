UP Police Constable Cut Off 2026: Check Category-Wise Previous Year Cut Off Marks

The UP Police Constable Cut Off is announced along with the result and plays a crucial role in the selection process. These cut off marks represent the minimum score required for candidates to move ahead in the UP Police Constable Recruitment process. Those who meet or exceed the prescribed cut-off will be considered for the next stages. The UP Police Constable selection process includes four important stages: the Written Examination, Document Verification, Physical Measurement Test (PMT), and Physical Efficiency Test (PET). Candidates must successfully clear each stage to secure the Constable post in the Uttar Pradesh Police Department. It is important to note that only candidates scoring above the UP Police Constable written exam cut off are shortlisted for the PET and Document Verification rounds. This article provides UP Police Constable Previous Year Cut Off to help candidates understand past trends and predict the expected cut-off for upcoming exams.

UP Police Constable Cut Off 2026 The UP Police Constable Cut Off 2026 refers to the minimum marks candidates must score in the written examination to qualify for the next stages of the recruitment process. These cut-off marks are released by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) along with the official result. Candidates who score equal to or above the UP Police Constable Cut Off 2026 are shortlisted for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Measurement Test (PMT), and Document Verification. UP Police Constable Previous Year Cut Off Candidates should analyse UP Police Constable Previous Year Cut Off to understand the competition level and set realistic preparation goals for the upcoming exam. Analyzing earlier cut-off marks gives aspirants a clear idea of category-wise performance expectations and improves exam strategy.

UP Police Constable Cut Off 2024 Around 48 lakh candidates appeared for the UP Police Constable Exam 2024. The category-wise qualifying marks for both male and female candidates are provided in the table below for better understanding. Category Cut Off Freedom Fighters’ Dependents Cut Off Ex-Servicemen Cut Off Home Guards Cut Off Women Candidates Cut Off Unreserved (General) 214.04644 75.96059 100.44128 – 203.90879 Economically Weaker Section (EWS) 187.31758 – – – 180.23366 Other Backward Class (OBC) 198.99599 – 59.00371 – 189.39259 Scheduled Caste (SC) 178.04955 – – – 169.13167 Scheduled Tribe (ST) 146.73835 – – – 136.02707 UP Police Constable Cut Off 2020 The table below shows the category-wise cut-off marks for the UP Police Constable written exam conducted in 2020. These figures reflect the minimum scores required to move ahead in the selection process.

Category Cut Off Marks (2020) General 185.34 OBC 172.32 SC 145.39 ST 114.19 UP Police Constable Cut Off 2018 In 2018, UPPRPB released separate cut-off marks for different groups such as male candidates, female candidates, ex-servicemen, home guards, and freedom fighters. The cut-off varied based on category and reservation criteria. Category Male Candidates Ex-Servicemen Home Guards Freedom Fighters Female Candidates General 225.03 67.43 60 60 199.50 OBC 216.74 67.43 60 60 199.50 SC 187.99 67.43 60 60 199.50 ST 153.31 67.43 60 60 199.50 How to Download UP Police Constable Cut Off 2026? The UP Police Constable Cut Off 2026 is released along with the exam result on the official UPPRPB website. Follow these simple steps to download and check cut-off marks: