SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (Ministerial) 2022 Exam Pattern & Syllabus: CBE, PE MT, Typing & Computer Test Details

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (Ministerial) 2022 Exam Pattern & Syllabus: Get latest SSC Delhi Police Constable 2022 Exam Pattern & Syllabus for the recruitment of 835 vacancies of Head Constable (Ministerial) including Online Exam (CBE), Physical Endurance & Measurement Test (PE&MT), Typing & Computer Test Details.

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (Ministerial) 2022 Exam Pattern & Syllabus: SSC has begun the registration process for recruitment of Head Constable (Ministerial) in Delhi Police as per the Memorandum of Understanding signed between Delhi Police and the Staff Selection Commission. The online exam for 835 Vacancies will be conducted in the month of September 2022 across different examination centers.

Below are important dates SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (Ministerial) 2022 Exam:

Important Dates for SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (Ministerial) 2022 Exam Dates for submission of online applications 17th May 2022 to 16th June 2022 Last date for receipt of application 16th June 2022 (11:00 PM) Last date for making online fee payment 17th June 2022 (11:00 PM) Last date for generation of offline Challan 18th June 2022 (11:00 PM) Last date for payment through Challan 20th June 2022 (during working hours of Bank) Dates of ‘Window for Application Form Correction’ and online payment of Correction Charges 21st June 2022 to 25th June 2022 (11:00 PM) Date of Computer Based Examination September 2022 Date of PET & PST To be notified later

For the ease of the candidates, we have compiled the latest exam pattern and detailed syllabus of SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (Ministerial) 2022 Recruitment Exam which will help them in preparing for the exam in a systematic manner.

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (Ministerial) 2022 Recruitment Exam Pattern

The recruitment process will consist of Computer Based Examination (CBE), Physical Endurance and Measurement Test (PE&MT), Typing Test on Computer and Computer (Formatting) Test, Police verification of character & antecedents and Medical Examination of finally selected candidates. The selection process shall consist of the following compulsory tests in the given order:

S. No. Tests/Exams Maximum Marks/Qualifying 1 Computer Based Examination by SSC 100 Marks 2 Physical Endurance & Measurement Tests (PE&MT) by Delhi Police Qualifying 3 Typing Test on Computer by Delhi Police 25 Marks 4 Computer (Formatting) Test by Delhi Police Qualifying

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (Ministerial) 2022 Computer Based Exam (CBE)

The Computer based examination will consist of one objective type multiple choice paper containing 100 questions carrying 100 marks. The question paper for Computer Based Examination will cover the following subjects and will be conducted in HINDI and ENGLISH Only:

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (Ministerial) 2022 Exam Pattern Subject Number of Questions/ Maximum Marks Duration/ Time Allowed Part-A: General Awareness 20/ 20 90 Miniutes Part-B: Quantitative Aptitude (Basic Arithmetic Skill) 20/ 20 Part-C: General Intelligence 25/ 25 Part-D: English Language (Basic Knowledge) 25/ 25 Part-E: Computer Fundamentals, MS Excel, MS Word, Communication, Internet, WWW and Web Browsers etc. 10/10 Total 100/ 100

Note:

There will be a negative marking of 0.50 marks for each wrong answer. The computer-based examination will be conducted in English and Hindi only. No scribe will be provided to Persons with Disabilities (PwD) candidates for the examination. Marks scored by candidates in Computer Based Examination, if conducted in multiple shifts, will be normalized and such normalized scores will be used to determine final merit and cut-off marks. The candidates of General/EWS Category securing 40% marks, SC/ST/OBC candidates securing 35% marks, Persons with Disabilities (PwD)/ Ex-servicemen securing 30% marks in aggregate, in the above Computer Based Examination, may be considered to have qualified in the test. In case the requisite number of candidates have not qualified, the SSC may lower the minimum marks secured in aggregate for each category separately. The candidates who come within the range of merit of Computer Based Examination equal to twenty (20) times the number of vacancies advertised in each category i.e., General/SC/ST/OBC/EWSs and Ex-serviceman (category-wise) shall be called for appearing in the PE&MT. In case there are a large number of candidates on cutoff marks, all candidates on that cutoff for the relevant category will be called for the PE&MT. Only those candidates qualified in Computer Based Exam shall be called for Physical Endurance & Measurement Tests (PE&MT).

