SSC Delhi Police Head Constable 2022 AWO/TPO Recruitment Eligibility: Age, Education, Physical Standards

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable 2022 AWO/TPO Recruitment Eligibility: Check age limit, educational qualification, physical & medical standards needed to be fulfilled before applying for SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Assistant Wireless Operator (AWO)/ Tele-Printer Operator (TPO) 2022 Recruitment.

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable 2022 AWO/TPO Recruitment Eligibility: As per the official notification, SSC will conduct an open competitive examination for recruitment of Head Constable {Assistant Wireless Operator (AWO)/ Tele-Printer Operator (TPO)} in Delhi Police as per the Memorandum of Understanding signed between Delhi Police and the Staff Selection Commission. Candidates from all parts of the country will be eligible to apply.

Below are important dates SSC Delhi Police Head Constable 2022 AWO/TPO Exam:

Important Dates for SSC Delhi Police Head Constable 2022 AWO/TPO Exam Dates for submission of online applications 8th July 2022 to 29th July 2022 Last date for receipt of application 29th July 2022 (11:00 PM) Last date for generation of offline Challan 29th July 2022 (11:00 PM) Last date for making online fee payment 30th July 2022 (11:00 PM) Last date for payment through Challan 30th July 2022 (during working hours of Bank) Dates of ‘Window for Application Form Correction’ and online payment of Correction Charges 2nd August 2022 (11:00 PM) Date of Computer Based Examination October 2022 Date of PE&MT To be notified later

Let’s look at SSC Delhi Police Head Constable 2022 AWO/TPO Vacancies for Male & Female Candidates.

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) Vacancies 2022

The post of SSC Head Constable (AWO/TPO) in Delhi Police comes under the Pay Level-4 (Rs. 25500-81100). Here are the details of 857 SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (Male & Female) Vacancies:

Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) Vacancy 2022 -Male Category UR EWS OBC SC ST Total Open 171 46 102 86 54 459 Ex-SM 21 06 13 10 07 57 Departmental 21 06 13 10 07 57 Total 213 58 128 106 68 573

Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) Vacancy 2022 -Female Category UR EWS OBC SC ST Total Open 96 26 57 47 30 256 Departmental 11 03 06 05 03 28 Total 107 29 63 52 33 284

Note:

There is no provision in the Rules for reservation of vacancies for Persons with Disabilities (PwD).

The Commission will make selection of candidates in accordance with the vacancies reported by the Delhi Police. The Commission does not have any role in deciding the number of vacancies of Delhi Police. Implementation of reservation policy, maintaining reservation roster and earmarking of vacancies for different categories come under the domain of Delhi Police.

‘Departmental’ vacancies will be filled from the Delhi Police confirmed Constables.

Before applying for the different SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) Posts, candidates should satisfy themselves that they fulfill all the eligibility norms including age, upper age limit and educational qualification(s). So, let’s look at the Eligibility Criteria for the various posts under the SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) 2022 Recruitment Process:

AGE LIMIT and UPPER AGE LIMIT RELAXATION as on 1st July 2022

The Age Limit for SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) 2022 Recruitment is - 18 to 27 years as on 1st July 2022. Candidate must have been born not earlier than 2nd July 1995 and not later than 1st July 2004.

Permissible relaxation in Upper age limit for different categories is as under:

Code No. Category Age Limit Relaxation (Upper Age) 01 Scheduled Caste / Scheduled Tribe 5 years 02 Other Backward Classes (OBC) 3 years 06 Ex-servicemen (ESM) 03 years after deduction of the military service rendered from the actual age as on the date of reckoning. 08 Sportsmen/sportswomen of distinction who have represented a State at the National level or the Country at the International level in sports during preceding three years from the date of advertisement of vacancies General/ OBC/ EWS 5 years 09 SC/ ST 10 years 10 Departmental candidate of Delhi Police General Up to 40 years of age 11 OBC Up to 43 years of age 12 SC/ ST Up to 45 years of age 13 Widows/divorced women and women judicially separated from their husbands and who are not re-married General Up to 35 years of age 14 OBC Up to 38 years of age 15 SC/ ST Up to 40 years of age

Note:

Candidates should note that the Date of Birth as recorded in the Matriculation/ Secondary Examination certificate only will be accepted.

