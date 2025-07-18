Rajasthan Senior Teacher Vacancy 2025: Notification Out For 6500 Posts at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Apply Online, Eligibility, Selection Process and More

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Rajasthan Senior Teacher Vacancy 2025  PDF:  The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) on July 17 has released notification  for 6500 Senior Teacher posts in various disciplines. Out of 6500 vacancies, 5,804 are  in Non‑TSP areas and 696 in TSP regions. Check eligibility, selection process and others. 

Rajasthan Senior Teacher Vacancy 2025 PDF

RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment 2025: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released recruitment notification for Grade 2 Senior Teacher posts. The onlien applications for 6500 Senior Teacher posts in various disciplines will be commenced from August 19, 2025 across the state. Out of 6500 vacancies, 5,804 are in Non‑TSP areas and 696 in TSP regions. These positions are available in different disciplines including Hindi, English, Mathematics, Science, Sanskrit, Social Science, Urdu, Punjabi, Sindhi, and Gujarati. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before September 17, 2025. The online application process will commence from August 19, 2025.
Candidates applying for these posts should note that they will have to complete a mandatory One-Time Registration (OTR) with AADHAR and 10th-grade details as per the guidelines mentioned in the notification.

In this article you will get the complete details about the RPSC Senior Teacher recruitment drive application procedure, important dates, application fees, age limit, qualification, number of vacancies, pay scale and important links.

RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment 2025 Notification PDF

The detailed notification pdf for the Senior Teacher vacancies are available on the official website. You can download the pdf directly through the link given below-

RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment 2025 Download Link

 RPSC Sr. Teacher Recruitment 2025 Overview

RPSC has published the much awaited recruitment drive under RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher 2025 Notification for 6500 Senior Grade Teacher or Senior Teacher Posts.The online application process including online registration method will be implemented to apply for these posts. You can check the overview table below-

Conducting Body Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) 
Post Name Senior Teacher
Vacancies 6500
Opening date of application August 19, 2025
TSP 696
Non‑TSP 5,804
Last date of application 17th September 2025
Eligibility Graduation in subject-specific 
Official Website www.rpsc.rajsthan.gov.in

 

RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment 2025 Important Dates

Under the recruitment drive, a total of 6500 Senior Teacher posts in various disciplines. The organisation has uploaded a detailed notification including the online application schedule on its official website. You can apply online for these posts after visiting the official website following the schedule given below-

Particulars Details 
Starting of online application August 19, 2024
Last date of application September 17, 2025

RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment 2025 Vacancy

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has officially released the 6500 Senior Teacher vacancies in different subjects including Hindi, English, Maths, Science, Sanskrit, Social Science, Urdu, Punjabi, Sindhi, and Gujarati. Check details of the subject wise vacancy given below-

 Non‑TSP 5,804
TSP 696 
Total 6500

What is the RPSC Senior Teacher Eligibility and Age Limit?

The eligibility criteria and age limit have been released by the examination authority. Candidates can refer to the official notification for details.

Educational Qualification: Candidates should have Graduate or equivalent examination recognized by UGC with the concerned subject as Optional Subject, and Degree or Diploma in Education recognized by the National Council of Teacher Education/Government.

For Other  Graduate or equivalent examination recognized by UGC with concerned subject as Optional Subject, and Degree or Diploma in Education recognized by the National Council of Teacher Education/Government.
For Science  Graduate or equivalent examination recognized by UGC with at least two of the following subjects as Optional Subjects:- Physics, Chemistry, Zoology, Botany, Micro-Biology, Bio-Technology and Bio-Chemistry and Degree or Diploma in Education recognized by the National Council of Teacher Education/Government.
For Social  Science Graduate or equivalent examination recognized by UGC with at least two of the following subjects as Optional Subjects:-History, Geography, Economics, Political Science, Sociology, Public Administration and Philosophy, and Degree or Diploma in education recognized by the National Council of Teacher Education/Government.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification/eligibility of the posts.

Steps to Apply for the RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment 2025?

Interested and eligible candidates will have to complete a mandatory One-Time Registration (OTR) with AADHAR and 10th-grade details as per the guidelines mentioned in the notification. You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.
Step 1: Visit to the official website https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/
Step 2: First-time applicants must complete OTR using details from Aadhaar, 10th certificate, and upload scanned documents.
Step 3: Use your OTR number to fill the online application and provide the required details.
Step 4: Check the live photo preview, verify all entries, and then submit the form.
Step 5: Submit the required documents.
Step 6: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.