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (Ministerial) 2022 CBE Syllabus

Let’s look at the syllabus of SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (Ministerial) 2022 Online Exam:

Subjects Syllabus General Awareness Questions will be designed to test the candidate’s general awareness of the environment around him/her and its application to society. Questions will also be designed to test knowledge of current events and of such matters of everyday observation and experience in their scientific aspect as may be expected of an educated person. The test will also include questions relating to India and its neighboring countries especially pertaining to History, Culture, Geography, Indian Economy, General Polity, Indian Constitution, Scientific Research. Quantitative Aptitude Computation of Whole Number, Decimal and Fractions, Relationship between numbers, Percentages, Ratio and Proportion, Square roots, Averages, Interest (Simple and Compound), Profit and Loss, Discount, Partnership Business, Mixture and Alligation, Time and distance, Time and work, Basic algebraic identities of School Algebra and Elementary surds (simple problems) and Graphs of Linear Equations, Triangle and its various kinds of centres, Congruence and similarity of triangles, Circle and its chords, tangents, angles subtended by chords of a circle, common tangents to two or more circles, Triangle, Quadrilaterals, Regular Polygons, Circle, Right Prism, Right Circular Cone, Right Circular Cylinder, Sphere, Hemispheres, Rectangular Parallelepiped, Regular Right Pyramid with triangular or square Base, Trigonometry, Trigonometric ratios, Degree and Radian Measures, Standard Identities, Complementary angles, Heights and distances, Histogram, Frequency polygon, Bar-diagram, Pie-chart. General Intelligence It would include questions of both verbal and non-verbal type. This component may include questions on analogies, similarities and differences, space visualization, spatial orientation, problem solving analysis, judgment, decision making, visual memory, discrimination, observation, relationship concepts, arithmetical reasoning and figural classification, arithmetic number series, non-verbal series, coding and decoding, statement conclusion, syllogistic reasoning. The topics are Semantic Analogy, Symbolic/Number Analogy, Figural Analogy, Semantic Classification, Symbolic/Number Classification, Figural Classification, Semantic Series, Number Series, Figural Series, Problem Solving, Word Building, Coding and de-coding, Numerical Operations, Symbolic Operations, Trends, Space Orientation, Space Visualization, Venn Diagrams, Drawing inferences, Punched hole/pattern-folding & un-folding, Figural Pattern-folding and completion, Indexing Address matching, Date & city matching, Classification of centre codes/roll numbers, Small & Capital letters/ numbers coding, decoding and classification, Embedded Figures, Critical thinking, Emotional Intelligence, Social Intelligence, Other sub-topics, if any. English Language Spot the Error, Fill in the Blanks, Synonyms/ Homonyms, Antonyms, Spellings/ Detecting mis-spelt words, Idioms & Phrases, One word substitution, Improvement of Sentences, Active/ Passive Voice of Verbs, Conversion into Direct/ Indirect narration, Shuffling of Sentence parts, Shuffling of Sentences in a passage, Cloze Passage, Comprehension Passage. Computer Fundamentals, MS Excel, MS Word, Communication, Internet, WWW and Web Browsers etc. This paper will include questions on the following: 1. Elements of Word Processing (Word Processing Basics, Opening and closing Documents, Text Creation, Formatting the Text and its presentation features). 2. MS Excel (Elements of Spread Sheet, Editing of Cells, Function and Formulas) 3. Communication (Basics of E-mail, Sending/receiving of Emails and its related functions) 4. Internet, WWW and Web Browsers (Internet, Services on Internet, URL, HTTP, FTP, Web sites, Blogs, Web Browsing Software, Search Engines, Chat, Video conferencing, e-Banking) etc.

