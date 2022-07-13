SSC Delhi Police Head Constable 2022 AWO/TPO Recruitment Eligibility: Age, Education, Physical Standards

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable 2022 AWO/TPO Recruitment Eligibility: As per the official notification, SSC will conduct an open competitive examination for recruitment of Head Constable {Assistant Wireless Operator (AWO)/ Tele-Printer Operator (TPO)} in Delhi Police as per the Memorandum of Understanding signed between Delhi Police and the Staff Selection Commission. Candidates from all parts of the country will be eligible to apply.

Below are important dates SSC Delhi Police Head Constable 2022 AWO/TPO Exam:

Important Dates for SSC Delhi Police Head Constable 2022 AWO/TPO Exam

Dates for submission of online applications

8th July 2022 to 29th July 2022

Last date for receipt of application

29th July 2022 (11:00 PM)

Last date for generation of offline Challan

29th July 2022 (11:00 PM)

Last date for making online fee payment

30th July 2022 (11:00 PM)

Last date for payment through Challan

30th July 2022 (during working hours of Bank)

Dates of ‘Window for Application Form Correction’

and online payment of Correction Charges

2nd August 2022 (11:00 PM)

Date of Computer Based Examination

October 2022

Date of PE&MT

To be notified later

Let’s look at SSC Delhi Police Head Constable 2022 AWO/TPO Vacancies for Male & Female Candidates.

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) Vacancies 2022

The post of SSC Head Constable (AWO/TPO) in Delhi Police comes under the Pay Level-4 (Rs. 25500-81100). Here are the details of 857 SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (Male & Female) Vacancies:

Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) Vacancy 2022 -Male

Category

UR

EWS

OBC

SC

ST

Total

Open

171

46

102

86

54

459

Ex-SM

21

06

13

10

07

57

Departmental

21

06

13

10

07

57

Total

213

58

128

106

68

573

Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) Vacancy 2022 -Female

Category

UR

EWS

OBC

SC

ST

Total

Open

96

26

57

47

30

256

Departmental

11

03

06

05

03

28

Total

107

29

63

52

33

284

Note:

  • There is no provision in the Rules for reservation of vacancies for Persons with Disabilities (PwD).
  • The Commission will make selection of candidates in accordance with the vacancies reported by the Delhi Police. The Commission does not have any role in deciding the number of vacancies of Delhi Police. Implementation of reservation policy, maintaining reservation roster and earmarking of vacancies for different categories come under the domain of Delhi Police.
  • ‘Departmental’ vacancies will be filled from the Delhi Police confirmed Constables.

Before applying for the different SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) Posts, candidates should satisfy themselves that they fulfill all the eligibility norms including age, upper age limit and educational qualification(s). So, let’s look at the Eligibility Criteria for the various posts under the SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) 2022 Recruitment Process:

AGE LIMIT and UPPER AGE LIMIT RELAXATION as on 1st July 2022

The Age Limit for SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) 2022 Recruitment is - 18 to 27 years as on 1st July 2022. Candidate must have been born not earlier than 2nd July 1995 and not later than 1st July 2004.

Permissible relaxation in Upper age limit for different categories is as under:

Code No.

Category

Age Limit Relaxation

(Upper Age)

01

Scheduled Caste / Scheduled Tribe

5 years

02

Other Backward Classes (OBC)

3 years

06

Ex-servicemen (ESM)

03 years after deduction of the military service rendered from the actual age as on the date of reckoning.

08

Sportsmen/sportswomen of distinction who have represented a State at the National level or the Country at the International level in sports during preceding three years from the date of advertisement of vacancies

General/ OBC/ EWS

5 years

09

SC/ ST

10 years

10

Departmental candidate of Delhi Police

General

Up to 40 years of age

11

OBC

Up to 43 years of age

12

SC/ ST

Up to 45 years of age

13

Widows/divorced women and

women judicially separated from their husbands and who are not re-married

General

Up to 35 years of age

14

OBC

Up to 38 years of age

15

SC/ ST

Up to 40 years of age

Note:

