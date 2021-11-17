SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam Expected Cutoff: Check Previous Year Marks for Male & Female Candidates Categorywise

SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam Expected Cutoff: Check SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam Expected & Previous Cut-Off for both male and female candidates category-wise. Online Exam is being held from 16 th Nov to 15 th Dec 2021.

SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam Expected Cutoff: Staff Selection Commission is holding the SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam for the recruitment of Constable (GD) 25271 vacancies in Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) & Secretariat Security Force (SSF) and Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles as per the Recruitment Scheme formulated by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). Candidates who are appearing for the SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam from 16th November to 15th December 2021 can check the expected cut-off marks here. Based on the difficulty level of the Computer Based Exam (CBE) we have guestimated the Cut-Off Marks of the SSC GD Constable 2021 Online Exam.

Minimum Qualifying Marks for SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam

Candidates scoring the below-mentioned cut-off marks (without adding bonus marks to NCC certificate holders) will be considered eligible for shortlisting to the next stage i.e. PET/ PST:

Minimum Qualifying Marks for SSC GD Constable 2021 Computer Based Examination (CBE) Category Minimum Marks EWS/ ESM/ UR 35% SC/ ST/ OBC 33%

NCC Certificate holders will be granted the following incentive marks provisionally which will be added to the normalized scores of the candidates:

Certificate Category Incentive/ Bonus marks NCC ‘C’ Certificate 5% of the maximum marks of the examination (5 Marks) NCC ‘B’ Certificate 3% of the maximum marks of the examination (3 Marks) NCC ‘A’ Certificate 2% of the maximum marks of the examination (2 Marks)

SSC GD Constable 2021 Expected Cut-Off Marks

SSC GD Constable 2021 Computer Based Exam (CBE) consisted of 100 questions for 100 marks. Questions asked in the exam consisted of easy to moderate level questions under four sections - General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Knowledge and General Awareness, Elementary Mathematics, and English or Hindi. Also, there was a negative marking of 0.25 marks for wrong answers. Let’s have a look at the Expected Cut-Off for SSC GD Constable 2021 Online Exam:

Expected Cut-Off Marks for SSC GD Constable 2021 Online Exam Category Expected Cut-Off (Out of 100 Marks) General 75 to 85 Marks EWS 73 to 83 Marks OBC 70 to 80 Marks SC 60 to 70 Marks ST 55 to 65 Marks

SSC GD Constable 2019 Cutoff Marks

SSC GD Cutoff for Female candidates qualified against All-India vacancies (for SSF only) Force Category SSC GD Cutoff for Females SSF SC 72.02856 SSF ST 73.13578 SSF OBC 78.6228 SSF General 80.00602 SSC GD Cutoff for Male candidates qualified against All-India vacancies (for NIA and SSF) Force Category SSC GD Cutoff for Males NIA ST 92.89068 NIA ESM 75.62184 NIA OBC 96.60053 NIA General 96.9804 SSF SC 83.33368 SSF ST 80.52188 SSF ESM 35.05948 SSF OBC 88.34214 SSF General 88.42838 SSC GD Constable Cutoff 2018-19: Other Forces (State-wise Cutoff) (CBT Cut-off) FORCE SSC GD Cutoff for Male & Female Candidates General District Area Click Here Border District Area Click Here Naxal/ Militancy Affected Area Click Here

After clearing the cut-off marks, students are advised to look at the below points for further selection procedures:

Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST): Based on the performance in CBE, candidates will be shortlisted for PET/ PST by the Commission. Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) will be conducted at various centres finalized by the CAPFs. One cannot score well in this exam if the candidate is not physically and medically fit.

Detailed Medical Examination (DME): Candidates will be shortlisted for Detailed Medical Examination (DME) from the pool of candidates who qualify PET/ PST. The purpose of medical examination is to ensure that medically fit candidates are accepted into the CAPFs.

Result: Final result along with force allocation will be declared by the Commission based on the performance of candidates in the Computer Based Examination, Physical Standard Test, Physical Efficiency Test, and Detailed Medical Examination will be of qualifying nature. Candidates can check the result from the direct link to the official SSC CGL website as and when the results are announced.

Final Selection: The final selection will be based on the candidate’s performance in all the three phases of the SSC GD Constable Exam, i.e., Computer Based Examination (CBE), Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST), and Detailed Medical Examination (DME). Therefore, one cannot get selected for the post of GD Constable in BSF, CISF, CRPF, ITBP, SSB, NIA, and SSF or GD Rifleman in Assam Rifles, if the candidate is not physically and medically fit. So, it is advisable for the candidates to not only study hard for the exams but also keep themselves physically and mentally fit through physical exercises to clear the physical and medical tests.