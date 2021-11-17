Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam Expected Cutoff: Check Previous Year Marks for Male & Female Candidates Categorywise

SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam Expected Cutoff: Check SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam Expected & Previous Cut-Off for both male and female candidates category-wise. Online Exam is being held from 16th Nov to 15th Dec 2021.

Created On: Nov 17, 2021 18:34 IST
SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam Expected Cutoff: Check Previous Year Marks for Male & Female Candidates Categorywise
SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam Expected Cutoff: Check Previous Year Marks for Male & Female Candidates Categorywise

SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam Expected Cutoff: Staff Selection Commission is holding the SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam for the recruitment of Constable (GD) 25271 vacancies in Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) & Secretariat Security Force (SSF) and Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles as per the Recruitment Scheme formulated by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). Candidates who are appearing for the SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam from 16th November to 15th December 2021 can check the expected cut-off marks here. Based on the difficulty level of the Computer Based Exam (CBE) we have guestimated the Cut-Off Marks of the SSC GD Constable 2021 Online Exam.

Recent Stories
Check SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam Analysis - Difficulty Level & Good Attempts
Check SSC GD Constable 2021 Memory Based Question Paper with Answer Keys
Check Last Minute Tips for SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam
Check SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam Important Topics
Check SSC GD Constable 2021 Admit Card Updates
Practice SSC GD Constable 2021 Mock Test

Download SSC GD Constable Previous Year Papers

Minimum Qualifying Marks for SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam

Candidates scoring the below-mentioned cut-off marks (without adding bonus marks to NCC certificate holders) will be considered eligible for shortlisting to the next stage i.e. PET/ PST:

Minimum Qualifying Marks for SSC GD Constable 2021 Computer Based Examination (CBE)

Category

Minimum Marks

EWS/ ESM/ UR

35%

SC/ ST/ OBC

33%

Check SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam Pattern & Syllabus

NCC Certificate holders will be granted the following incentive marks provisionally which will be added to the normalized scores of the candidates:

Certificate Category

Incentive/ Bonus marks

NCC ‘C’ Certificate

5% of the maximum marks of the examination (5 Marks)

NCC ‘B’ Certificate

3% of the maximum marks of the examination (3 Marks)

NCC ‘A’ Certificate

2% of the maximum marks of the examination (2 Marks)
SSC GD Constable Recruitment Updates
Check SSC GD Constable 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Check 25271 Vacancies, Job Profile, Salary & Promotion Policy for the post of SSC GD Constable
Check SSC GD Constable 2021 Profile, Promotion & Salary for Female Candidates
Check SSC GD Constable 2021 Physical Standards (Height, Weight, Chest)
Check SSC GD Constable 2021 Job Posting Details

SSC GD Constable 2021 Expected Cut-Off Marks

SSC GD Constable 2021 Computer Based Exam (CBE) consisted of 100 questions for 100 marks. Questions asked in the exam consisted of easy to moderate level questions under four sections - General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Knowledge and General Awareness, Elementary Mathematics, and English or Hindi. Also, there was a negative marking of 0.25 marks for wrong answers. Let’s have a look at the Expected Cut-Off for SSC GD Constable 2021 Online Exam:

Expected Cut-Off Marks for SSC GD Constable 2021 Online Exam

Category

Expected Cut-Off (Out of 100 Marks)

General

75 to 85 Marks

EWS

73 to 83 Marks

OBC

70 to 80 Marks

SC

60 to 70 Marks

ST

55 to 65 Marks

Check SSC GD Constable 2021 Preparation Strategy

SSC GD Constable 2019 Cutoff Marks

SSC GD Cutoff for Female candidates qualified against All-India vacancies (for SSF only)

Force

Category

SSC GD Cutoff for Females

SSF

SC

72.02856

SSF

ST

73.13578

SSF

OBC

78.6228

SSF

General

80.00602

SSC GD Cutoff for Male candidates qualified against All-India vacancies (for NIA and SSF)

Force

Category

SSC GD Cutoff for Males

NIA

ST

92.89068

NIA

ESM

75.62184

NIA

OBC

96.60053

NIA

General

96.9804

SSF

SC

83.33368

SSF

ST

80.52188

SSF

ESM

35.05948

SSF

OBC

88.34214

SSF

General

88.42838

SSC GD Constable Cutoff 2018-19: Other Forces (State-wise Cutoff) (CBT Cut-off)

FORCE

SSC GD Cutoff for Male & Female Candidates

General District Area

Click Here

Border District Area

Click Here

Naxal/ Militancy Affected Area

Click Here

Click here to know the SSC GD Constable PET & PST Details

After clearing the cut-off marks, students are advised to look at the below points for further selection procedures:

Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST): Based on the performance in CBE, candidates will be shortlisted for PET/ PST by the Commission. Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) will be conducted at various centres finalized by the CAPFs. One cannot score well in this exam if the candidate is not physically and medically fit.

Detailed Medical Examination (DME): Candidates will be shortlisted for Detailed Medical Examination (DME) from the pool of candidates who qualify PET/ PST. The purpose of medical examination is to ensure that medically fit candidates are accepted into the CAPFs.

Result: Final result along with force allocation will be declared by the Commission based on the performance of candidates in the Computer Based Examination, Physical Standard Test, Physical Efficiency Test, and Detailed Medical Examination will be of qualifying nature. Candidates can check the result from the direct link to the official SSC CGL website as and when the results are announced.

Final Selection: The final selection will be based on the candidate’s performance in all the three phases of the SSC GD Constable Exam, i.e., Computer Based Examination (CBE), Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST), and Detailed Medical Examination (DME). Therefore, one cannot get selected for the post of GD Constable in BSF, CISF, CRPF, ITBP, SSB, NIA, and SSF or GD Rifleman in Assam Rifles, if the candidate is not physically and medically fit. So, it is advisable for the candidates to not only study hard for the exams but also keep themselves physically and mentally fit through physical exercises to clear the physical and medical tests.

Also Read:

Get SSC Exam Calendar 2021

Get SSC Result Calendar 2021

FAQ

Will there be any Sectional Cutoff in SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam (CBE)?

No, there will be no sectional cut-off in the exam.

Was there any negative marking in SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam?

There Was A Negative Marking Of 0.25 Marks For Each Wrong Answer

How Many Vacancies have been announced for SSC GD Constable 2021 Recruitment?

25271 Vacancies In CAPFs Departments Like BSF, CISF, CRPF, SSB, ITBP, AR, NIA & SSF For Both Male And Female Candidates
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

9 + 8 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.