OPSC OAS 2022 Exam Analysis: Check Difficulty Level & Good Attempts

OPSC OAS Exam Analysis 2022: Download the OPSC OAS Prelims Analysis for both papers here. Also, check the overall good number of attempts and expected cut-off here.

OPSC OAS Exam Analysis 2022: The Odisha Public Service Commission concluded the OPSC OAS Prelims exam successfully on October 16, 2022, in two shifts. Candidates who have attempted the exam have shared their reviews and experience of the exam. Candidates must check the OPSC OAS Prelims Exam Analysis to understand the number of attempts and the overall difficulty level of the papers.

The commission is likely to release the official answer key for OAS Prelims Exam within a few days. Hence, candidates will be able to download a copy of the answer key PDF from the official website of the commission. They should keep a tab on the portal for all the latest updates about the answer key and results of the OPSC OAS Prelims Exam 2022.

OPSC OAS Prelims Exam Pattern 2022

The OPSC OAS preliminary exam is just a screening test and consists of two objective-type papers. Each paper carries a total of 200 marks. The time duration of each paper shall be 2 hours. As per the OPSC OAS marking scheme, there will negative marking of 1/4th mark for each question marked incorrectly by them.

Paper Number of Questions Maximum Marks Duration General Studies Paper I 100 200 marks 2 hours General Studies Paper II 80 200 marks 2 hours

OPSC OAS Overall Difficulty Level

All the eligible candidates who have appeared for the OPSC OAS Prelims Exam have shared that the overall difficulty level of the exam was moderate-difficult. According to their review, the level of questions for General Studies Paper I was moderate to difficult. Whereas, the questions asked in the General Studies Paper II were easy to moderate in nature. Check out the table shared below to get insights into the subject-wise level and several good attempts in both papers.

Paper I Subject OPSC OAS Exam Level Overall Good Attempts Current Affairs Moderate- Difficult 9-10 History Moderate 6-7 Indian Polity Difficult 10-15 Geography Moderate 9-10 Science & Tech Moderate 5-6 Environment Moderate 5-6 IR/Security Moderate 2-3 Economy Easy-Moderate 4-5 Total Moderate to Difficult 50-62 Paper II Subject OPSC OAS Exam Level Overall Good Attempts Aptitude Easy 15-16 Reasoning Easy to Moderate 25-30 English Easy 15-16 Total Easy to Moderate 55-62

OPSC OAS Paper Wise Exam Analysis

According to the reviews of the aspirants, the level of questions asked in both papers was moderate to difficult. Check out the check below the section below to get a detailed paper-wise analysis of the OPSC OAS Prelims Exam.

OPSC OAS Exam Analysis for Paper I

The level of questions asked in OAS Paper I was mostly moderate to difficult. As per the feedback, the highest number of questions were asked in Polity and they were tricky and difficult. Whereas the question asked in the History subject were mostly factual and analytical.

Subject OPSC OAS Exam Level Number of Questions Current Affairs Moderate- Difficult 17 History Moderate 10 Indian Polity Difficult 25 Geography Moderate 15 Science & Tech Moderate 10 Environment Moderate 10 IR/Security Moderate 5 Economy Easy-Moderate 8

OPSC OAS Exam Analysis for Paper II

The questions asked in the r II were majorly easy to difficult. With that, the subject-wise attempts were highest for the English & Aptitude section. Whereas, the candidate find it difficult to attempt the questions in Reasoning as it was a little time-consuming & lengthy.

Subject OPSC OAS Exam Level Number of Questions Aptitude Easy 20 Reasoning Easy to Moderate 40 English Easy 20

OPSC OAS Expected Cut Off

Based on the feedback of students and OPSC OAS Exam Analysis, we have shared below the expected cut-off marks for the OAS Prelims exam for the reference purpose.

Category Male Female Unreserved 90-95 80-84 SBEC 82-88 71-76 SC 65-70 60-65 ST 53-58 45-50

We hope this article on OPSC OAS Prelims Exam Analysis was insightful for our readers. The OPSC OAS is a three-stage selection process, i.e., Preliminary Exam, Main Exam, and Personality Test or Interview round. Candidates need to clear the prelims exam to be shortlisted for the OAS mains examination. However, the final selection list will be prepared based on the marks obtained in the Mains Exam and Personality Test or interview round.