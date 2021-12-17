UPSC NDA 2021 Female Candidates Result Out: Over 1000 Women shortlisted for SSB Interview, 1.7 Lakh Applied for the First Time

UPSC NDA 2021 Female Candidates Result Out: Total 1002 Women Cleared UPSC NDA 2 2021 Exam among 8,000 Successful Candidates. Over 1.7 Lakh Female candidates applied for the first time this year and 19 vacancies have been announced under UPSC NDA & NA 2021 Recruitment Process.

UPSC NDA 2021 Female Candidates Result Out: Union Public Service Commission has released the result of the UPSC NDA 2 2021 Exam at its official website - upsc.gov.in. UPSC held the NDA & NA Exam on 14th November 2021 for both male & female Candidates for approximately 400 vacancies Recruitment in Indian Armed Forces, i.e., Army, Navy, and Air Force of the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the NDA for the 148th Course, and for the 110th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) commencing from 2nd July 2022. This year UPSC NDA Exam was held first time for the recruitment of women in the Indian Armed Forces.

Over 1000 Female Candidates Shortlisted for SSB interview

A total of 1002 Female Candidates have been shortlisted for the SSB Interview Round. Over 8000 Candidates have qualified UPSC NDA 2 2021 Written Exam.

Direct Link to Check UPSC NDA 2 2021 Result for Written Exam

UPSC prepares a list of candidates who obtain the minimum qualifying marks in the written examination as fixed by the Commission at their discretion. Such candidates shall appear before a Services Selection Board (SSB) for Intelligence and Personality Test where candidates for the Army/Navy wings of the NDA and 10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme of Indian Naval Academy will be assessed on Officers Potentiality and those for the Air Force in addition to the above will have to qualify Computerised Pilot Selection System (CPSS).

Over 1.7 Lakh Female Candidates Applied for UPSC NDA 2021 Exam

Minister of State for Defence, Ajay Bhatt, stated that “the total number of applicants for the exam was 5,75,856, of which 1,77,654 were women”. As per the media sources, NDA has already been working to add two more squadrons to its existing 18 and increase the annual intake of military cadets, considering a current shortfall in the number of armed forces officers. The academy is also trying to cater to a growing demand from foreign cadets and ground duty cadets of the IAF who were first admitted to the academy last year, as well as anticipating the need to admit women cadets. There has been talks to have around 120-150 women cadets in the NDA at a given time.

National Defence Academy is also preparing to welcome the women cadets into its campus by way of modifying its infrastructure (housing), putting in place a strong security apparatus and initiating appointments of women instructors, doctors including gynaecologists, and other requisite support staff, among other steps. A separate panel is working out other modalities such as the physical fitness and medical parameters of the women cadets, including height, weight and eyesight.

As per the recent notification released by Union Public Service Commission, 19 Vacancies have been allotted to female candidates under UPSC NDA & NA II Recruitment Process. The notification states that “…. permitting women candidates to participate in the NDA & NA Examination (II), 2021, it is hereby informed that the Ministry of Defence has furnished the following revised vacancy position thereby earmarking vacancies for women”:

UPSC NDA & NA II 2021 Recruitment Vacancies National Defence Academy (148) Army 208 (including 10 for female candidates) Navy 42 (including 3 for female candidates) Air Force 120 (28 for Ground Duties) Flying 92 (including 2 for female candidates) GD Tech 18 (including 2 for female candidates) GD Non-Tech 10 (including 2 for female candidates) Total 370 Naval Academy (110) (10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme) 30 (for male candidates only) Total 400

Shortlisted female candidates will now have to register and appear for SSB Interview Process.