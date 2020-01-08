UPSC NDA & NA (1) 2020 Exam Pattern & Syllabus - Written Test & SSB Interview

UPSC NDA & NA 2 (I) 2020 Exam will be conducted on 19th April 2020 for the recruitment of 418 vacancies in the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA). Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conduct the National Defence Academy (NDA) 2020 Exam at selected Examination Centers spread across the country.

Below are some Important Dates for the UPSC NDA & NA I 2020 Exam:

Important Dates for UPSC NDA I 2020 Exam Dates for submission of online applications 8th Jan to 28th Jan 2020 Last date for Online Payment 28th January 2020 (6:00 PM) Last date for Offline Payment (Pay by Cash) 27th January 2020 (23:59 Hrs) Facility to withdraw application form 4th Feb to 11th Feb 2020 UPSC NDA & NA (I) 2020 SSB Written Exam 19th Apr 2020 (SUNDAY) 145th Course for the NDA and 107th Course for the Naval Academy Commencing from 2nd January 2021

Let’s look at the Exam Pattern and Syllabus of the UPSC NDA & NA (1) 2020 Exam in detail:

UPSC NDA & NA 1 2020 Exam Pattern

UPSC conducts NDA Exam twice every year for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA). The selection process of NDA & NA I 2020 recruitment will consist of 2 stages, i.e., written exam and SSB Interview.

UPSC NDA & NA (I) 2020 Written Exam

The subjects of the written examination, the time allowed and the maximum marks allotted to each subject will be as follows:

Note:

The papers in all the subjects will consist of objective type questions The question papers (test booklets) of mathematics and Part “B” of General Ability Test will be set bilingually in Hindi as well as English. Candidates should note that there will be Negative Marking of One third marks for wrong answers marked by a candidate in the Objective Type Question Papers. In the question papers, wherever necessary, questions involving the metric system of Weights and Measures only will be set. Candidates must write the papers in their own hand. In no circumstances will they be allowed the help of a scribe to write answers for them. The Commission has discretion to fix qualifying marks in any or all the subjects at the examination. The candidates are not permitted to use calculator or Mathematical or logarithmic table for answering objective type papers.

UPSC NDA & NA (I) 2020 Written Test Syllabus

Let’s look at the detailed syllabus of Mathematics & General Ability Test (GAT) Sections of NDA & NA 2020 Written Exam:

