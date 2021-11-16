SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam Memory Based Paper: Check General Awareness, GK, Current Affairs, English/Hindi Questions with Answer Key

SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam Memory Based Paper: Get the memory-based questions from General Awareness, GK, Current Affairs & English/Hindi Section that came in SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam held in online mode on 16 th November 2021.

SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam Memory Based Paper: SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam has been commenced from 16th November and will last till 15th December 2021. In this article, we are going to share the important memory based General Awareness (GA), General Knowledge (GK), Current Affairs and English/Hindi Questions as per the feedback received by the candidates who have appeared for SSC GD Constable 2021 Online Exam. Candidates are advised to definitely cover these questions for scoring high marks in the Exam.

Let’s have a look at the Important Questions that are being covered in the SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam:

SSC GD Constable 2021 GA, GK, Current Affairs & English/Hindi Questions – 16th Nov 2021

1. Question-related to Silver Line Project:

Answer: Kasaragod Semi High-Speed Rail (SilverLine) Project - The 529.45 km SilverLine corridor connecting Kasaragod and Thiruvananthapuram, with an operating speed of 200kmph, eases the transport between North and South.

2. Which of the following is the highest peak of India?

Answer: Kanchenjunga is the highest mountain peak in India and ranked 3rd highest peak in the world with an elevation of 8,586 m (28,169 ft).

3. NABARD was established in which year?

Answer: 12 July 1982

4. Article 32 of the Indian Constitution is related to:

Answer: Article 32 deals with the 'Right to Constitutional Remedies', or affirms the right to move the Supreme Court by appropriate proceedings for the enforcement of the rights conferred in Part III of the Constitution.

5. Shigmo Festival is celebrated in which Indian State:

Answer: Goa - Shigmo is a spring festival, and is a major celebration in the state. Mainly celebrated by the Konkan diaspora of Goa, it is celebrated with a lot of pomp and show.

6. How many players are outside at the time of power play in ODI cricket?

Answer: During the first 10 overs of an innings, a maximum of two fielders are allowed outside the 30-yard circle (27 metres). This is called the 1st powerplay. Between overs 11 and 40, a maximum of four fielders is allowed outside the 30-yard circle.

7. Question-related to Samjhauta Express:

Answer: The Samjhauta Express commonly called the Friend Express, is a twice-weekly train – Wednesday and Sunday run between Delhi and Attari in India and Lahore in Pakistan.

8. Who is the author of “Becoming”?

Answer: Michelle Obama

9. Who is the current Health Minister?

Answer: Mansukh L. Mandaviya - Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

10. Ajanta Caves is related to which religion?

Answer: Buddhist - The paintings and sculptures of Ajanta, considered masterpieces of Buddhist religious art, have had a considerable artistic influence.

11. What is the scientific name of Vitamin A?

Answer: Retinol

12. Mount Everest is known by which name in Nepal?

Answer: Sagarmatha

13. ISRO was established in which year?

Answer: 15 August 1969

14. What is the use of ECG?

Answer: An electrocardiogram (ECG) is a simple test that can be used to check your heart's rhythm and electrical activity.

15. Garden of spices is known as:

Answer: Kerala is called the “spice garden” of India as it is known for producing great varieties of spices.

16. What is the currency of Vietnam?

Answer: Vietnamese Dong

17. What is the full form of HTML?

Answer: Hypertext Markup Language

18. Which of the following is the 2nd longest river in the world?

Answer: Amazon River: Second longest and the largest by water flow.

19. Capital of Sri Lanka:

Answer: Colombo, city, executive and judicial capital of Sri Lanka. (Sri Jayawardenepura Kotte, a Colombo suburb, is the legislative capital.) Situated on the west coast of the island, just south of the Kelani River, Colombo is a principal port of the Indian Ocean.

20. What is the chemical name of Vitamin E?

Answer: Alpha-tocopherol

21. Who is the present Chief Justice of India?

Answer: NV Ramana

22. How many subjects are in Union List?

Answer: 100 subjects - The Union List is a list of 100 subjects that the Union or Centre government enjoys supreme jurisdiction over.

23. Capital of Bhutan:

Answer: Thimphu

24. Which countries are connected through Bandhan Express?

Answer: The Bandhan Express train is an international express rail service that runs between the Indian city of Kolkata and the Bangladeshi city of Khulna every week. It is the second modern-day, fully air-conditioned passenger train link between the Indian state of West Bengal and Bangladesh.

25. Which Indian film is nominated for OSCAR 2022 Entry?

Answer: Koozhangal - Director PS Vinothraj's Koozhangal has been selected as India's official entry to Oscars 2022.

26. Who is awarded with Rashtrapati Award?

27. Where is Amravati Tiger Reserve located?

Answer: Melghat, located in the Amaravati district of Maharashtra, is a tiger reserve wildlife sanctuary.

28. First Bharat Ratna Award was given to:

Answer: The first recipients of the Bharat Ratna were: the last Governor-General of the Dominion of India – C. Rajagopalachari, second President and the First Vice President of India – Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, and Nobel Prize Laureate, Physicist C. V. Raman; who were honoured in 1954.

29. Fundamental Unit of Protein:

Answer: Amino acids are the basic units of proteins.

30. Which article of the Indian Constitution is related to the Official Language?

Answer: Article 343 Official language of the Union - The official language of the Union shall be Hindi in Devanagari script.

31. The rank of India in Tokyo Paralympics 2021:

Answer: 24th

32. Reason for the gap in Ozone Layer:

Answer: The main cause of ozone depletion and the ozone hole is manufactured chemicals, especially manufactured halocarbon refrigerants, solvents, propellants, and foam-blowing agents (chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs), HCFCs, halons), referred to as ozone-depleting substances (ODS).

33. Who is the writer of Vande Mataram?

Answer: Bankim Chandra Chatterjee or Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay

34. Which is UNESCO’s 39th & 40th Heritage Site?

Answer: Ramappa Temple and Dholavira

35. Largest salt lake in the world:

Answer: The Great Salt Lake is the largest saltwater lake in the Western Hemisphere, and the eighth-largest terminal lake in the world.

36. Author of Meghaduta:

Answer: Kalidasa

37. Governor of Himachal Pradesh:

Answer: Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar

38. Namdapha National Park is located in:

Answer: Arunachal Pradesh

39. हिंदी में कितने वर्ण होते है?

40. उग्र का विलोम क्या होता है?

41. यमुना का पर्यायवाची?

42. कामदेव का पर्यायवाची?

43. ऋतू की शुद्ध वर्तनी?

44. आशीर्वाद की शुद्ध वर्तनी?

45. समास का विलोम

46. मुँह की खाना मुहावरा