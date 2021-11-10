SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam Important Notification: Mock Test Link Released for 25271 Vacancies, Exit Verification Mandatory at Exam Centres

SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam Important Notification: Get Mock Test Link Released by Commission for SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam Preparation. The online exam will be held from 16 th November to 15 th December 2021 for the recruitment of 25271 Vacancies in CAPF Paramilitary Forces.

SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam Important Notification: Staff Selection Commission has released Mock Test Link For the benefit of candidates of Constables (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA, SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2021. The online exam will be conducted from 16th November to 15th December 2021 only in English and Hindi for filling up of Constable (GD) 25271 vacancies in Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) & Secretariat Security Force (SSF) and Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles as per the Recruitment Scheme formulated by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). Let’s first look at the Exam Pattern of the SSC GD Constable 2021 Online Exam.

SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam Pattern: Computer Based Examination (CBE)

The Computer-based examination will consist of one objective type paper containing 100 questions carrying 100 marks, with the following composition:

SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam Pattern Subject Number of Questions/ Maximum Marks Duration/ Time Allowed Part-A: General Intelligence and Reasoning 25/ 25 90 Minutes Part-B: General Knowledge and General Awareness 25/ 25 Part-C: Elementary Mathematics 25/ 25 Part-D: English/ Hindi 25/ 25 Total 100/ 100

SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam Mock Test Link

A mock test on the Computer Based Examination has been uploaded in the Candidate’s Corner. This mock test link can also be accessed using the link given below:

Direct Link to Attempt SSC GD Constable 2021 Mock Test

SSC GD Constable 2021 Important Notification Released

Candidates of the examinations of the Staff Selection Commission are hereby informed that it has been decided to conduct exit verification of all the candidates. During the exit verification process, biometric data of the candidates (Photograph and Left Thumb Impression (LTI), etc.) will be collected before candidates are allowed to leave the computer labs after the examination. All candidates appearing in the Computer Based Examinations of the Commission are expected to co-operate in this process.

Click here to know the SSC GD Constable PET & PST Details

Based on the performance in CBE, candidates will be shortlisted for PET/ PST by the Commission. Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) will be conducted at various centres finalized by the CAPFs. The final selection will be based on the candidate’s performance in all the three phases of the SSC GD Constable Exam, i.e., Computer Based Examination (CBE), Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST), and Detailed Medical Examination (DME). Therefore, one cannot get selected for the post of GD Constable in BSF, CISF, CRPF, ITBP, SSB, NIA, and SSF or GD Rifleman in Assam Rifles, if the candidate is not physically and medically fit. So, it is advisable for the candidates to not only study hard for the exams but also keep themselves physically and mentally fit through physical exercises to clear the physical and medical tests.