UPSC NDA & NA (I) Written Test Syllabus Paper-1: Mathematics (300 Marks) S.No Chapter Syllabus 1 Algebra Concept of set, operations on sets, Venn diagrams, De Morgan laws, Cartesian product, relation, equivalence relation. Representation of real numbers on a line. Complex numbers—basic properties, modulus, argument, cube roots of unity. Binary system of numbers. Conversion of a number in decimal system to binary system and vice-versa. Arithmetic, Geometric and Harmonic progressions. Quadratic equations with real coefficients. Solution of linear inequations of two variables by graphs. Permutation and Combination. Binomial theorem and its applications. Logarithms and their applications. 2 Matrices and Determinants Types of matrices, operations on matrices. Determinant of a matrix, basic properties of determinants. Adjoint and inverse of a square matrix, Applications-Solution of a system of linear equations in two or three unknowns by Cramer’s rule and by Matrix Method. 3 Trigonometry Angles and their measures in degrees and in radians. Trigonometrical ratios. Trigonometric identities Sum and difference formulae. Multiple and Sub-multiple angles. Inverse trigonometric functions. Applications-Height and distance, properties of triangles. 4 Analytical Geometry Of Two and Three Dimensions Rectangular Cartesian Coordinate system. Distance formula. Equation of a line in various forms. Angle between two lines. Distance of a point from a line. Equation of a circle in standard and in general form. Standard forms of parabola, ellipse and hyperbola. Eccentricity and axis of a conic. Point in a three dimensional space, distance between two points. Direction Cosines and direction ratios. Equation two points. Direction Cosines and direction ratios. Equation of a plane and a line in various forms. Angle between two lines and angle between two planes. Equation of a sphere. 5 Differential Calculus Concept of a real valued function–domain, range and graph of a function. Composite functions, one to one, onto and inverse functions. Notion of limit, Standard limits—examples. Continuity of functions - examples, algebraic operations on continuous functions. Derivative of function at a point, geometrical and physical interpretation of a derivative-application. Derivatives of sum, product and quotient of functions, derivative of a function with respect to another function, derivative of a composite function. Second order derivatives. Increasing and decreasing functions. Application of derivatives in problems of maxima and minima 6 Integral Calculus and Differential Equations Integration as inverse of differentiation, integration by substitution and by parts, standard integrals involving algebraic expressions, trigonometric, exponential and hyperbolic functions. Evaluation of definite integrals—determination of areas of plane regions bounded by curves—applications. Definition of order and degree of a differential equation, formation of a differential equation by examples. General and particular solution of a differential equations, solution of first order and first degree differential equations of various types—examples. Application in problems of growth and decay. 7 Vector Algebra Vectors in two and three dimensions, magnitude and direction of a vector. Unit and null vectors, addition of vectors, scalar multiplication of a vector, scalar product or dot product of two vectors. Vector product or cross product of two vectors. Applications—work done by a force and moment of a force and in geometrical problems. 8 Statistics and Probability Statistics: Classification of data, Frequency distribution, cumulative frequency distribution - examples. Graphical representation - Histogram, Pie Chart, frequency polygon—examples. Measures of Central tendency—Mean, median and mode. Variance and standard deviation determination and comparison. Correlation and regression. Probability: Random experiment, outcomes and associated sample space, events, mutually exclusive and exhaustive events, impossible and certain events. Union and Intersection of events. Complementary, elementary and composite events. Definition of probability—classical and statistical—examples. Elementary theorems on probability—simple problems. Conditional probability, Bayes’ theorem—simple problems. Random variable as function on a sample space. Binomial distribution, examples of random experiments giving rise to Binominal distribution. Paper-2: General Ability Test (600 Marks) Parts Chapter Syllabus Part A (200 Marks) ENGLISH The question paper in English will be designed to test the candidate’s understanding of English and workman like use of words. The syllabus covers various aspects like : Grammar and usage, vocabulary, comprehension and cohesion in extended text to test the candidate’s proficiency in English. Part B (400 Marks) GENERAL KNOWLEDGE (GK) The question paper on General Knowledge will broadly cover the subjects: Physics, Chemistry, General Science, Social Studies, Geography and Current Events. - The syllabus given below is designed to indicate the scope of these subjects included in this paper. The topics mentioned are not to be regarded as exhaustive and questions on topics of similar nature not specifically mentioned in the syllabus may also be asked. Candidate’s answers are expected to show their knowledge and intelligent understanding of the subject. Part B (100 Marks out of 400 Marks) Section ‘A’ of GK (Physics) Physical Properties and States of Matter, Mass, Weight, Volume, Density and Specific Gravity, Principle of Archimedes, Pressure Barometer. Motion of objects, Velocity and Acceleration, Newton’s Laws of Motion, Force and Momentum, Parallelogram of Forces, Stability and Equilibrium of bodies, Gravitation, elementary ideas of work, Power and Energy. Effects of Heat, Measurement of Temperature and Heat, change of State and Latent Heat, Modes of transference of Heat. Sound waves and their properties, Simple musical instruments. Rectilinear propagation of Light, Reflection and refraction. Spherical mirrors and Lenses, Human Eye. Natural and Artificial Magnets, Properties of a Magnet, Earth as a Magnet. Static and Current Electricity, conductors and Non-conductors, Ohm’s Law, Simple Electrical Circuits, Heating, Lighting and Magnetic effects of Current, Measurement of Electrical Power, Primary and Secondary Cells, Use of X-Rays. General Principles in the working of the following: Simple Pendulum, Simple Pulleys, Siphon, Levers, Balloon, Pumps, Hydrometer, Pressure Cooker, Thermos Flask, Gramophone, Telegraphs, Telephone, Periscope, Telescope, Microscope, Mariner’s Compass; Lightening Conductors, Safety Fuses Part B (60 Marks out of 400 Marks) Section ‘B’ (Chemistry) Physical and Chemical changes. Elements, Mixtures and Compounds, Symbols, Formulae and simple Chemical Equations, Law of Chemical Combination (excluding problems). Properties of Air and Water. Preparation and Properties of Hydrogen, Oxygen, Nitrogen and Carbondioxide, Oxidation and Reduction. Acids, bases and salts. Carbon - different forms. Fertilizers—Natural and Artificial. Material used in the preparation of substances like Soap, Glass, Ink, Paper, Cement, Paints, Safety Matches and Gun-Powder. Elementary ideas about the structure of Atom, Atomic Equivalent and Molecular Weights, Valency. Part B (40 Marks out of 400 Marks) Section ‘C’ (General Science) Difference between the living and non-living. Basis of Life—Cells, Protoplasms and Tissues. Growth and Reproduction in Plants and Animals. Elementary knowledge of Human Body and its important organs. Common Epidemics, their causes and prevention. Food—Source of Energy for man. Constituents of food, Balanced Diet. The Solar System—Meteors and Comets, Eclipses. Achievements of Eminent Scientists. Part B (80 Marks out of 400 Marks) Section ‘D’ (History, Freedom Movement etc.) A broad survey of Indian History, with emphasis on Culture and Civilisation. Freedom Movement in India. Elementary study of Indian Constitution and Administration. Elementary knowledge of Five Year Plans of India. Panchayati Raj, Co-operatives and Community Development. Bhoodan, Sarvodaya, National Integration and Welfare State, Basic Teachings of Mahatma Gandhi. Forces shaping the modern world; Renaissance, Exploration and Discovery; War of American Independence. French Revolution, Industrial Revolution and Russian Revolution. Impact of Science and Technology on Society. Concept of one World, United Nations, Panchsheel, Democracy, Socialism and Communism. Role of India in the present world. Part B (80 Marks out of 400 Marks) Section ‘E’ (Geography) The Earth, its shape and size. Lattitudes and Longitudes, Concept of time. International Date Line. Movements of Earth and their effects. Origin of Earth. Rocks and their classification; Weathering-Mechanical and Chemical, Earthquakes and Volcanoes. Ocean Currents and Tides Atmosphere and its composition; Temperature and Atmospheric Pressure, Planetary Winds, Cyclones and Anti-cyclones; Humidity; Condensation and Precipitation; Types of Climate, Major Natural regions of the World. Regional Geography of India—Climate, Natural vegetation. Mineral and Power resources; location and distribution of agricultural and Industrial activities. Important Sea ports and main sea, land and air routes of India. Main items of Imports and Exports of India. Part B (40 Marks out of 400 Marks) Section ‘F’ (Current Events) Knowledge of Important events that have happened in India in the recent years. Current important world events. Prominent personalities—both Indian and International including those connected with cultural activities and sports. NOTE : Out of maximum marks assigned to part ‘B’ of this paper, questions on Sections ‘A’, ‘B’, ‘C’, ‘D’, ‘E’ and ‘F’ will carry approximately 25%, 15%, 10%, 20%, 20% and 10% weightages respectively

