IAS Officer shares a Million Dollar Life Lesson on Social Media: Know the Inspiring Story

IAS Officer Inspirational Success Story: IAS Officer Awanish Sharan has shared a million-dollar life lesson on social media. Check the official tweet by the officer here and also know the users' reactions to the same.

IAS Officer shares a Million Dollar Life Lesson on Social Media: Awanish Sharan, a 2019 batch IAS officer of the Chhattisgarh cadre has been an active user of the microblogging site Twitter. He is known to post inspirational quotes and life-changing experiences now and then and has thousands of followers citing that. Recently, Mr. Sharan took to Twitter to share an inspiring quote that has gone viral.

Download Govt Exams Calendar for Oct 2022

IAS Officer Awanish Sharan Inspirational Tweet

On Friday, he posted a picture that had two lines, My plan, and God’s plan. While the section with my plan was a straight line. The one which had God’s plan written on it showcased a rather turbulent road to success. With this, four lines were also written that read, “Sometimes God doesn't do things the way we think he should. But God has a perfect plan for your life. Trust God."

Check out the tweet below:

With this, IAS Sharan wanted to share that sometimes what’s best for us can be difficult to achieve but we should not lose hope and work hard for it. As soon as the post was live, it went viral. Twitter users flooded the post with comments and likes.

Check HPPSC HPAS Exam Analysis 2022

The majority of users supported the tweet with their opinion and experiences while some questioned the same. As of now, the post has received 13.4k likes, and 130 quote tweets and has been retweeted 2,211 times.

UPSC CSE Topper 2021 Ankita Agarwal (AIR 2) Success Story

Mr. Awanish Saran has earlier shared his academic journey and has pinned that post to this dashboard for inspiring students. As per that post, he secured merely 44% in class 10th, 65% in class 12th, and 60% in graduation. Next, he failed to clear CDS and CPF. He also quoted his state PCS journey as per which he failed the preliminary exam ten times. However, he managed to clear the UPSC Mains examination on the first attempt and secured AIR 77 on his second attempt.

Check OPSC OAS Exam Analysis 2022