SSC GD Constable 2022 Result Out: 31657 Female Candidates Shortlisted for PET/PST Round

SSC GD Constable 2022 Result Out: 31657 Female Candidates have been shortlisted for PET & PST Round for different posts under CAPFs, BSF, CISF, ITBP, SSB, SSF and Assam Rifles. Let’s have a look at the performance of Female candidates in SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam.

SSC GD Constable 2022 Female Candidates Result Out: SSC GD Constable 2021-22 Results have been announced and around 3 Lakh Candidates have been shortlisted for the next round, i.e., PET & PST. This time total 31657 Female candidates have been shortlisted for the PET & PST Round for the recruitment of Constable (GD) in CAPFs, BSF, CISF, ITBP, SSB, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles. The SSC GD Constable CBE 2022 Exam was conducted from 16th Nov to 15th Dec 2021 for the recruitment of Constable (GD) 25271 vacancies in Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) & Secretariat Security Force (SSF) and Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles as per the Recruitment Scheme formulated by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

So let’s look in detail the cut-off and number of vacancies announced this year for the female candidates:

SSC GD Constable 2021 Vacancies for Female Candidates

2847 Vacancies have been allocated for female candidates out of total 25271 SSC GD Constable 2021 Vacancies:

SSC GD Constable 2021 Vacancies for Female Candidates Force SC ST OBC EWS GEN Vacancies BSF 176 110 255 113 478 1132 CISF 128 86 193 88 359 854 CRPF 0 0 0 0 0 0 SSB 0 0 0 0 0 0 ITBP 28 20 42 8 117 215 AR 71 99 115 60 255 600 NIA 0 0 0 0 0 0 SSF 7 3 11 4 21 46 Total 410 318 616 273 1230 2847

SSC GD Constable 2022 Female Candidates Minimum Qualifying Marks Categorywise & Bonus Marks for NCC Certificate Holder

As per Corrigendum No. 3/1/2020-P&P-I dated 24.03.2022, following cut-off marks (without adding bonus marks to NCC certificate holders) have been applied to consider eligibility of candidates for short listing to the next stage of examination i.e. PET/PST:

Minimum Qualifying Marks for SSC GD Constable 2021-22 Computer Based Examination (CBE) Category Minimum Marks General 30% OBC/EWS 25% All other categories (SC, ST, ESM) 20%

Marks scored by candidates in the Computer Based Examination have been normalized and such normalized scores along with the bonus marks for NCC Certificate holders have been used to determine final merit and cut-off marks for short-listing of candidates for PET/PST.

The candidates who have claimed in their online application that they possess NCC Certificates have been granted following incentive marks provisionally:

Certificate Category Incentive/ Bonus marks NCC ‘C’ Certificate 5 Marks NCC ‘B’ Certificate 3 Marks NCC ‘A’ Certificate 2 Marks

Note: Bonus marks have not been awarded to Ex-Servicemen candidates.

SSC GD Constable 2022 Result: 31657 Female Candidates Shortlisted

Female candidates qualified against All-India vacancies (for SSF only):

Female candidates qualified against State/ UT-wise vacancies for General District Area:

EWS SC ST OBC UR Total Candidates available 1970 4812 3432 7039 13714* 30967

Note: * Includes 557 EWS, 1077 SC, 893 ST and 6349 OBC candidates provisionally qualified at UR standard.

Phase-II: Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST)

Based on the performance in CBE, female candidates are shortlisted for PET/ PST by the Commission. Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) will be conducted at various centres finalized by the CAPFs.

Click here to know the SSC GD Constable PET & PST Details

Phase-III: Detailed Medical Examination (DME)

Candidates will be shortlisted for Detailed Medical Examination (DME) from the pool of candidates who qualify PET/ PST. The purpose of medical examination is to ensure that medically fit candidates are accepted into the CAPFs.

Final Selection SSC GD constable in BSF, CISF, CRPF, ITBP, SSB, NIA and SSF or GD Rifleman in Assam Rifles

The final selection will be based on the candidate’s performance in all the three phases of SSC GD Constable Exam, i.e., Computer Based Examination (CBE), Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST) and Detailed Medical Examination (DME). Therefore, one cannot get selected for the post of GD constable in BSF, CISF, CRPF, ITBP, SSB, NIA and SSF or GD Rifleman in Assam Rifles, if the candidate is not physically and medically fit. So, it is advisable for the female candidates to keep themselves physically and mentally fit through physical exercises to clear the physical and medical tests.