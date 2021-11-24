SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam Memory Based Questions: Check Memory Based Indian Polity (GA/GK/Current Affairs) Question Paper with Answers

SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam Memory Based Questions: Check Memory Based Indian Polity (GA/GK/Current Affairs) Questions that came in SSC GD Constable 2021 Online Exam that is being held from 16 th Nov to 15 th Dec 2021.

SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam Memory Based Questions: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is holding the SSC GD Constable 2021 Computer Based Exam from 16th November to 15th December 2021 for the recruitment of 25271 Vacancies in CAPFs. So for the ease of candidates, we are going to share memory-based Indian Polity (GA/GK/Current Affairs) questions with answers as per the feedback received by the candidates who have appeared in SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam. Candidates are advised to definitely cover these questions to score high marks in the Exam.

Let’s have a look at the Important Indian Polity (GA/GK/Current Affairs) Questions that are being covered in the SSC GD Constable 2021 Tier-1 Exam:

SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam Memory Based Indian Polity (GA/GK/Current Affairs) Questions with Answers

1. Article 17 of the Indian Constitution is related to:

Answer: Abolition of Untouchability

3. Indian Member of the International Court of Justice:

Answer: Dalveer Bhandari

4. Who is the Governor of Madhya Pradesh?

Answer: Mangubhai Chhaganbhai Patel

5. Which amendment of the Indian Constitution changed the voting age from 21 to 18 years?

Answer: The Sixty-first Amendment of the Constitution of India, officially known as The Constitution (Sixty-first Amendment) Act, 1988, lowered the voting age of elections to the Lok Sabha and to the Legislative Assemblies of States from 21 years to 18 years.

6. Present Lieutenant Governor of Delhi:

Answer: Anil Baijal

7. Writer of Vidhi Shastra Evam Vidhik Siddhant (Jurisprudence & Legal Theory):

Answer: Dr. Vinay Narayan Mani Tripathi

8. Article 280 of the Indian Constitution is related to:

Answer: The Finance Commission is constituted by the President under article 280 of the Constitution, mainly to give its recommendations on the distribution of tax revenues between the Union and the States and amongst the States themselves.

9. Who was the first CEO of Niti Ayog?

Answer: Sindhushree Khullar

10. Headquarters of Election Commission is located in:

Answer: New Delhi

11. What is the duration of Zero Hour in Lok Sabha?

Answer: The maximum duration of the zero hour in Lok Sabha is 30 minutes. Each member gets three minutes to raise an issue in the Zero Hour.

12. Article 32 of the Indian Constitution is related to:

Answer: Article 32 deals with the 'Right to Constitutional Remedies', or affirms the right to move the Supreme Court by appropriate proceedings for the enforcement of the rights conferred in Part III of the Constitution.

13. Who is the current Health Minister?

Answer: Mansukh L. Mandaviya - Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

14. Who is the present Chief Justice of India?

Answer: NV Ramana

15. How many subjects are on Union List?

Answer: 100 subjects - The Union List is a list of 100 subjects that the Union or Centre government enjoys supreme jurisdiction over.

16. Which article of the Indian Constitution is related to the Official Language?

Answer: Article 343 Official language of the Union - The official language of the Union shall be Hindi in Devanagari script.

17. Governor of Himachal Pradesh:

Answer: Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar