Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

SSC GD Constable 2021 Recruitment Exam for 25271 Vacancies Begins Today (16th Nov): Check 7 Last Minute Tips to crack Online Exam

SSC GD Constable 2021 Recruitment Exam for 25271 Vacancies Begins Today (16th Nov): Get the best last-minute tips that will help you in clearing SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam which will be conducted in online mode from 16th Nov to 15th Dec 2021.

Created On: Nov 16, 2021 15:28 IST
SSC GD Constable 2021 Recruitment Exam for 25271 Vacancies Begins Today (16th Nov)
SSC GD Constable 2021 Recruitment Exam for 25271 Vacancies Begins Today (16th Nov)

SSC GD Constable 2021 Recruitment Exam for 25271 Vacancies Begins Today (16th Nov): Cracking SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam can be a challenge for many candidates as the competition level is quite high due to a large number of vacancies. SSC will conduct the online exam for the recruitment of Constable (GD) 25271 vacancies in Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) & Secretariat Security Force (SSF) and Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles as per the Recruitment Scheme formulated by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). 

Recent Stories
Check SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam Analysis - Difficulty Level & Good Attempts
Check SSC GD Constable 2021 Memory Based Question Paper with Answer Keys
Check SSC GD Constable 2021 Admit Card Updates
Practice SSC GD Constable 2021 Mock Test
Check SSC GD Constable 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Check 25271 Vacancies, Job Profile, Salary & Promotion Policy for the post of SSC GD Constable
Check SSC GD Constable 2021 Profile, Promotion & Salary for Female Candidates
Check SSC GD Constable 2021 Physical Standards (Height, Weight, Chest)
Check SSC GD Constable 2021 Job Posting Details

SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam will be an online-based Objective Multiple Choice Type examination comprising of four sections having 100 questions of 100 marks. Questions will be set in Hindi and English Language only and shall be of Matriculation Level. So we have come up with the best last-minute tips which will help you in clearing the SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam with flying colors:

1. Revise the Important Topics:

We have listed down some important topics of the SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam, which will help you in your last-minute preparation:

Check SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam Important Topics

Subject

Number of Questions/ Maximum Marks

Duration/ Time Allowed

Part-A: General Intelligence and Reasoning

25/ 25

90 Minutes

Part-B: General Knowledge and General Awareness

25/ 25

Part-C: Elementary Mathematics

25/ 25

Part-D: English/ Hindi

25/ 25

Total

100/ 100

Check SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam Pattern & Syllabus

2. Time Management

You are required to allocate proper time to the sections which are your strength areas. Try not to give more than one minute to any question while solving them. Instead of getting stuck with a particular question, move to other questions. Candidates must keep track of time during the examination.

 Check SSC GD Constable 2021 Preparation Strategy

3. Online Practice:

SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam will be conducted in online mode at different exam Centres. Candidates are advised to practice on the computer to buck up their speed of solving papers in online mode.

Download SSC GD Constable Previous Year Papers

4. Read the Complete Question First:

Candidates are required to avoid the mistake of reading incomplete questions and arriving at incorrect answers eventually. Read the questions carefully and check what is being asked.

 Click here to know the SSC GD Constable PET & PST Details

5. Maintain Speed & Accuracy and Maximize your Score:

Remember that there are no sectional cut-offs and negative marking of 0.25 marks for wrong answers in the SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam. So your job is to simply maximize your score however you can. So, try to maintain your speed and accuracy while solving the paper during the examination.

6. Don’t forget your Admit Card, Photograph, and ID Proof:

Don’t forget to take Admit Card along with the Photograph and Original ID proof along with its photocopy as well. The admit card should be produced for gaining entry to the Exam Centre. The candidates must enquire and locate accurately the allotted examination center as mentioned in Admit Card. Check the exam date and shift timings carefully. Candidates may download and print the Admit Card from the regional websites of SSC mentioned in the table given below:

Region

States

Website

Northern Region

Rajasthan, Delhi & Uttarakhand

www.sscnr.net.in

Western Region

Maharashtra, Gujarat & Goa

www.sscwr.net

Eastern Region

West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, Andaman & Nicobar Island and Sikkim

www.sscer.org

Southern Region

Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry

& Tamil Nadu

www.sscsr.gov.in

Central Region

Uttar Pradesh & Bihar

www.ssc-cr.org

North Eastern Region

Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Tripura, Nagaland & Mizoram

www.sscner.org.in

North Western Region

Haryana, Punjab, Jammu &

Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh

www.sscnwr.org

Madhya Pradesh Region

Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh

www.sscmpr.org

Kerala Karnataka Region

Karnataka & Kerala

www.ssckkr.kar.nic.in

Candidates are also required to carry the below things with them:

- Face mask.

- Hand sanitizer (small bottle).

- Transparent water bottle.

During the exit verification process, biometric data of the candidates (Photograph and Left Thumb Impression (LTI), etc.) will be collected before candidates are allowed to leave the computer labs after the examination. All candidates appearing in the Computer Based Examinations of the Commission are expected to co-operate in this process.

7. Don’t Take Stress

Don’t stress yourself too much before the D-Day. Do relax and stay calm. Giving the exam with a relaxed mind will help you in delivering your best and achieving a high score.

Also Read:

Get SSC Exam Calendar 2021

Get SSC Result Calendar 2021

Remember last-minute preparation does not involve deep studies. You only need to brush up on all the important topics which will definitely help you in clearing this exam with ease.  Also, one cannot get selected for the post of GD Constable in BSF, CISF, CRPF, ITBP, SSB, NIA, and SSF or GD Rifleman in Assam Rifles, if the candidate is not physically and medically fit. So, it is advisable for the candidates to not only study hard for the exams but also keep themselves physically and mentally fit through physical exercises to clear the physical and medical tests.

FAQ

What are the Exam Dates for SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam?

The Computer Based Examination (CBE) Will Be Held From 16th November To 15th December 2021

What is the Exam Pattern for SSC GD Constable 2021 Recruitment?

Computer-Based Examination (CBE), Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST), And Detailed Medical Examination (DME)

Will there be a negative marking in SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam (CBE)?

There Will Be Negative Marking Of 0.25 Marks For Each Wrong Answer
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

3 + 4 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.