HPPSC HPAS 2022 Prelims Exam Pattern & Syllabus: Download Official Syllabus PDF Here!

HPPSC HPAS 2022 Prelims Exam Pattern & Syllabus: The HPAS Prelims exam is going to be held on 16 th October 2022. Also, check the official syllabus PDF in detail including subject-wise topics and marking scheme here.

HPPSC HPAS 2022 Prelims Exam Pattern & Syllabus: The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission has announced the HPPSC HPAS Prelims Exam Dates on its official website. Candidates can check out the detailed syllabus and exam pattern for the HPPSC HPAS prelims exam to avoid missing out on any exam-relevant topics.

The official notification was released in June 2022 and the HPAS prelims exam is scheduled to be conducted on October 16, 2022, in two sessions. All the eligible candidates aspiring for this recruitment can check the HPPSC HPAS Prelims exam pattern to understand the marking scheme defined by the commission.

As per the HPPSC HPAS paper pattern, this prelims exam will consist of two objective-type papers and carry a total of 400 marks in the subjects of General Studies and Aptitude Tests.

To ease the preparation, the detailed HPPSC HPAS prelims syllabus along with the subject-wise topic list and marking scheme have also been mentioned in the official notification PDF. Candidates can follow the same to clear the Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination in one attempt.

HPPSC HPAS 2022 Important Dates

Check out the important dates for HPPSC HPAS 2022 below:

Events Dates Application Dates June 17 to July 14, 2022 HPPSC HPAS Prelims Exam Date October 16, 2022 HPAS Prelims Admit Card October 6, 2022 Mains Exam Date December 2022 (Tentatively)

HPPSC HPAS Prelims Exam Pattern 2022

The HPPSC HPAS Prelims Exam serves as a screening test only and comprises two objective-type papers with multiple-choice answers.

Each paper shall carry 200 marks and a total of 400 marks.

The Aptitude Test (Paper-II) of the prelim exam will be a qualifying paper with minimum qualifying marks set at 33%.

The duration for Paper I & Paper II will be 2 hours each.

As per the HPPSC HPAS Prelims marking scheme, two mark is applicable for each correct answer in the exam. Also, a deduction of 1/3rd mark will be done as a penalty for incorrect answers marked by the candidate. No negative markings for any questions that are left blank.

HPPSC HPAS Paper Pattern Paper Name Number of Questions Maximum Marks Duration General Studies (Paper I) 100 objective type questions 200 2 hours Aptitude Test (Paper II) 100 objective type questions 200 2 hours

HPPSC HPAS Prelims Syllabus 2022

The HPPSC HPAS prelims syllabus consists of two papers i.e General Studies & Aptitude Test. The commission has notified the official syllabus for all the subjects asked in this competitive exam. Candidates must cover all subject-wise topics to improve their chances of clearing the HPAS exam. The official syllabus is detailed below.

HPPSC HPAS Prelims Syllabus Paper Name HPPSC HPAS Prelims Topics Paper–I General Studies History, Geography, Art & Culture, Political, and Socio-Economic Development of Himachal Pradesh. Economic and Social Development- Sustainable Development, Inclusion, Demographics, Poverty, Social Sector initiatives, etc. General Science. Physical, Social, and Economic Geography of India and the world. History of India and Indian National movement. Current events of National and International importance. Indian and World Geography General issues on Biodiversity, Environmental Ecology, and Climate Change - that don't require subject specialization. Indian Polity and Governance - Constitution, Panchayati Raj, Political System, Public Policy, Rights issues, etc. Paper-II Aptitude Test Comprehension. General mental ability Logical reasoning and analytical ability. English Language comprehension skills (Class X level) Interpersonal skills including communication skills. Data interpretation (charts, graphs, tables, data sufficiency, etc.– Class X level) Decision-making and problem-solving Basic numeracy (numbers and their relations, orders of magnitude, etc. (Class X level)

After checking out the above-mentioned syllabus for the HPPSC HPAS prelims exam, you must make an effective study schedule and start following it. Also, practice previous year's papers and model test papers to understand the types of questions asked in the prelims exam. Analyze your performance and strengthen your weak areas to attain high scores in the exam.