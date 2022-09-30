Govt Exam Calendar for October 2022: RRB Group D, UGC NET, IBPS Clerk/PO, SSC Delhi Police Constable Exam Dates

Govt Exam Calendar for October 2022: Check the dates of upcoming government exams to be held in the month of October 2022 - SSC JHT, RRB Group D, UGC NET, IBPS Clerk, IBPS PO, and SSC Delhi Police Constable 2022 Exams.

Govt Exam Calendar for October 2022: As per the Government exam calendar, various exams have been scheduled for October 2022. Some of the prominent exams going to be held this month are SSC, Banking, Railways & Civil Service Exams. Candidates who have applied for any of the aforesaid exams can keep a tab on the exam date with our exam calendar.

Government Exam Name Important Dates SSC JHT 2022 Paper-1 1st October 2022 IBPS RRB PO 2022 Mains (Scale-1) 1st October 2022 RRB Group D 2022 Exam Phase-4: Till 7th October 2022 Phase-5: 6th to 11th October (Last Phase) UGC NET 2022 Exam Phase-3: 29th September to 14th October 2022 IBPS Clerk Mains 2022 8th October 2022 SSC Head Constable (Ministerial) in Delhi Police Examination-2022 10th to 20th October 2022 Madhya Pradesh Vyapam Group 1 Exam 12th & 13th October 2022 TNTET 2022 Exam 14th October 2022 IBPS PO Preliminary Exam 15th, 16th, 22nd October 2022 OPSC OAS 16th October 2022 Punjab ADA 16th October 2022 HPSC Administrative Prelims 16th October 2022 OSSC Nurse 16th October 2022 SSC Constable (Driver) in Delhi Police Examination-2022 21st October 2022 BPSC Project Manager 22nd & 28th October 2022 AP PGT 23rd October 2022 SSC Head Constable (AWO/TPO) in Delhi Police Examination-2022 27th & 28th October 2022 RSMSSB Forest Guard October 2022 (Tentative)

Check out the details of different govt examination scheduled for October 2022 from the section below.

SSC JHT 2022 Paper-1

SSC JHT 2022 examination is scheduled to be held on October 01, 2022. The Staff Selection Commission will hold an open competitive examination for recruitment of Group ‘B’ Non-Gazetted posts of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, and Senior Hindi Translator for various Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations in the Government of India.

Download Previous Year Papers of SSC JHT Exam

RRB Group D 2022 CBT Phase-4 & 5 Exam

Railway Recruitment Board is going to conclude RRB Group D 2022 CBT Exam in October. Phase-4 is being held from 19th September to 7th October 2022. Phase-5 of the exam is going to be held from 6th to 11th October 2022. More than 1.15 crore candidates applied for RRB Group D 2022 Exam in the year 2019.

Download RRB GROUP D Previous Year Papers

NTA UGC NET June 2022 & Dec 2022 Exam

As per the official schedule, the UGC NET Phase 3 is going to commence on September 29 to October 14, 2022 in two shifts. The first shift shall be conducted in the morning from 9 am to 12 pm. Whereas, the second shift is going to be held in the evening shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Download Previous Year Papers of UGC NET Exam

IBPS Clerk Mains 2022

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has scheduled the IBPS Clerk Mains 2022 examination on October 08, 2022. The exam is going to be held in a single shift from 9 am to 12.30 pm.

SSC Head Constable (Ministerial) in Delhi Police Exam 2022

SSC will conduct the Computer Based Examination (CBE) for recruitment of Head Constable (Ministerial) in Delhi Police as per the Memorandum of Understanding signed between Delhi Police and the Staff Selection Commission in October 2022.

Check SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (Ministerial) 2022 Exam Pattern & Syllabus

Madhya Pradesh Vyapam Group 1 2022 Exam

Madhya Pradesh Professional Educational Board has announced to conduct the MP Vyapam Group 1 exam on October 12 and 13, 2022. The written examination will have two sections i.e. General knowledge and Concerned subjects each for 100 marks.

IBPS PO Preliminary 2022 Exam

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has scheduled the IBPS PO preliminary exam on October 15, 16, and 22, 2022. The preliminary examination for the Probationary Officer profile shall be held in multiple shifts. Earlier, the authorities announced 6932 PO vacancies in 11 participating PSBs.

OPSC OAS 2022 Exam

Odisha Public Service Commission has scheduled the Odisha Civil Service exam for Group A and B posts on October 16, 2022. The commission will conduct two papers in the morning (10 am to 12 pm) and afternoon (1.30 pm to 03. 30 pm) shift. The preliminary exam shall have two papers General Studies (Paper 1) and General Studies (Paper 2).

Punjab ADA 2022 Exam

Punjab Public Service Commission has scheduled the exam of the Assistant District Attorney for October 16, 2022. The commission has earlier announced 119 vacancies for different categories. The written exam shall have questions on General Aptitude and Law subjects. The examination is going to be held for a duration of two hours.

HPSC Administrative Prelims 2022 Exam

HPSC is going to conduct the H.P. Administrative Service etc. Combined Competitive Examination on October 16, 2022. The examination is conducted to appoint eligible candidates to the post of HP Administrative Services. The preliminary exam is going to be held for two papers i.e. General Studies and Aptitude test.

SSC Constable (Driver) in Delhi Police Exam 2022

The Delhi Police Driver (Constable) is going to be held on October 21, 2022. The department has announced 1411 vacancies for this profile. The written examination will be held in online mode with questions on subjects like General Awareness, General Intelligence, Numerical Ability, and basic driving and traffic rules.

Check SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver Male Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

BPSC Project Manager 2022 Exam

The BPSC Project Manager examination is scheduled for October 22 and 28, 2022. The exam shall be held in two shifts i.e. morning and afternoon. The morning shift will be held from 10 am to 1 pm and the afternoon shift is scheduled from 1.30 pm to 4.30 pm. The commission will conduct General Hindi and English papers in morning and afternoon shifts respectively. Whereas papers for General Knowledge and optional subjects will be held on October 28, 2022.

AP PGT 2022 Exam

Andhra Pradesh PGT (Post Graduate Teacher) exam shall be held on October 23, 2022. Earlier the exam was scheduled to be held on September 08 but was rescheduled citing administrative issues. The examination is conducted to appoint eligible candidates against 176 PG teacher vacancies. The exam will have two papers, paper 1 having English questions and paper 2 having questions from General knowledge and Teaching Aptitude.

SSC Head Constable (AWO/TPO) in Delhi Police Exam 2022

The Staff Selection Commission has scheduled the Delhi Police Head Constable examination on October 27 and 28, 2022. The chosen candidates will be eligible to serve the Delhi Police force under the Assistant Wireless Operator (AWO)/Tele-Printer Operator (TPO) cadre. The commission has earlier announced 256 vacancies for the aforesaid profile. The entrance examination shall be held in the CBE (computer-based exam) mode.

Check SSC Delhi Police Head Constable AWO/TPO Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

OSSC Nurse 2022 Exam

OSSC Nursing examination shall be conducted by Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission on October 16, 2022. The commission has announced 4070 vacancies for different categories. The examination will be conducted in the offline mode and questions shall be asked from the Nursing syllabus.

RSMSSB Forest Guard 2022 Exam

Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) is going to conduct the preliminary examination for Forester and Forest Guard in October 2022. The examination will be held for appointing candidates against 1128 vacancies. The written examination is going to be conducted in offline mode.

For more exclusive updates related to the upcoming government exams keep a tab on this page.