Relaxations for wards of Police personnel/Multi-Tasking Staff of Delhi Police: In case of sons/daughters of either serving, retired or deceased Delhi Police personnel/ Multi-Tasking Staff of Delhi Police, who do not fulfill the general conditions of physical standard, the following relaxations are admissible:

Height (Male/Female): Relaxable by 5 centimeters. Chest(Male only) : Relaxable by 5 centimeters.

Wards of Delhi Police personnel and Multi-Tasking Staff of Delhi Police belonging to SC/ ST/ OBC/ Hill Area categories will not be entitled to get double relaxation. They can either avail relaxation in their own category or as a ward of Delhi Police personnel and Multi-Tasking Staff of Delhi Police.

The relaxation height/ chest and educational qualification will be extended to the wards of only those Delhi Police personnel and Multi-Tasking Staff of Delhi Police who have not been awarded the punishment of dismissal/ removal/ termination or compulsory retirement by way of penalty.

A “Departmental candidate” means a person who has rendered a minimum three years regular and continuous service in Delhi Police who otherwise fulfills all educational and other physical qualifications.

SPORTSPERSONS OF GAMES/ SPORTS ELIGIBLE FOR AGE RELAXATION S.No. GAMES/ SPORTS 1. Archery 2. Athletics 3. Badminton 4. Basketball 5. Boxing 6. Cricket 7. Cycling 8. Equestrian 9. Football 10. Gymnastics 11. Hockey 12. Judo 13. Kabaddi/Circle Kabaddi/Beach Kabaddi 14. Karate 15. Kho-Kho 16. Swimming 17. Shooting 18. Table Tennis 19. Tennis 20. Triathlon 21. Volleyball 22. Wrestling 23. Weightlifting

EDUCATIONAL & ESSENTIAL QUALIFICATIONS

Educational Qualification (as on closing date of the application form):

Passed 10+2 (Senior Secondary) from a recognized Board with Science & Mathematics as subjects.

OR

National Trade Certificate (NTC) in the trade of Mechanic-cum Operator Electronic Communication System.

Professional Attainments: Proficiency in Computer Operation Qualifying in Nature:

Test of English word processing speed-1000 key depressions in 15 minutes. Test of Basic Computer Functions: Opening/Closing of PC, printing, MS office usage, saving & modification in typed text, paragraph setting & numbering, etc.

PHYSICAL STANDARDS

The standard of Physical Measurement for Male and Female candidates shall be as follows:

Physical Standard Test For Male Candidates Category of candidates Heights (in cms) Chest (in cms) Unexpanded Expanded For candidates from General Category 170 81 85 For residents of Hill areas i.e. Garhwalis, Kumaonis, Gorkhas, Dogras, Marathas and candidates belonging to states of Sikkim, Nagaland, Arunanchal Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Kashmir valley/ region of Kashmir, Jammu and Ladakh. (Candidates claiming this relaxation would have to produce a certificate to this effect from the competent authority i.e. DC/DM/SDM or Tehsildar of their place of residence at the time of Physical Measurement Test) 165 76 80 Sons of serving, retired or deceased Delhi Police personnel/ Multi-Tasking Staff of Delhi Police. 165 76 80

Physical Standard Test For Female Candidates Category of candidates Heights (in cms) For candidates from General Category 157 For residents of Hill areas i.e. Garhwalis, Kumaonis, Gorkhas, Dogras, Marathas and candidates belonging to states of Sikkim, Nagaland, Arunanchal Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Kashmir valley/ region of Kashmir, Jammu and Ladakh. (Candidates claiming this relaxation would have to produce a certificate to this effect from the competent authority i.e. DC/DM/SDM or Tehsildar of their place of residence at the time of Physical Measurement Test) 152 Daughters of serving, retired or deceased Delhi Police personnel/ Multi-Tasking Staff of Delhi Police. 152

MEDICAL STANDARDS

[a] The candidates should be of sound health, free from disease, defect or deformity.

[b] Better eye 6/6 without glasses. Worse eye 6/36 corrected with glasses 6/9 or 6/12 without glasses (both eyes). The candidate should be free from colour blindness.

The candidates applying for the examination should ensure that they fulfill all the eligibility conditions for admission to the examination. Their admission at all the stages of examination will be purely provisional, subject to their satisfying the prescribed eligibility conditions. If, on verification, at any time before or after the Computer Based Examination, PE&MT, Trade Test, Proficiency in Computer Operation and Medical Examination as well as after issue of Offer of Appointment/ joining the service, it is found that they do not fulfill any of the eligibility conditions, their candidature/ selection for the post will be cancelled by the Staff Selection Commission / Delhi Police.