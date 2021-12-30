Appearing for Competitive Exams? Click here for FREE Mock Tests!

UPSC NDA 2022 Eligibility for Female Candidates: Check Age Limit, Educational Qualification, Physical Standards for Women

UPSC NDA 2022 Eligibility for Female Candidates: Check the eligibility criteria like Age Limit, Educational Qualification & Physical Standards for Women for applying to Indian Armed Forces through National Defence Academy.

Created On: Dec 30, 2021 14:03 IST
UPSC NDA 2022 Eligibility for Female Candidates
UPSC NDA 2022 Eligibility for Female Candidates

UPSC NDA 2022 Eligibility for Female Candidates: UPSC NDA (1) 2022 Registration is being held from 22nd Dec 2021 to 11th Jan 2022 at its official website - upsconline.nic.in for both male & female candidates. NDA & NA (1) 2022 Exam will be conducted by Union Public Service Commission to fill 400 Vacancies (35 Vacancies for female candidates in Indian Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the NDA for the 149th Course, and for the 111th Indian Naval cademy Course (INAC). UPSC NDA & NA Exam (1) 2021 Exam will be held on 10th April 2022.

Below are the important dates for UPSC NDA & NA Exam (1) 2022 Exam:

Important Dates for UPSC NDA & NA (1) 2022 Exam

UPSC NDA Online Applications Opening Date

22nd December 2021

Check how to apply online UPSC NDA (1) 2022 Exam

UPSC NDA Online Applications Closing Date

11th Jan 2022 (Till 6:00 PM)

Withdrawal of Application Form

18th to 24th Jan 2022 (Till 6:00 PM)

Download of Admit Card of NDA 2022 Exam

15 Days Before the Exam

UPSC NDA & NA (1) 2022 Written Exam

(For Both Male & Female Candidates)

10th April 2022 (Sunday)

Course Commencement

2nd January 2023

So let’s look at the prospective eligibility norms including age, upper age limit, educational qualification(s), Physical Standards and Medical Standards for female candidates:

Age Limit & Marital Status

Only unmarried female candidates born not earlier than 2nd July 2003 and not later than 1st July 2006 are eligible:

Age Limit

Age (years)

Minimum Age

16.5 years during the commencement of course

Maximum Age

19.5 years during the commencement of course

Educational Qualifications

NDA & NA

Educational Qualification as on 24th Dec 2022

For Army Wing of National Defence Academy

12th Class pass of the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent examination conducted by a State Education Board or a University.

For Air Force and Naval Wings of National Defence Academy and for the 10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme at the Indian Naval Academy

12th Class pass of the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent with Physics and Mathematics conducted by a State Education Board or a University.

Note:

- Candidates who are appearing in the 12th Class under the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent examination are also eligible to apply for this examination. 

- Candidates appearing in the 11th class exam are not eligible for this examination.

Physical & Medical Standards

One cannot get selected in the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force if the candidate is not physically and medically fit. In NDA Exam, the final allocation/selection for admission to the Army, Navy, Air Force of the National Defence Academy and 10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme of Indian Naval Academy is subject to eligibility, medical fitness and merit-cum-preference of the candidates.

Height & weight

The minimum height required for entry into the Armed Forces for female Candidates is 152 cm. Gorkhas and candidates belonging to Hills of the North-Eastern region of India, Garhwal and Kumaon will be accepted with a minimum height of 148 cm. An allowance for growth of 02 cm will be made for candidates below 18 yrs at the time of examination. The minimum height requirement for the Flying Branch is 163 cm. Flying Branch also requires other anthropometric standards like sitting height, leg length and thigh length. 

Medical Tests

Female candidates will be examined by female medical officers and specialists. In case of non-availability, they will be examined by Medical Officer in the presence of a female attendant.

UPSC NDA & NA 2022 exam consists of 2 stages, i.e., written exam and SSB Interview. UPSC prepares a list of candidates who obtain the minimum qualifying marks in the written examination as fixed by the Commission at their discretion. Such candidates shall appear before a Services Selection Board (SSB) for Intelligence and Personality Test where candidates for the Army/Navy wings of the NDA and 10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme of Indian Naval Academy will be assessed on Officers Potentiality and those for the Air Force in addition to the above will have to qualify Computerised Pilot Selection System (CPSS).

