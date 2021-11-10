Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam from 16th November: Check Important General Intelligence & Reasoning Topics

SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam from 16th November: Get the details of Important Reasoning Topics that have maximum chances of coming in SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam to be held in online mode from 16th Nov till 15th Dec 2021.

Created On: Nov 10, 2021 11:15 IST
SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam from 16th November
SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam from 16th November

SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam from 16th November: Staff Selection Commission will conduct SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam from 16th November to 15th December 2021 for the recruitment of Constable (GD) 25271 vacancies in Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) & Secretariat Security Force (SSF) and Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles. General Intelligence and Reasoning is considered to be one of the highest-scoring sections of the SSC GD Constable Exam. This section will test your ability to think and solve problems. The questions asked in this section are mainly brain teasers and sometimes can be quite tricky to answer.

SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam: Important General Intelligence & Reasoning Topics

Below are the major topics covered in SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam under the General Intelligence and Reasoning Section:

Topic

Sub-topics

Number of Questions asked

Series

Analogy (both word-based and numerical)

3-4

Odd pair (both word-based and numerical)

Classification

Missing characters

Coding

Coding-Decoding (Ex - NAME is written as GFDN then MEAN is written as..)

3-4

Symbols

Mathematical Operations

Arrangement

Seating arrangement (Linear and Circular)

4-5

Blood relations

Ranking

Puzzles

Direction Sense

Logic

Syllogism

2-3

Venn Diagrams

Assumption or Inference or Conclusion

Miscellaneous

Clock

0-1

Calendar

Non-Verbal

Cube and dices

(predicting colors or numbers on the faces of the object)

7-8

Sequence of figures

Matrix (Finding missing numbers or letters)

Paper-cutting, folding, punching

Mirrors and water reflection

Configuration, fitting pieces, odd pieces, etc.

Total

25

Check SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam Pattern & Syllabus

Let’s analyze in detail the Logical Reasoning Topics mentioned in the above table:

- Coding-Decoding: Coding-Decoding basically judges the candidate’s ability to decipher the code language. In each question of this topic, a word and a coded form of the word will be given. Students are required to decode the logic behind this coding and then apply the same logic to another given word for finding the answer in the form of a code.

- Arrangement: Questions based on Seating Arrangements are one of the most common and important questions in the Logical Reasoning segment. In this type of question, some people are arranged in a circle, they may be standing or even sitting around a circular table. The other topics covered under this segment are Blood relations, Ranking, Puzzles, and Direction Sense.

- Logic-based: Questions based on logic requires critical thinking and need a lot of time to solve. In case of Syllogism questions, draw Venn Diagrams to avoid confusion.

- Miscellaneous: Questions from topics like Clock and Calendar are sometimes asked in the computer-based exams.

- Non-verbal: This segment covers topics like Pictorial Analogies, Symbol series, symbolic operations, numeric patterns, spatial relations, space visualizations, Spatial Reasoning, mirror image, and space image are examples of questions.

Check SSC GD Constable 2021 Preparation Strategy

Tips to Score high in General Intelligence & Reasoning Section of SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam

Let’s look at some ways through which you will be able to ace the General Intelligence and Reasoning Section of the SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam:

- Improve your logical skills: As this section test candidates’ ability to think and problem-solving skills, therefore it is required by the students to sharpen their logical and analytical skills.

- Command over concepts: Both Verbal and Non-Verbal Types of Concepts should be focused on by the candidates. The understanding of Directions should be accurate, i.e., identifying which direction is West, North, East, and South. Series is the most important topic, but it is also very difficult to master.

- Practice Previous Year Question Papers: Try to practice as much previous paper as you can. But don’t forget to follow the current structure of the exam, as the exam pattern keeps on changing from time to time.  

Download SSC GD Constable Previous Year Papers

- Build a Proper Study Plan: Follow a proper strategy and a timetable for all the sections of the question paper.

- Don’t make unnecessary assumptions: Always Remember that the given question will be solved by the data given only, don’t make unnecessary assumptions or judgments while solving the problem. Use smart and appropriate tricks and methods for solving any problem.

Click here to know the SSC GD Constable PET & PST Details

It is advisable for the candidates to not only study hard for the exams but also keep themselves physically and mentally fit through physical exercises to clear the physical and medical tests.

FAQ

What are the Exam Dates for SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam?

The Computer Based Examination (CBE) Will Be Held From 16th November To 15th December 2021.

What is the Exam Pattern for SSC GD Constable 2021 Recruitment?

Computer-Based Examination (CBE), Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST), And Detailed Medical Examination (DME)

Will there be a negative marking in SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam (CBE)?

There Will Be Negative Marking Of 0.25 Marks For Each Wrong Answer

