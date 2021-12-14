UPSC NDA 2021 Female Vacancies Released by Ministry of Defence: Check Indian Army, Navy & Air Force Women Recruitment Details

UPSC NDA 2021 Female Vacancies Released by Ministry of Defence: As per the official notification released by Union Public Service Commission, Total 19 Vacancies have been allotted to female candidates under UPSC NDA & NA II Recruitment Process. UPSC held NDA & NA 2021 Exam on 14th November 2021 for Female Candidates for the first time. As per government sources, over 6 Lakh candidates apply for the NDA & CDS Defence exams every year. This year around 1.8 Lakh women candidates applied for UPSC NDA 2021 Exam for recruitment in the Indian Armed Forces, i.e., Army, Navy, and Air Force.

UPSC NDA 2021 Female Candidates Vacancy Details

The notification states that in continuation of the Corrigendum dated 24th September 2021, which was issued by the Commission in compliance with the Hon’ble Supreme Court’s order dated 18th August 2021 in WP (C) No.1416/2020 filed by Shri Kush Kalra vs UOI and Others permitting women candidates to participate in the NDA & NA Examination (II), 2021, it is hereby informed that the Ministry of Defence has furnished the following revised vacancy position thereby earmarking vacancies for women:

UPSC NDA & NA II 2021 Recruitment Vacancies National Defence Academy (148) Army 208 (including 10 for female candidates) Navy 42 (including 3 for female candidates) Air Force 120 (28 for Ground Duties) Flying 92 (including 2 for female candidates) GD Tech 18 (including 2 for female candidates) GD Non-Tech 10 (including 2 for female candidates) Total 370 Naval Academy (110) (10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme) 30 (for male candidates only) Total 400

Women’s Entry in Indian Army/Navy/Air Force through National Defence Academy (NDA) 2021

As per the media sources, NDA has already been working to add two more squadrons to its existing 18 and increase the annual intake of military cadets, considering a current shortfall in the number of armed forces officers. The academy is also trying to cater to a growing demand from foreign cadets and ground duty cadets of the IAF who were first admitted to the academy last year, as well as anticipating the need to admit women cadets. There have been talks to have around 120-150 women cadets in the NDA at a given time.

National Defence Academy is also preparing to welcome the women cadets into its campus by way of modifying its infrastructure (housing), putting in place a strong security apparatus and initiating appointments of women instructors, doctors including gynaecologists, and other requisite support staff, among other steps. A separate panel is working out other modalities such as the physical fitness and medical parameters of the women cadets, including height, weight and eyesight.

UPSC prepares a list of candidates who obtain the minimum qualifying marks in the written examination as fixed by the Commission at their discretion. Such candidates shall appear before a Services Selection Board (SSB) for Intelligence and Personality Test where candidates for the Army/Navy wings of the NDA and 10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme of Indian Naval Academy will be assessed on Officers Potentiality and those for the Air Force in addition to the above will have to qualify Computerised Pilot Selection System (CPSS).