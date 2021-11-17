SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam Expected Cutoff: Check Previous Year Marks for Male & Female Candidates Categorywise

SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam Expected Cutoff: Staff Selection Commission is holding the SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam for the recruitment of Constable (GD) 25271 vacancies in Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) & Secretariat Security Force (SSF) and Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles as per the Recruitment Scheme formulated by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). Candidates who are appearing for the SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam from 16th November to 15th December 2021 can check the expected cut-off marks here. Based on the difficulty level of the Computer Based Exam (CBE) we have guestimated the Cut-Off Marks of the SSC GD Constable 2021 Online Exam.
Minimum Qualifying Marks for SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam
Candidates scoring the below-mentioned cut-off marks (without adding bonus marks to NCC certificate holders) will be considered eligible for shortlisting to the next stage i.e. PET/ PST:
|
Minimum Qualifying Marks for SSC GD Constable 2021 Computer Based Examination (CBE)
|
Category
|
Minimum Marks
|
EWS/ ESM/ UR
|
35%
|
SC/ ST/ OBC
|
33%
Check SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam Pattern & Syllabus
NCC Certificate holders will be granted the following incentive marks provisionally which will be added to the normalized scores of the candidates:
|
Certificate Category
|
Incentive/ Bonus marks
|
NCC ‘C’ Certificate
|
5% of the maximum marks of the examination (5 Marks)
|
NCC ‘B’ Certificate
|
3% of the maximum marks of the examination (3 Marks)
|
NCC ‘A’ Certificate
|
2% of the maximum marks of the examination (2 Marks)
SSC GD Constable 2021 Expected Cut-Off Marks
SSC GD Constable 2021 Computer Based Exam (CBE) consisted of 100 questions for 100 marks. Questions asked in the exam consisted of easy to moderate level questions under four sections - General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Knowledge and General Awareness, Elementary Mathematics, and English or Hindi. Also, there was a negative marking of 0.25 marks for wrong answers. Let’s have a look at the Expected Cut-Off for SSC GD Constable 2021 Online Exam:
|
Expected Cut-Off Marks for SSC GD Constable 2021 Online Exam
|
Category
|
Expected Cut-Off (Out of 100 Marks)
|
General
|
75 to 85 Marks
|
EWS
|
73 to 83 Marks
|
OBC
|
70 to 80 Marks
|
SC
|
60 to 70 Marks
|
ST
|
55 to 65 Marks
Check SSC GD Constable 2021 Preparation Strategy
SSC GD Constable 2019 Cutoff Marks
|
SSC GD Cutoff for Female candidates qualified against All-India vacancies (for SSF only)
|
Force
|
Category
|
SSC GD Cutoff for Females
|
SSF
|
SC
|
72.02856
|
SSF
|
ST
|
73.13578
|
SSF
|
OBC
|
78.6228
|
SSF
|
General
|
80.00602
|
SSC GD Cutoff for Male candidates qualified against All-India vacancies (for NIA and SSF)
|
Force
|
Category
|
SSC GD Cutoff for Males
|
NIA
|
ST
|
92.89068
|
NIA
|
ESM
|
75.62184
|
NIA
|
OBC
|
96.60053
|
NIA
|
General
|
96.9804
|
SSF
|
SC
|
83.33368
|
SSF
|
ST
|
80.52188
|
SSF
|
ESM
|
35.05948
|
SSF
|
OBC
|
88.34214
|
SSF
|
General
|
88.42838
|
SSC GD Constable Cutoff 2018-19: Other Forces (State-wise Cutoff) (CBT Cut-off)
|
FORCE
|
SSC GD Cutoff for Male & Female Candidates
|
General District Area
|
Border District Area
|
Naxal/ Militancy Affected Area
Click here to know the SSC GD Constable PET & PST Details
After clearing the cut-off marks, students are advised to look at the below points for further selection procedures:
Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST): Based on the performance in CBE, candidates will be shortlisted for PET/ PST by the Commission. Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) will be conducted at various centres finalized by the CAPFs. One cannot score well in this exam if the candidate is not physically and medically fit.
Detailed Medical Examination (DME): Candidates will be shortlisted for Detailed Medical Examination (DME) from the pool of candidates who qualify PET/ PST. The purpose of medical examination is to ensure that medically fit candidates are accepted into the CAPFs.
Result: Final result along with force allocation will be declared by the Commission based on the performance of candidates in the Computer Based Examination, Physical Standard Test, Physical Efficiency Test, and Detailed Medical Examination will be of qualifying nature. Candidates can check the result from the direct link to the official SSC CGL website as and when the results are announced.
Final Selection: The final selection will be based on the candidate’s performance in all the three phases of the SSC GD Constable Exam, i.e., Computer Based Examination (CBE), Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST), and Detailed Medical Examination (DME). Therefore, one cannot get selected for the post of GD Constable in BSF, CISF, CRPF, ITBP, SSB, NIA, and SSF or GD Rifleman in Assam Rifles, if the candidate is not physically and medically fit. So, it is advisable for the candidates to not only study hard for the exams but also keep themselves physically and mentally fit through physical exercises to clear the physical and medical tests.
|
