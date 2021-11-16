SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam Analysis (16th Nov All Shifts): Check Difficulty Level of Online Exam & Good Attempts to Clear Cutoff Marks

SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam Analysis (16th Nov All Shifts): Check the detailed exam analysis of the SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam held in online mode on 16 th November 2021 in the Objective type MCQ format. So, let’s look at the type of questions asked in this exam.

SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam Analysis (16th Nov All Shifts): Staff Selection Commission has started conducting the SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam from today, i.e., 16th November, and will last till 15th December 2021. SSC is conducting the online exam for the recruitment of Constable (GD) 25271 vacancies in Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) & Secretariat Security Force (SSF) and Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles as per the Recruitment Scheme formulated by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

SSC GD Constable 2021 Recruitment Process will consist of a Computer Based Examination, Physical Endurance and Measurement Test (PE&MT) followed by the Medical Examination of the recommended candidates. In this article, we are going to share the detailed Exam Analysis of the SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam conducted online on 16th November 2021.

SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam Analysis – 16th November 2021

SSC GD Constable 2021 online exam consisted of 100 questions for 100 marks in the Objective MCQ Format. Questions asked in the exam were of "easy to moderate" level and there was a negative marking of 0.25 marks for wrong answers. So let’s take a look at the questions asked in this SSC GD Constable 2021 exam held on 16th November 2021:

SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam Analysis held on 16th November 2021 (All Shifts) Category (Number of Question and Marks) Topics Difficulty Level (Good Attempts) Part-A: General Intelligence and Reasoning Analogy; Classification; Series; Coding-Decoding; Blood Relations; Ordering and Ranking; Alphabet or Word Test; Direction and Sense; Venn Diagrams; Missing number; Puzzles; Mirror Image, Non-Verbal Reasoning, Hidden Figure, Paper Folding Easy to Moderate (20 to 22) Part-B: General Knowledge and General Awareness Polity - Constitution of India, Judiciary; Science & Technology - Biology, Physics, Chemistry, Environment, Nutrition, Diseases, etc; History - Indian Freedom Struggle, Ancient & Medieval History; Geography - Indian Geography & World Geography; Economy - Indian & World Economy, Economic Organisation; National & International Affairs - National & International News, Days & Events, Government Policies & Schemes Easy to Moderate (18 to 20) Part-C: Elementary Mathematics Simplification (BODMAS, Fraction, Decimal); Ratio and Proportion; Mixture and Alligation; Number Systems (LCM, HCF, Integers, Rational Irrational Numbers); Profit and Loss; Average; Percentage; Time and Work; Simple Interest and Compound Interest; Speed, Distance and Time (Problems on Trains, Boats, and Streams); Geometry and Mensuration (Triangles, Circles, Chords, Quadrilaterals) Moderate (16 to 18) Part-D: English/ Hindi English: Fill In The Blanks, Sentence Improvement, Error Detection, Idioms & Phrases, Synonym, Antonym, One-word substitution, Comprehension, Spelling check Easy to Moderate (21 to 23) Hindi: वर्तनी की सामान्य अशुद्धियाँ तथा शब्दों के शब्द रूप, शब्दों के बहुवचन, किसी वाक्य को अन्य लिंग में परिवर्तन, मुहावरा व उनका अर्थ, अशुद्ध वाक्यों के शुद्ध रूप, विलोमार्थी शब्द, कहावतें व लोकोक्तियां के अर्थ, संधि विच्छेद, रचना एवं रचयिता, क्रिया से भाववाचक संज्ञा बनाना, समास का विलोम मुँह की खाना मुहावरा Total 100 Objective MCQs of 100 Marks Easy to Moderate (75 to 85)

Highlights of SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam

- The paper was conducted in Online Mode across different cities.

- All the questions were compulsory and were in Objective Type MCQ Format.

- Each question was of 1 mark.

- The exam was conducted in both English and Hindi Language.

- There was a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.

- The question paper was of Matriculation Level.

- SSC will decide the minimum qualifying marks of the online exam through the normalization method.

- It is compulsory to carry Admit Card along with the Photograph and Original ID proof along with its photocopy as well.

- Candidates are also required to carry these things with them - A face mask, Hand sanitizer (small bottle), Transparent water bottle was allowed.

- Candidates were given rough paper and pen by the examination center only.

- Candidates were not allowed to leave the examination hall/room before the test was concluded. During the exit verification process, biometric data of the candidates (Photograph and Left Thumb Impression (LTI), etc.) were collected before candidates were allowed to leave the computer labs after the examination

Check SSC GD Constable 2021 Preparation Strategy

Important Points to Remember after SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam

Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST): Based on the performance in CBE, candidates will be shortlisted for PET/ PST by the Commission. Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) will be conducted at various centres finalized by the CAPFs.

Click here to know the SSC GD Constable PET & PST Details

Detailed Medical examination (DME): Male and female candidates who qualify in the PET/ PST will be shortlisted State/ Area-wise and category-wise on the basis of their merit in the Computer Based Examination (including NCC bonus marks, if applicable) for appearing in the DME/ DV

Final Selection in CAPFs: The candidates who are qualified in the PET/ PST and DV/ Medical Examination will be considered for inclusion in the final merit list.

The above analysis will help you to assess your rank among lakh of candidates, who have appeared for the SSC GD Constable Exam held on 16th November 2021. Also, mere studying hard would not help you in clearing this exam. Candidates must make themselves physically and mentally fit through physical exercises to clear the physical and medical tests.