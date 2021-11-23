SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam Memory Based Questions: Check General Science Question Paper with Answers

SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam Memory Based Questions: Check Memory Based General Science Questions (Biology, Physics, Chemistry) that came in SSC GD Constable 2021 Online Exam that is being held from 16 th Nov to 15 th Dec 2021.

SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam Memory Based Questions: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is conducting the SSC GD Constable 2020-21 Online Exam from 16th Nov to 15th Dec 2021. So for the benefit of candidates, we are going to share the important memory-based General Science (Biology, Physics, Chemistry) questions with answers as per the feedback received by the candidates who have appeared in SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam. Candidates are advised to definitely cover these questions to score high marks in the Exam.

Let’s have a look at the Important General Science Questions that are being covered in the SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam:

SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam Memory Based General Science (Biology, Physics, Chemistry) Questions with Answers

1. Chemical Name of Vitamin D:

Answer: Calciferol

2. First Nuclear Reactor Apsara was inaugurated by Jawaharlal Nehru in:

Answer: January 20, 1957

3. Deficiency of Vitamin K:

Answer: The main symptom of a vitamin K deficiency is excessive bleeding caused by an inability to form blood clots.

4. Which insect inhales through the skin?

5. Most Active Nuclear Power Centre

6. Who is the current Health Minister?

Answer: Mansukh L. Mandaviya - Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

7. What is the scientific name of Vitamin A?

Answer: Retinol

8. ISRO was established in which year?

Answer: 15 August 1969

9. What is the use of ECG?

Answer: An electrocardiogram (ECG) is a simple test that can be used to check your heart's rhythm and electrical activity.

10. What is the chemical name of Vitamin E?

Answer: Alpha-tocopherol

11. Fundamental Unit of Protein:

Answer: Amino acids are the basic units of proteins.

12. Reason for the gap in Ozone Layer:

Answer: The main cause of ozone depletion and the ozone hole is manufactured chemicals, especially manufactured halocarbon refrigerants, solvents, propellants, and foam-blowing agents (chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs), HCFCs, halons), referred to as ozone-depleting substances (ODS).