OPSC OAS 2022 Prelims Exam Pattern & Syllabus: Download Official Syllabus PDF

OPSC OAS 2022 Prelims Exam Pattern & Syllabus: Check the official OAS syllabus PDF, marking scheme, paper format, and exam duration published by the Odisha Public Service Commission.

OPSC OAS 2022 Prelims Exam Pattern & Syllabus: The Odisha Public Service Commission has released the OPSC OAS Prelims Exam Dates on the official website. The online application window link for OPSC OAS recruitment was active from January 10 to February 18, 2022.

Candidates are advised to get familiar with the OPSC OAS Prelims Exam Pattern to know the marking structure and exam format followed by the commission. As per the notification, the preliminary exam shall consist of two papers of objective type, and the duration of each paper shall be two hours.

Apart from the OPSC OAS Prelims paper pattern, the official syllabus & scheme along with the topics have been attached with the detailed notification. Candidates must follow the latest exam pattern and syllabus for the OPSC OAS prelims exam to ace the competitive exam in one attempt.

OPSC OAS Recruitment 2022 Important Dates

Mentioned below are the important dates for OPSC OAS recruitment for the reference of the candidates.

Events Dates OPSC OAS Application Start Date January 10, 2022 Last Date to Register February 9, 2022 Last Date to Submit Online Application February 18, 2022 OPSC OAS Admit Card Release Date October 7, 2022 OPSC OAS Prelims Exam October 16, 2022 OPSC OAS Mains Exam Date January 2023

OPSC OAS Prelims Exam Pattern 2022

The OPSC OAS preliminary exam is a screening test and consists of objective-type questions with multiple-choice answers.

The prelim exam is divided into two papers i.e Paper I & Paper II. The duration of each paper shall be 2 hours.

Paper II is a qualifying paper with a minimum qualifying mark of 33%.

As per the OPSC OAS marking scheme, candidates shall be awarded marks for each correct response. Also, there will be a penalty of 1/4th of the mark for the questions marked incorrectly by them. No negative marking shall be applicable for unattempted questions.

All persons with disability candidates will be assigned 40 minutes extra in each sitting of the exam.

OPSC OAS Prelims Paper Pattern Paper Number of Questions Maximum Marks Duration General Studies Paper I 100 200 marks 2 hours General Studies Paper II 80 200 marks 2 hours

OPSC OAS Prelims Syllabus 2022

Candidates who are going to write the OPSC OAS prelims exam this year should be well acquainted with the latest syllabus. The commission has notified the latest syllabus for the preliminary exam in the official notification. All eligible candidates should go through the OPSC OAS prelims syllabus before formulating an exam preparation strategy. The detailed syllabus is shared below:

OPSC OAS Prelims Syllabus Paper Name OPSC OAS 2022 Preliminary Examination Paper I Current events of National and International importance. Economic and Social Development-sustainable Development, Poverty, Inclusion Indian and World Geography-Social, Physical, Economic Geography of India and the World. History of India and Indian National Movement. Indian Polity and Governance-Constitution, Political System, Panchayati Raj, Public Policy, Rights Issues, etc. Demographics, Social Sector Initiatives, etc. General Issues on Bio-diversity, Environmental Ecology, and Climate Change that don't need subject specialization, and General Science Paper II Comprehension General Mental Ability. Logical Reasoning and Analytic ability. Interpersonal Skills including communication skills Decision-Making and Problem-Solving. Basic numeracy (numbers and their relations, orders of magnitude) (Class-X level). Data Interpretation (Graphs, Charts, Tables, Data Sufficiency, etc.– Class-X level). English Language Comprehension Skills (Class-X level)

The OPSC OAS preliminary examination is scheduled to be conducted on 16thOctober in two shifts. As the prelim exam is around the corner, you must go through the above-mentioned detailed exam pattern and syllabus and start with the revision. For example, start attempting mock tests based on the latest exam pattern and discover your strong & weak points. Solving as many questions as possible before the exam will boost your accuracy level and help you stay ahead in the competition.