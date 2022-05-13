SSC GD Constable 2022 PET/PST Begins from 18th May: Admit Cards Released @crpfonline.com, CAPF To Hold Physical Tests

SSC GD Constable 2022 PET/PST Begins from 18 th May: SSC GD Constable 2022 Physical Tests (PET/PST) will be conducted by CAPFs (Central Armed Police Forces) at various centres. Candidates need to download the Admit Cards from the CRPF official Websites - crpfonline.com.

SSC GD Constable 2022 PET/PST Begins from 18th May: The Physical Standard Test (PST)/ Physical Efficiency Test (PET) in r/o Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2021 for qualified/ shortlisted candidates is scheduled to be conducted w.e.f. 18th May 2022 to 9th June 2022 by the Nodal Force (CRPF). CAPF (Central Armed Police Forces) is conducting the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) at various centres across India. The admit cards for SSC GD Constable 2022 Physical Tests have been released on the official website of CRPF.

Compulsory Items to be carried during SSC GD Constable 2022 Physical Tests (PET & PST)

Below is the list of items that are mandatory to be carried on the day of Physical Tests conducted by CAPFs at various centres:

1. Admit Card of SSC GD Constable 2022 Physical Tests (PET & PST)

The E-Admit Card for PST/PET stage can be downloaded by shortlisted candidates from the following link:

The aforementioned link is available on the CRPF website (https://www.crpf.gov.in] w.e.f. 6th May 2022. All candidates are also directed to bring a printed copy of the E-Admit Card at the time of PST/PET. Candidates will not be permitted for PST/PET without Admit Card.

2. Original Photo ID Proof alongwith its Photocopy

Candidates need to carry their original ID Proof in which their photo is available like Voter Card, Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Passport, Driving License and Identity Card Issued by University/College. Also, bring one photocopy of the Original Photo ID proof to the Test Centre.

3. Four Passport Size Recent Photographs

Candidates are required to bring four recent passport-size photographs for affixing them in the Commission's Copy of Admit Card in the presence of the officials.

4. Original documents as per instructions given in the Admit Cards

Candidates must read the instructions given in their admit cards and bring the Original copy of the documents mentioned in it.

5. Not to take Energetic Medicine before the Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

Any candidate found under the influence of any energetic medicine during PET will be debarred for further process of recruitment.

6. Appeal against Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) during the Day of Physical Test

Appellate authority for Physical Standard Test will be available at each PST centre. If any candidate is not satisfied/ do not agree with the decision of the PST Board, he/she may appeal to appellate authority through Presiding Officer only at the concerned recruitment centre on the same day. The decision of the appellate authority will be final and no further appeal or representation in this regard will be entertained thereafter. There is no appeal against PET (race).

7. Procedure followed by CAPF during PET & PST

During PET/ PST, candidates who are found eligible on height parameters will undergo PET (race) followed by biometric/technology-aided identification. Scrutiny of eligibility of candidates for any relaxation, i.e., age, height, and chest measurement will be carried out after qualifying PET (race) before PST by CAPFs PET/PST Boards.

Candidates are advised to go through the above points before appearing for the SSC GD Constable 2022 Physical Tests (PET & PST). After clearing PET/ PST round, candidates need to clear the Medical Examination and fulfill the final documentation process during DME.