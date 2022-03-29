JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Catch the Action, Live on 31st March!

SSC GD Constable 2022 Result Out: 31657 Female Candidates Shortlisted for PET/PST Round

SSC GD Constable 2022 Result Out: 31657 Female Candidates have been shortlisted for PET & PST Round for different posts under CAPFs, BSF, CISF, ITBP, SSB, SSF and Assam Rifles. Let’s have a look at the performance of Female candidates in SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam.

Created On: Mar 29, 2022 12:00 IST
SSC GD Constable 2022 Female Candidates Result Out
SSC GD Constable 2022 Female Candidates Result Out

SSC GD Constable 2022 Female Candidates Result Out: SSC GD Constable 2021-22 Results have been announced and around 3 Lakh Candidates have been shortlisted for the next round, i.e., PET & PST. This time total 31657 Female candidates have been shortlisted for the PET & PST Round for the recruitment of Constable (GD) in CAPFs, BSF, CISF, ITBP, SSB, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles. The SSC GD Constable CBE 2022 Exam was conducted from 16th Nov to 15th Dec 2021 for the recruitment of Constable (GD) 25271 vacancies in Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) & Secretariat Security Force (SSF) and Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles as per the Recruitment Scheme formulated by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

SSC GD Constable Recruitment Updates
Check SSC GD Constable 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Check 25271 Vacancies, Job Profile, Salary & Promotion Policy for the post of SSC GD Constable
Check SSC GD Constable 2021 Profile, Promotion & Salary for Female Candidates
Check SSC GD Constable 2021 Physical Standards (Height, Weight, Chest)
Check SSC GD Constable 2021 Job Posting Details

So let’s look in detail the cut-off and number of vacancies announced this year for the female candidates:

Recent Stories

Check How Women can Join Indian Navy
Check Female Officer Recruitment in Indian Air force (IAF)
 Is Sub-Inspector job suitable for females?

Check UPSC NDA 2022 Female Eligibility Criteria

Check UPSC NDA 2022 Female Physical Standards

After NDA Centre Allows Women in RIMC & RMS - Indian Military Schools & Colleges 2021

NDA Female First Training Batch to Begin from June 2022

 

SSC GD Constable 2021 Vacancies for Female Candidates

2847 Vacancies have been allocated for female candidates out of total 25271 SSC GD Constable 2021 Vacancies:

SSC GD Constable 2021 Vacancies for Female Candidates

Force

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

GEN

Vacancies

BSF

176

110

255

113

478

1132

CISF

128

86

193

88

359

854

CRPF

0

0

0

0

0

0

SSB

0

0

0

0

0

0

ITBP

28

20

42

8

117

215

AR

71

99

115

60

255

600

NIA

0

0

0

0

0

0

SSF

7

3

11

4

21

46

Total

410

318

616

273

1230

2847

SSC GD Constable 2022 Female Candidates Minimum Qualifying Marks Categorywise & Bonus Marks for NCC Certificate Holder

As per Corrigendum No. 3/1/2020-P&P-I dated 24.03.2022, following cut-off marks (without adding bonus marks to NCC certificate holders) have been applied to consider eligibility of candidates for short listing to the next stage of examination i.e. PET/PST:

Minimum Qualifying Marks for SSC GD Constable 2021-22 Computer Based Examination (CBE)

Category

Minimum Marks

General

30%

OBC/EWS

25%

All other categories (SC, ST, ESM)

20%

Marks scored by candidates in the Computer Based Examination have been normalized and such normalized scores along with the bonus marks for NCC Certificate holders have been used to determine final merit and cut-off marks for short-listing of candidates for PET/PST.

The candidates who have claimed in their online application that they possess NCC Certificates have been granted following incentive marks provisionally:

Certificate Category

Incentive/ Bonus marks

NCC ‘C’ Certificate

5 Marks

NCC ‘B’ Certificate

3 Marks

NCC ‘A’ Certificate

2 Marks

Note: Bonus marks have not been awarded to Ex-Servicemen candidates.

Check SSC GD Constable 2022 Result

Download Cut-off details of female candidates qualified against State/ UT-wise vacancies of Forces other than SSF

Download Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2021 – List of female Candidates Qualified In Paper-I for Appearing in PET/ PST

Download Final Answer Keys SSC Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman in Assam Rifles Examination (Paper-I), 2021

SSC GD Constable 2022 Result: 31657 Female Candidates Shortlisted

Female candidates qualified against All-India vacancies (for SSF only):

Female candidates qualified against State/ UT-wise vacancies for General District Area:

 

EWS

SC

ST

OBC

UR

Total

Candidates

available

1970

4812

3432

7039

13714*

30967

Note: * Includes 557 EWS, 1077 SC, 893 ST and 6349 OBC candidates provisionally qualified at UR standard.

SSC GD Constable 2022 Exam 
Check SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam Updates

Check SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam Pattern & Syllabus
Check SSC GD Constable 2021 Relaxation of Marks Given to NCC Certificate Holder

Download SSC GD Constable Previous Year Papers

Phase-II: Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST)

Based on the performance in CBE, female candidates are shortlisted for PET/ PST by the Commission. Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) will be conducted at various centres finalized by the CAPFs.

Click here to know the SSC GD Constable PET & PST Details

Phase-III: Detailed Medical Examination (DME)

Candidates will be shortlisted for Detailed Medical Examination (DME) from the pool of candidates who qualify PET/ PST. The purpose of medical examination is to ensure that medically fit candidates are accepted into the CAPFs.

Final Selection SSC GD constable in BSF, CISF, CRPF, ITBP, SSB, NIA and SSF or GD Rifleman in Assam Rifles

The final selection will be based on the candidate’s performance in all the three phases of SSC GD Constable Exam, i.e., Computer Based Examination (CBE), Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST) and Detailed Medical Examination (DME). Therefore, one cannot get selected for the post of GD constable in BSF, CISF, CRPF, ITBP, SSB, NIA and SSF or GD Rifleman in Assam Rifles, if the candidate is not physically and medically fit. So, it is advisable for the female candidates to keep themselves physically and mentally fit through physical exercises to clear the physical and medical tests.

FAQ

Q1. How many vacancies have been announced for female candidates under SSC GD Constable 2021-22 Recruitment?

2847 Vacancies have been allocated for female candidates out of total 25271 SSC GD Constable 2021 Vacancies

Q2. How many female candidates have been shortlisted in SSC GD Constable 2022-21 Exam?

31657 Female Candidates Have Been Shortlisted For PET & PST Round

Q3. How Many Vacancies have been announced for SSC GD Constable 2021 Recruitment?

25271 Vacancies In CAPFs Departments Like BSF, CISF, CRPF, SSB, ITBP, AR, NIA & SSF For Both Male And Female Candidates

Take Free Online SSC Constable (GD) 2022 Mock Test

Start Now
Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Next
Comment (1)

Post Comment

7 + 3 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
  • Md Aftab 21 mins ago
    Nice
    Reply