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (Ministerial) 2022 Physical Endurance Test (Qualifying)

Physical Endurance and Measurement Test (PE&MT) will be scheduled and conducted by the Delhi Police in Delhi. Physical Endurance and Measurement Test is qualifying in nature. Admission Certificates for PE&MT will be issued by Delhi Police on their website (i.e. www.delhipolice.nic.in). Standard of Physical Endurance and Measurement Tests are as follows:

Physical Endurance (PE) Test for Male candidates

For Male candidates including ex-servicemen and departmental candidates (age-wise) will be as under:

Physical Endurance (PE) Test for Male candidates Age Race: 1600 metre Long jump High Jump Up to 30 years 7 Minutes 12½ feet (12’6”) 3½ feet (3’6”) Above 30 to 40 years 8 Minutes 11½ feet (11’6”) 3¼ feet (3’3”) Above 40 years 9 Minutes 10½ feet (10’6”) 3 feet

Note:

Those candidates who qualify in the race will be eligible to appear in Long jump and then High Jump. The Long Jump and High Jump are to be cleared in any one of the three chances given to a candidate. There shall be no appeal against disqualification in race, Long jump & High jump.

Physical Endurance (PE) Test for Female candidates

For Female candidates including departmental candidates and widow/divorced/judicially separated women candidates (age-wise) will be as under:

Physical Endurance (PE) Test for Female candidates Age Race: 800 metre Long jump High Jump Up to 30 years 5 Minutes 9 Feet 3 feet (3’) Above 30 to 40 years 6 Minutes 8 Feet 2½ feet (2’6”) Above 40 years 7 Minutes 7 Feet 2¼ feet (2’3”)

“The female candidates, who are either pregnant, or gave birth to a baby or have miscarriage at the time of PE&MT, may not be allowed to participate in Physical Endurance Test and shall be declared temporarily unfit until the confinement is over. Till then result of such cases may be kept in a sealed cover and the vacancies will be kept in reserve.

She will be re-examined for Physical Efficiency Test (PET) six weeks after the expiry of confinement, subject to the production of medical certificate of fitness from a registered medical practitioner.

The confinement period will be:-

i) 6 month from the date of delivery to a baby. ii) 45 days from the date of miscarriage.

If she is declared qualified during PE&MT, her result will be declared as per merit. She will be appointed to the post kept reserved for and allowed the benefit of seniority in accordance with the instructions of the government, as amended from time to time”.

Standard of Physical Measurement (MT) for Male & Female candidates

Physical Measurement Test will be taken only of those candidates who qualify the Physical Endurance Tests. Standard of Physical Measurements are as follows:

Physical Standard Test For Male Candidates Category of candidates Heights (in cms) Chest (in cms) Unexpanded Expanded For candidates from General Category 165 78 82 For candidates belonging to Hill areas i.e. Garhwalis, Kumaonis, Gorkhas, Dogras, Marathas and candidates belonging to states of Sikkim, Nagaland, Arunanchal Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir and Leh & Ladakh. 160 73 78 For all candidates belonging to Scheduled Tribes 160 73 78 Sons of serving, retired or deceased Delhi Police personnel/ Multi-Tasking Staff of Delhi Police. 160 73 78 Physical Standard Test For Female Candidates Category of candidates Heights (in cms) For candidates from General Category 157 For candidates belonging to Hill areas i.e. Garhwalis, Kumaonis, Gorkhas, Dogras, Marathas and candidates belonging to states of Sikkim, Nagaland, Arunanchal Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir and Leh & Ladakh. 152 For all candidates belonging to SC/ST 152 Daughters of serving, retired or deceased Delhi Police personnel/ Multi-Tasking Staff of Delhi Police. 152

Note:

- No Physical Endurance & Measurement Tests for Persons with Disabilities (PwD) candidates: The Persons with Disability (PwD) candidates (Male/Female) shall be exempted from Physical Endurance & Measurement Tests.

- In case of sons/daughters of either serving, retired or deceased Delhi Police personnel/Multi-Tasking Staff of Delhi Police, who do not fulfill the general conditions of physical standard, the following relaxations are admissible:-

Height (Male/Female): Relaxable by 5 centimeters. Chest(Male only) : Relaxable by 5 centimeters.

