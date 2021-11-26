SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam Memory Based Questions: Check Geography (GA/GK/Current Affairs) Question Paper with Answers

SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam Memory Based Questions: Check Memory Based Geography (GA/GK/Current Affairs) Questions that came in SSC GD Constable 2021 Online Exam that is being held from 16 th Nov to 15 th Dec 2021.

SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam Memory Based Questions: SSC is conducting the SSC GD Constable 2021 Computer Based Exam from 16th November to 15th December 2021 for the recruitment of 25271 Vacancies in CAPFs. So for the ease of candidates, we are going to share memory-based Geography (GA/GK/Current Affairs) questions with answers as per the feedback received by the candidates who have appeared in SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam. Candidates are advised to definitely cover these questions to score high marks in the Exam.

Let’s have a look at the Important Geography (GA/GK/Current Affairs) Questions that are being covered in the SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam:

SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam Memory Based Geography (GA/GK/Current Affairs) Questions with Answers

1. Which Indian State does not have Railway Line?

Answer: Sikkim

2. Krishna River originates from:

Answer: Mahabaleshwar, Maharashtra

3. Where was the 45th G-7 Summit held?

Answer: The 45th G7 summit was held on 24–26 August 2019, in Biarritz, France.

4. Lavani & Tamasha is the Folk Dance of which Indian State?

Answer: Maharashtra

5. World’s coldest City:

Answer: Oymyakon, Russia - Oymyakon is the coldest permanently-inhabited place on Earth and is found in the Arctic Circle's Northern Pole of Cold.

Check SSC GD Constable 2021 Preparation Strategy

6. Which State celebrates Dhanu Jatra?

Answer: Odisha

7. Mettur Dam is located in:

Answer: Tamil Nadu, located across the river Cauvery

8. What is the currency of Iran?

Answer: Iranian rial

9. Tulbul Project is located on which river?

Answer: The Jhelum River passing through the Kashmir valley below Wular Lake

10. Nanda Devi National Park is located in:

Answer: Chamoli Garhwal district of Uttarakhand

11. Capital of Germany:

Answer: Berlin

12. Dandiya Dance is associated with which state:

Answer: Gujarat

13. Kaziranga National Park is located in:

Answer: Kaziranga National Park is a national park in the Golaghat, Karbi Anglong and Nagaon districts of the state of Assam, India.

14. At which river Mahakaleshwar Temple is situated?

Answer: River Shipra

15. Where is Bannerghatta National Park situated?

Answer: Bannerghatta National Park is a national park in India, located near Bangalore, Karnataka.

Click here to know the SSC GD Constable PET & PST Details

16. Headquarters of Election Commission is located in:

Answer: New Delhi

17. Where is Kadam Dam Situated?

Answer: The Kadem Project is a reservoir on the river Kadem, a tributary river of Godavari near Kademm Mandal, Nirmal District, Telangana.

18. Question-related to Silver Line Project:

Answer: Kasaragod Semi High-Speed Rail (SilverLine) Project - The 529.45 km SilverLine corridor connecting Kasaragod and Thiruvananthapuram, with an operating speed of 200kmph, eases the transport between North and South.

19. Which of the following is the highest peak of India?

Answer: Kanchenjunga is the highest mountain peak in India and ranked 3rd highest peak in the world with an elevation of 8,586 m (28,169 ft).

20. Shigmo Festival is celebrated in which Indian State:

Answer: Goa - Shigmo is a spring festival, and is a major celebration in the state. Mainly celebrated by the Konkan diaspora of Goa, it is celebrated with a lot of pomp and show.

21. Question-related to Samjhauta Express:

Answer: The Samjhauta Express commonly called the Friend Express, is a twice-weekly train – Wednesday and Sunday run between Delhi and Attari in India and Lahore in Pakistan.

22. Mount Everest is known by which name in Nepal?

Answer: Sagarmatha

23. Garden of spices is known as:

Answer: Kerala is called as the “spice garden” of India as it is known for producing great varieties of spices.

24. What is the currency of Vietnam?

Answer: Vietnamese Dong

25. Which of the following is the 2nd longest river in the world?

Answer: Amazon River: Second longest and the largest by water flow.

26. Capital of Sri Lanka:

Answer: Colombo, city, executive, and judicial capital of Sri Lanka. (Sri Jayawardenepura Kotte, a Colombo suburb, is the legislative capital.) Situated on the west coast of the island, just south of the Kelani River, Colombo is a principal port of the Indian Ocean.

27. Capital of Bhutan:

Answer: Thimphu

28. Which countries are connected through Bandhan Express?

Answer: The Bandhan Express train is an international express rail service that runs between the Indian city of Kolkata and the Bangladeshi city of Khulna every week. It is the second modern-day, fully air-conditioned passenger train link between the Indian state of West Bengal and Bangladesh.

29. Where is Amravati Tiger Reserve located?

Answer: Melghat, located in the Amaravati district of Maharashtra, is a tiger reserve wildlife sanctuary.

30. Which is UNESCO’s 39th & 40th Heritage Site?

Answer: Ramappa Temple and Dholavira

31. Largest salt lake in the world:

Answer: The Great Salt Lake is the largest saltwater lake in the Western Hemisphere, and the eighth-largest terminal lake in the world.

32. Namdapha National Park is located in:

Answer: Arunachal Pradesh