  • Candidates should note that the Date of Birth as recorded in the Matriculation/ Secondary Examination certificate only will be accepted.
  • Relaxations for wards of Police personnel/Multi-Tasking Staff of Delhi Police: In case of sons/daughters of either serving, retired or deceased Delhi Police personnel/ Multi-Tasking Staff of Delhi Police, who do not fulfill the general conditions of physical standard, the following relaxations are admissible:
  1. Height (Male/Female): Relaxable by 5 centimeters.
  2. Chest(Male only) : Relaxable by 5 centimeters.
  • Wards of Delhi Police personnel and Multi-Tasking Staff of Delhi Police belonging to SC/ ST/ OBC/ Hill Area categories will not be entitled to get double relaxation. They can either avail relaxation in their own category or as a ward of Delhi Police personnel and Multi-Tasking Staff of Delhi Police.
  • The relaxation height/ chest and educational qualification will be extended to the wards of only those Delhi Police personnel and Multi-Tasking Staff of Delhi Police who have not been awarded the punishment of dismissal/ removal/ termination or compulsory retirement by way of penalty.
  • A “Departmental candidate” means a person who has rendered a minimum three years regular and continuous service in Delhi Police who otherwise fulfills all educational and other physical qualifications.

SPORTSPERSONS OF GAMES/ SPORTS ELIGIBLE FOR AGE RELAXATION

S.No.

GAMES/ SPORTS

1.

Archery

2.

Athletics

3.

Badminton

4.

Basketball

5.

Boxing

6.

Cricket

7.

Cycling

8.

Equestrian

9.

Football

10.

Gymnastics

11.

Hockey

12.

Judo

13.

Kabaddi/Circle Kabaddi/Beach Kabaddi

14.

Karate

15.

Kho-Kho

16.

Swimming

17.

Shooting

18.

Table Tennis

19.

Tennis

20.

Triathlon

21.

Volleyball

22.

Wrestling

23.

Weightlifting

EDUCATIONAL & ESSENTIAL QUALIFICATIONS

Educational Qualification (as on closing date of the application form):

Passed 10+2 (Senior Secondary) from a recognized Board with Science & Mathematics as subjects.

OR

National Trade Certificate (NTC) in the trade of Mechanic-cum Operator Electronic Communication System.

Professional Attainments: Proficiency in Computer Operation Qualifying in Nature:

  1. Test of English word processing speed-1000 key depressions in 15 minutes.
  2. Test of Basic Computer Functions: Opening/Closing of PC, printing, MS office usage, saving & modification in typed text, paragraph setting & numbering, etc.

PHYSICAL STANDARDS

The standard of Physical Measurement for Male and Female candidates shall be as follows:

Physical Standard Test For Male Candidates

Category of candidates

Heights (in cms)

Chest (in cms)

Unexpanded

Expanded

For candidates from General Category

170

81

85

For residents of Hill areas i.e. Garhwalis, Kumaonis, Gorkhas, Dogras, Marathas and candidates belonging to states of Sikkim, Nagaland, Arunanchal Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Kashmir valley/ region of Kashmir, Jammu and Ladakh. (Candidates claiming this relaxation would have to produce a certificate to this effect from the competent authority i.e. DC/DM/SDM or Tehsildar of their place of residence at the time of Physical Measurement Test)

165

76

80

Sons of serving, retired or deceased Delhi Police personnel/ Multi-Tasking Staff of Delhi Police.

165

76

80

 

Physical Standard Test For Female Candidates

Category of candidates

Heights (in cms)

For candidates from General Category

157

For residents of Hill areas i.e. Garhwalis, Kumaonis, Gorkhas, Dogras, Marathas and candidates belonging to states of Sikkim, Nagaland, Arunanchal Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Kashmir valley/ region of Kashmir, Jammu and Ladakh. (Candidates claiming this relaxation would have to produce a certificate to this effect from the competent authority i.e. DC/DM/SDM or Tehsildar of their place of residence at the time of Physical Measurement Test)

152

Daughters of serving, retired or deceased Delhi Police personnel/ Multi-Tasking Staff of Delhi Police.

152

MEDICAL STANDARDS

[a] The candidates should be of sound health, free from disease, defect or deformity.

[b] Better eye 6/6 without glasses. Worse eye 6/36 corrected with glasses 6/9 or 6/12 without glasses (both eyes). The candidate should be free from colour blindness.

The candidates applying for the examination should ensure that they fulfill all the eligibility conditions for admission to the examination. Their admission at all the stages of examination will be purely provisional, subject to their satisfying the prescribed eligibility conditions. If, on verification, at any time before or after the Computer Based Examination, PE&MT, Trade Test, Proficiency in Computer Operation and Medical Examination as well as after issue of Offer of Appointment/ joining the service, it is found that they do not fulfill any of the eligibility conditions, their candidature/ selection for the post will be cancelled by the Staff Selection Commission / Delhi Police.

