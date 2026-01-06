UP Police Constable Cut Off 2026: Check Category-Wise Previous Year Cut Off Marks

JEE Main 2026 City Intimation Slip
By Mridula Sharma
Jan 6, 2026, 13:39 IST

The UP Police Constable Cut Off 2026 determines minimum marks to qualify for PET, PMT, and document verification. Analyzing previous year cut-offs helps candidates understand category-wise trends, set realistic goals, and plan preparation. This article provides past cut-off data, download steps for official PDFs, and key factors affecting cut-off marks

UP Police Constable Previous Year Cut Off

The UP Police Constable Cut Off is announced along with the result and plays a crucial role in the selection process. These cut off marks represent the minimum score required for candidates to move ahead in the UP Police Constable Recruitment process. Those who meet or exceed the prescribed cut-off will be considered for the next stages.

The UP Police Constable selection process includes four important stages: the Written Examination, Document Verification, Physical Measurement Test (PMT), and Physical Efficiency Test (PET). Candidates must successfully clear each stage to secure the Constable post in the Uttar Pradesh Police Department.

It is important to note that only candidates scoring above the UP Police Constable written exam cut off are shortlisted for the PET and Document Verification rounds. This article provides UP Police Constable Previous Year Cut Off to help candidates understand past trends and predict the expected cut-off for upcoming exams.

UP Police Constable Cut Off 2026

The UP Police Constable Cut Off 2026 refers to the minimum marks candidates must score in the written examination to qualify for the next stages of the recruitment process. These cut-off marks are released by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) along with the official result.

Candidates who score equal to or above the UP Police Constable Cut Off 2026 are shortlisted for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Measurement Test (PMT), and Document Verification. 

UP Police Constable Previous Year Cut Off 

Candidates should analyse UP Police Constable Previous Year Cut Off to understand the competition level and set realistic preparation goals for the upcoming exam. Analyzing earlier cut-off marks gives aspirants a clear idea of category-wise performance expectations and improves exam strategy.

UP Police Constable Cut Off 2024

Around 48 lakh candidates appeared for the UP Police Constable Exam 2024. The category-wise qualifying marks for both male and female candidates are provided in the table below for better understanding.

Category

Cut Off

Freedom Fighters’ Dependents Cut Off

Ex-Servicemen Cut Off

Home Guards Cut Off

Women Candidates Cut Off

Unreserved (General)

214.04644

75.96059

100.44128

203.90879

Economically Weaker Section (EWS)

187.31758

180.23366

Other Backward Class (OBC)

198.99599

59.00371

189.39259

Scheduled Caste (SC)

178.04955

169.13167

Scheduled Tribe (ST)

146.73835

136.02707

UP Police Constable Cut Off 2020

The table below shows the category-wise cut-off marks for the UP Police Constable written exam conducted in 2020. These figures reflect the minimum scores required to move ahead in the selection process.

Category

Cut Off Marks (2020)

General

185.34

OBC

172.32

SC

145.39

ST

114.19

UP Police Constable Cut Off 2018 

In 2018, UPPRPB released separate cut-off marks for different groups such as male candidates, female candidates, ex-servicemen, home guards, and freedom fighters. The cut-off varied based on category and reservation criteria.

Category

Male Candidates

Ex-Servicemen

Home Guards

Freedom Fighters

Female Candidates

General

225.03

67.43

60

60

199.50

OBC

216.74

67.43

60

60

199.50

SC

187.99

67.43

60

60

199.50

ST

153.31

67.43

60

60

199.50

How to Download UP Police Constable Cut Off 2026?

The UP Police Constable Cut Off 2026 is released along with the exam result on the official UPPRPB website. Follow these simple steps to download and check cut-off marks:

Step 1: Go to the UPPRPB official website.

Step 2: Click on the “UP Police Constable Result Notice” link on the homepage. A PDF will open containing the results and cut-off details.

Step 3: Locate the table showing category-wise cut-off marks in the PDF. 

Step 4: Download the PDF or take a printout of the cut-off marks for future reference. 

Factors Affecting UP Police Constable Cut Off Marks 2026

The UP Police Constable Cut Off changes every year depending on several factors. Understanding these can help candidates plan their preparation better:

  1. Number of Candidates

  2. Exam Difficulty Level

  3. Number of Vacancies

  4. Previous Year Trends

  5. Reservation Quotas

Mridula Sharma

Content Writer

Mridula Sharma is an experienced content writer with a background in Journalism and Mass Communication. With three years of experience in crafting engaging and informative articles, she specializes in education and exam-related content. Currently contributing at Jagran Josh, Mridula aims to provide readers with well-researched insights that help them in their exam preparation journey.

