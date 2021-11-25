SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam Memory Based Questions: Check History (General Awareness & GK) Question Paper with Answers

SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam Memory Based Questions: Check Memory Based History (General Awareness & GK) Questions that came in SSC GD Constable 2021 Online Exam that is being held from 16 th Nov to 15 th Dec 2021.

SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam Memory Based Questions: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is conducting the SSC GD Constable 2021 Computer Based Exam (CBE) from 16th November to 15th December 2021 for the recruitment of 25271 Vacancies in CAPFs. So for the ease of candidates, we are going to share memory-based History (General Awareness & GK) questions with answers as per the feedback received by the candidates who have appeared in SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam. Candidates are advised to definitely cover these questions to score high marks in the Exam.

Let’s have a look at the Important History (General Awareness & GK) Questions that are being covered in the SSC GD Constable 2021 Tier-1 Exam:

SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam Memory Based History (General Awareness & GK) Questions with Answers

1. Who is the author of ‘Harshcharita’?

Answer: Banabhatta

2. First Nuclear Reactor Apsara was inaugurated by Jawaharlal Nehru in:

Answer: January 20, 1957

3. Who represented India in the 2nd Round Table Conference?

Answer: The Second Round Conference opened on September 7, 1931. Gandhi represented Indian National Congress and Sarojini Naidu represented Indian women.

4. Raja Chala 1st built which temple in Thanjavur?

Answer: Brihadishvara Temple locally known as Thanjai Periya Kovil, and also called Rajarajeswaram, is a Hindu temple dedicated to Shiva located on the South Bank of the Cauvery river in Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu.

5. First Prime Minister of Pakistan:

Answer: Liaquat Ali Khan, served as the first prime minister of Pakistan after independence (1947–1951).

6. The first female who won Arjuna Award:

Answer: Stephie D'Souza

7. When was Delhi announced as the capital of India?

Answer: On 12th December 1911, at the historic Delhi Durbar, George V, the Emperor of the British Empire proclaimed the shifting of the capital of India from Calcutta to Delhi.

8. When did Din-e-ilahi started?

Answer: 1582

9. Who was the First President of the World Bank?

Answer: The first President of the World Bank Group was Mr. Eugene Meyer from the USA. He assumed office in 1946.

10. Question-related to Sati Pratha:

Answer: Sati is a historical Hindu practice in which a widow sacrificed herself by sitting atop her deceased husband's funeral pyre.

11. First Prime Minister of Britain:

Answer: Robert Walpole - In 1905, the post of prime minister was officially given recognition in the order of precedence. Modern historians generally consider Sir Robert Walpole, who led the government of Great Britain for over twenty years from 1721, as the first prime minister.

12. When did Chipko Andolan start?

Answer: April 1973 - The first Chipko protest occurred near the village of Mandal in the upper Alaknanda valley in April 1973.

13. What is the old name of Sri Lanka?

Answer: Ceylon - Ancient Greek geographers called it Taprobane. Arabs referred to it as Serendib. Later European mapmakers called it Ceylon, a name still used occasionally for trade purposes. It officially became Sri Lanka in 1972.

14. Who is called Second Sikandar?

Answer: Alauddin, whose original name was Ali Gurshap, assumed the title Sikandar-i-Sani (Alexander the Second) and proclaimed Delhi as Dar-ul-Khilafa (Seat of the Caliphate).

15. Establishment of NATO:

Answer: 4 April 1949, Washington, D.C., United States

16. Bengal Partition happened in:

Answer: The first Partition of Bengal (1905) was a territorial reorganization of the Bengal Presidency implemented by the authorities of the British Raj.

17. NABARD was established in which year?

Answer: 12 July 1982

18. Ajanta Caves is related to which religion?

Answer: Buddhist - The paintings and sculptures of Ajanta, considered masterpieces of Buddhist religious art, have had a considerable artistic influence.

19. ISRO was established in which year?

Answer: 15 August 1969

20. First Bharat Ratna Award was given to:

Answer: The first recipients of the Bharat Ratna were: the last Governor-General of the Dominion of India – C. Rajagopalachari, second President, and the First Vice President of India – Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, and Nobel Prize Laureate, Physicist C. V. Raman; who were honored in 1954.

21. Who is the writer of Vande Mataram?

Answer: Bankim Chandra Chatterjee or Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay

22. Author of Meghaduta:

Answer: Kalidasa