UPSC NDA & NA (I) 2020 SSB Interview

UPSC prepares a list of candidates who obtain the minimum qualifying marks in the written examination as fixed by the Commission at their discretion. Such candidates shall appear before a Services Selection Board (SSB) for Intelligence and Personality Test where candidates for the Army/Navy wings of the NDA and 10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme of Indian Naval Academy will be assessed on Officers Potentiality and those for the Air Force in addition to the above will have to qualify Computerised Pilot Selection System (CPSS).

After having cleared the written examination the candidates should log on to the following websites for their ssb centre & date of interview:

Candidates are required to report for SSB interview on the date intimated to them in the call up letter for interview. Requests for postponing interview will only be considered in exceptional circumstances and that too if it is administratively convenient for which Army Headquarters will be the sole deciding authority. Such requests should be addressed to the Administrative Officer of the Selection Centre from where the call letter for interview has been received. No action will be taken on letters received by Army/Navy/Air HQs. SSB interview for the candidates qualified in the written examination is likely to be held during the months of January 2020 to April 2020 or as suitable to Recruiting Directorate.

UPSC NDA & NA (I) 2020 Final Selection

Subject to these conditions the qualified candidates will then be placed in a single combined list on the basis of total marks secured by them in the Written Examination and the Services Selection Board Tests. The final allocation/selection for admission to the Army, Navy, Air Force of the National Defence Academy and 10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme of Indian Naval Academy will be made upto the number of vacancies available subject to eligibility, medical fitness and merit-cum-preference of the candidates.

UPSC prepares a list of candidates who obtain the minimum qualifying marks in the written examination as fixed by the Commission at their discretion. Such candidates shall appear before a Services Selection Board for Intelligence and Personality Test where candidates for the Army/Navy wings of the NDA and 10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme of Indian Naval Academy will be assessed on Officers Potentiality and those for the Air Force in addition to the above will have to qualify Computerised Pilot Selection System (CPSS). Candidates with Air Force as one of the choice would also undergo CPSS if they qualify SSB and are willing.

UPSC NDA & NA (I) 2020 SSB Interview & Personality Test Syllabus

The SSB procedure consists of two stage Selection process - stage I and stage II. Only those candidates who clear the stage I are permitted to appear for stage II. The details are:

(a) Stage I comprises of Officer Intelligence Rating (OIR) tests are Picture Perception Description Test (PP&DT). The candidates will be shortlisted based on combination of performance in OIR Test and PP&DT.

(b) Stage II Comprises of Interview, Group Testing Officer Tasks, Psychology Tests and the Conference. These tests are conducted over 4 days. The details of these tests are given on the website joinindianarmy.nic.in.

The personality of a candidate is assessed by three different assessors viz. The Interviewing Officer (IO), Group Testing Officer (GTO) and the Psychologist. There are no separate weightage for each test. The marks are allotted by assessors only after taking into consideration the performance of the candidate holistically in all the tests. In addition, marks for Conference are also allotted based on the initial performance of the Candidate in the three techniques and decision of the Board. All these have equal weightage. The various tests of IO, GTO and Psych are designed to bring out the presence/absence of Officer Like Qualities and their trainability in a candidate. Accordingly, candidates are Recommended or Not Recommended at the SSB.

After going through the above mentioned detailed syllabus of the UPSC NDA & NA (1) 2020 Exam, the next step is to create a study plan and start working on it. For instance, start your practice by solving some previous year question papers and analyse your strong & weak points. Regular practice will help in achieving accuracy and a high score in the exam.