OPSC OAS 2022 Exam Analysis: Check Difficulty Level & Good Attempts

OPSC OAS Exam Analysis 2022: The Odisha Public Service Commission concluded the OPSC OAS Prelims exam successfully on October 16, 2022, in two shifts. Candidates who have attempted the exam have shared their reviews and experience of the exam. Candidates must check the OPSC OAS Prelims Exam Analysis to understand the number of attempts and the overall difficulty level of the papers.

The commission is likely to release the official answer key for OAS Prelims Exam within a few days. Hence, candidates will be able to download a copy of the answer key PDF from the official website of the commission. They should keep a tab on the portal for all the latest updates about the answer key and results of the OPSC OAS Prelims Exam 2022.

OPSC OAS Prelims Exam Pattern 2022

The OPSC OAS preliminary exam is just a screening test and consists of two objective-type papers. Each paper carries a total of 200 marks. The time duration of each paper shall be 2 hours. As per the OPSC OAS marking scheme, there will negative marking of 1/4th mark for each question marked incorrectly by them.

Paper

Number of Questions

Maximum Marks

Duration

General Studies Paper I

100

200 marks

2 hours

General Studies Paper II

80

200 marks

2 hours

OPSC OAS Overall Difficulty Level

All the eligible candidates who have appeared for the OPSC OAS Prelims Exam have shared that the overall difficulty level of the exam was moderate-difficult. According to their review, the level of questions for General Studies Paper I was moderate to difficult. Whereas, the questions asked in the General Studies Paper II were easy to moderate in nature. Check out the table shared below to get insights into the subject-wise level and several good attempts in both papers.

Paper I

Subject

OPSC OAS Exam Level

Overall Good Attempts

Current Affairs

Moderate- Difficult

9-10

History

Moderate

6-7

Indian Polity

Difficult

10-15

Geography

Moderate

9-10

Science & Tech

Moderate

5-6

Environment

Moderate

5-6

IR/Security

Moderate

2-3

Economy

Easy-Moderate

4-5

Total

Moderate to Difficult

50-62

Paper II

Subject

OPSC OAS Exam Level

Overall Good Attempts

Aptitude

Easy

15-16

Reasoning

Easy to Moderate

25-30

English

Easy

15-16

Total

Easy to Moderate

55-62

OPSC OAS Paper Wise Exam Analysis

According to the reviews of the aspirants, the level of questions asked in both papers was moderate to difficult. Check out the check below the section below to get a detailed paper-wise analysis of the OPSC OAS Prelims Exam.

OPSC OAS Exam Analysis for Paper I

The level of questions asked in OAS Paper I was mostly moderate to difficult. As per the feedback, the highest number of questions were asked in Polity and they were tricky and difficult. Whereas the question asked in the History subject were mostly factual and analytical.

Subject

OPSC OAS Exam Level

Number of Questions

Current Affairs

Moderate- Difficult

17

History

Moderate

10

Indian Polity

Difficult

25

Geography

Moderate

15

Science & Tech

Moderate

10

Environment

Moderate

10

IR/Security

Moderate

5

Economy

Easy-Moderate

8

OPSC OAS Exam Analysis for Paper II

The questions asked in the r II were majorly easy to difficult. With that, the subject-wise attempts were highest for the English & Aptitude section. Whereas, the candidate find it difficult to attempt the questions in Reasoning as it was a little time-consuming & lengthy.

Subject

OPSC OAS Exam Level

Number of Questions

Aptitude

Easy

20

Reasoning

Easy to Moderate

40

English

Easy

20

OPSC OAS Expected Cut Off

Based on the feedback of students and OPSC OAS Exam Analysis, we have shared below the expected cut-off marks for the OAS Prelims exam for the reference purpose.

Category

Male

Female

Unreserved

90-95

80-84

SBEC

82-88

71-76

SC

65-70

60-65

ST

53-58

45-50

We hope this article on OPSC OAS Prelims Exam Analysis was insightful for our readers. The OPSC OAS is a three-stage selection process, i.e., Preliminary Exam, Main Exam, and Personality Test or Interview round. Candidates need to clear the prelims exam to be shortlisted for the OAS mains examination. However, the final selection list will be prepared based on the marks obtained in the Mains Exam and Personality Test or interview round.

FAQ

Q1 What was the level of questions asked in OPSC OAS Prelims Paper I 2022?

As per the OPSC OAS Exam Analysis, the level of questions asked in Paper I was moderate to difficult for all subjects. The most difficult section of Paper I was Polity.

Q2 What was the level of questions asked in OPSC OAS Prelims Paper II 2022?

As per the OPSC OAS Prelims Exam Analysis, the level of questions asked in Paper II was easy to moderate for all subjects. The easiest section of Paper II was English & Aptitude.

Q3 Is there any negative marking in OPSC OAS Prelims Exam 2022?

Yes, as per OPSC OAS Exam Pattern, there shall be a negative marking of 1/4th mark for each answer marked incorrectly by the candidates

