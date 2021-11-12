SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam from 16th Nov: Check General Awareness/GK/ Current Affairs Important Topics (25 Marks)

SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam from 16 th Nov: Get the details of Important General Awareness (GA), General Knowledge (GK) & Current Affairs Topics that have maximum chances of coming in SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam to be held from 16 th November to 15 th December 2021.

SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam from 16th Nov: Staff Selection Commission will conduct SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam for the recruitment of Constable (GD) 25271 vacancies in Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) & Secretariat Security Force (SSF) and Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles. General Awareness (GA) and Current Affairs section is considered to be one of the high-scoring sections of the SSC GD Constable Exam. The Computer Based Exam is going to commence from 16th November 2021 and will last till 15th December 2021. Candidates are advised to practice and revise the important topics of the General Awareness section of the SSC GD Constable Exam before the examination day.

In this article, we are going to share the important topics of the General Awareness & Current Affairs section of the exam which will consist of 25 questions of 1 mark each. Candidates need to brush up on the GA, GK, and Current Affairs topics. In this section, candidates can attempt maximum questions in less time.

SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam: Important General Awareness, GK & Current Affairs Topics

Let’s have a look at the Important General Awareness & Current Affairs Topics for SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam:

Category Topics Difficulty Level Static Gk History, Geography, Economy, and Polity Easy to Medium General Science Biology, Chemistry, Physics Easy to Medium Current Affairs Recent Developments, Sports Awards, Politics, Important books and their writers, Important Days, Scientific Research, etc Easy to Medium Total 25 Questions of 1 Mark each Easy to Medium

Check SSC GD Constable 2021 Preparation Strategy

Tips to Practice Important General Awareness, GK & Current Affairs Topics of SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam

Let’s look at some ways through which you will be able to practice the Important General Awareness & Current Affairs Topics of the SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam:

1. Command over Current Affairs & Static GK: Candidates should practice both Current Affairs & Static GK topics thoroughly to score high marks in the exam. Practice last 6 months' current affairs topics for the SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam.

2. Practice Previous Year Question Papers Online: As the exam will be conducted in online mode, candidates are advised to practice as much previous paper as they can on a computer. Also, the current exam pattern and syllabus should be followed by the candidates while practicing for the exam. Practice Important Topics and Mock Tests from the links given below:

3. Don’t make Guess Work: Candidates are advised not to make any guesswork while answering General Awareness Questions as there will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for incorrect answers in the SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam.

4. Time Management: Candidates are advised to attempt General Awareness & Current Affairs questions in less time and devote more time to other time-taking sections.

5. Focus on your Strength area: Candidates are advised to focus on their strength area. For example, if you are good with Current Affairs questions then cover all the questions related to this category. If General Science is your weak area, then attempt questions from this topic only if you have good knowledge of the topic only.

Click here to know the SSC GD Constable PET & PST Details

It is advisable for the candidates to not only study hard for the exams but also keep themselves physically and mentally fit through physical exercises to clear the physical and medical tests.