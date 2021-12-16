SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam Concluded: Check Relaxation of Marks Given to NCC Certificate Holder

SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam Concluded: Check SSC GD Constable 2021 Incentive or Relaxation of Marks given to NCC Certificate Holders. Online Exam was held from 16 th Nov to 15 th Dec 2021.

SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam Concluded: Staff Selection Commission held SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam for the recruitment of Constable (GD) 25271 vacancies in Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) & Secretariat Security Force (SSF) and Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles as per the Recruitment Scheme formulated by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). Marks scored by candidates in the Computer Based Examination will be normalized by using the formula published by the Commission and such normalized scores along with the bonus marks for NCC Certificate holders will be used to determine final merit and cut-off marks. Let’s look at the minimum qualifying marks required in SSC GD Constable 2021 Computer Based Exam (CBE):

Minimum Qualifying Marks for SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam

The cut-off marks in SSC GD Constable 2021 Computer Based Examination (CBE), for eligibility to selection will be as under:

Minimum Qualifying Marks for SSC GD Constable 2021 Computer Based Examination (CBE) Category Minimum Marks General and Ex-servicemen 35% SC/ ST/ OBC 33%

Male and female candidates will be shortlisted State/ Area-wise and category-wise on the basis of their merit in the Computer Based Examination (including NCC bonus marks, if applicable) for appearing in the PET/ PST. The number of candidates shortlisted for PET/ PST on the basis of their merit in the Computer Based examination will be about 12 times of the number of vacancies. More number of candidates can be shortlisted against the vacancies of SSF.

Incentive to NCC Certificate Holders in SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam

The incentive to ‘NCC Certificate’ holders will be granted at the following scales:

Certificate Category Incentive/ Bonus marks NCC ‘C’ Certificate 5% of the maximum marks of the examination NCC ‘B’ Certificate 3% of the maximum marks of the examination NCC ‘A’ Certificate 2% of the maximum marks of the examination

Note:

(i) The benefit to NCC Certificate Holder will only be given on production of the original certificate supporting their claims at the time of document verification. However, till the verification of the NCC Certificate, bonus marks will be awarded provisionally as per the claim of the candidate in the online application form.

(ii) The crucial date for this purpose will be the closing date of receipt of online applications.

(iii) This benefit is not available for Ex-servicemen.

After clearing the cut-off marks, students are advised to look at the below points for further selection procedures:

SSC GD Constable 2021 Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST)

Based on the performance in CBE, candidates will be shortlisted for PET/ PST by the Commission. Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) will be conducted at various centres finalized by the CAPFs. One cannot score well in this exam, if the candidate is not physically and medically fit.

SSC GD Constable 2021 Detailed Medical Examination (DME)

Candidates will be shortlisted for the Detailed Medical Examination (DME) from the pool of candidates who qualify PET/ PST. The purpose of medical examination is to ensure that medically fit candidates are accepted into the CAPFs.

SSC GD Constable 2021 Result

Final result along with force allocation will be declared by the Commission based on the performance of candidates in the Computer Based Examination, Physical Standard Test, Physical Efficiency Test and Detailed Medical Examination will be of qualifying nature. Candidates can check the result from the direct link to the official SSC CGL website as and when the results are announced.

SSC GD Constable 2021 Final Selection

The final selection will be based on the candidate’s performance in all the three phases of the SSC GD Constable Exam, i.e., Computer Based Examination (CBE), Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST) and Detailed Medical Examination (DME). Therefore, one cannot get selected for the post of GD Constable in BSF, CISF, CRPF, ITBP, SSB, NIA and SSF or GD Rifleman in Assam Rifles, if the candidate is not physically and medically fit. So, it is advisable for the candidates to not only study hard for the exams but also keep themselves physically and mentally fit through physical exercises to clear the physical and medical tests.