Delhi Police Head Constable PE/MT Procedure

The PE&MT will be conducted at 03 Centres namely Delhi Police Academy Campus/Wazirabad, Delhi Police Academy Campus-II/Jharoda Kalan and New Police Lines, Kingsway Camp, Delhi after the result of Computer Based Examination is declared. The candidates who are coming to appear in PE&MT should first report to the Holding area. The Holding area staff will check the photograph on the Admit Card of the candidates to avoid impersonation. Thereafter, chest number may be allotted to the candidates and holding staff will prepare the batch for the racing event. After verification/establishing the identities of the candidates in Holding Area, a chest number will be allotted to the candidates and holding staff will prepare the batch for racing event. RFID Tags (Radio Frequency Identification) on the candidates will be used in race. Height and Chest will be measured through digital equipments. All the original documents/certificates pertaining to age, education, SC/ST/OBC/EWS, Hill areas, NOC/Discharge Certificate (in case of Ex Serviceman), sports certificate, wards certificate issued to wards (sons/daughters) of Delhi Police personnel for seeking relaxation, etc. would be checked only of the candidates who successfully qualify all the events of PE&MT (i.e. Race, Long/High jump and Physical Measurement). The candidates will also be required to produce self-attested copies of all the documents/ certificates for checking their eligibility at the time of PE&MT.

Incentive to NCC Certificate Holders

The incentive to ‘NCC Certificate’ holders will be granted at the following scales:

Certificate Category Incentive/ Bonus marks NCC ‘C’ Certificate 5% of the maximum marks of the examination NCC ‘B’ Certificate 3% of the maximum marks of the examination NCC ‘A’ Certificate 2% of the maximum marks of the examination

Note:

(i) The benefit will only be given on production of the original certificate supporting their claims (subject to verification) at the time of document verification (i.e. PE&MT).

(ii) The crucial date for this purpose will be the closing date of receipt of online applications.

(iii) This benefit is not available for Ex-servicemen.

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (Ministerial) 2022 Typing Test on Computer (Maximum 25 marks)

Candidates who qualify in the Physical Endurance & Measurement Tests (PE&MT) as well as Persons with Disabilities (PwD) who qualify in the Computer Based Examination will be called for Typing Test on Computer. The test shall be of 10 minutes duration. The marks will be taken into account while preparing the final result. The candidates will be allotted marks according to speed achieved in the typing test.

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (Ministerial) 2022 Computer (Formatting) Test (Qualifying)

The candidates who qualify in the Typing Test on Computer shall be called for Computer (Formatting) Test and will be tested on MS-Word, MS-PowerPoint and MS-Excel which will be of qualifying nature. The candidates will be given 10 minutes time for each tests separately. The candidates shall have to format in the same way as it is in the supplied handout and to print the same in the printer. The following formatting features used in the routine would be tested:

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (Ministerial) 2022 Medical Standards

The candidates should be of sound state of health, free from defect, deformity or disease. Both eyes should have a vision of 6/12 with or without glasses. No relaxation is allowed to any category of candidates on this count.

For persons with disabilities: - Sound state of health, vision of 6/12 with or without glasses in both eyes. Locomotor disability of 40% and above (either one or both leg affected) shall be allowed. The physical requirements for the post are as under:-

(F, PP, L, B, S, BL) Code Physical Requirements F Work performed by manipulating (with Fingers) PP Work performed by pulling & pushing. L Work performed by lifting. B Work performed by bending. S Work performed by sitting (on a bench or chair) BL Both legs affected but not arms.

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (Ministerial) 2022 Final Selection

The list of provisionally selected candidates (as per the number of vacancies advertised) (category-wise) from the list of candidates, declared qualified in Computer (Formatting) Test will be prepared and announced by the Staff Selection Commission strictly on the basis of the merit of Computer Based Examination (100 marks), Typing Test on Computer (25 marks) and incentive/bonus marks (if any). A “Reserve Panel” of 15% candidates” will also be prepared by the SSC in addition to the number of candidates selected as per the notified vacancies according to their merit; category-wise and the same will be provided to Delhi Police in a sealed cover, not be uploaded.

After going through the above exam pattern of the SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (Ministerial) 2022 Exam, you must have now understood that mere studying hard would not help you in clearing this exam. Candidates must make themselves physically and mentally fit through physical exercises to clear the Physical Endurance and Measurement Test (PE&MT).