NDA SSB Interview Questions 2020: Check Top 11 SSB Interview Questions for Indian Army, Indian Navy & Indian Air Force Selection through NDA 2020 Exam

NDA SSB Interview Questions 2020: UPSC NDA (1) & (2) 2020 Written Exam result has been declared by Union Public Service Commission on 9th October 2020. Shortlisted candidates will now have to prepare for the Interview Round to be held by the Services Selection Board (SSB) of the Ministry of Defence for Admission to Army, Navy and Air Force Wings of the National Defence Academy for the 145th Course & for the 107th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) and for the 146th Course & for the 108th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) commencing from 2021.

So, the candidates are advised to start their preparation for the Interview round to clear the final selection phase of NDA 2020 Exam. For your ease we compiled the most important questions that are usually asked in NDA SSB Interview Round.

Top 11 NDA SSB Interview Questions

The Personal Interview Round is the most crucial stage of NDA SSB Selection Process. The personality of a candidate is assessed by the Interviewing Officer (IO) through different type of questions based on Personal Life of the candidates, current affairs, social issues and some practical questions. The interviewer might also ask some tricky questions to test the personality of the candidates. The key to ace the interview round is ‘Be Calm and Confident’. Do not panic on any question. So, let’s have a look at some important SSB Interview questions:

Q1 - Tell me something about yourself.

Answer: You are required to give a brief about you, your family and academic qualification to make the interviewer understand about your background.

Q2 - Why do you want to join the Defence Forces?

Answer: Tell your goals and objectives while answering this question. The best answer to this question would involve the motivating factors that lured you to apply for Defence Forces like leading an active and enthusiastic life, leading a dignified life while serving the country, etc. It will make a lasting impression on interviewer.

Q3. What are your strengths and weaknesses?

Answer: For answering this question honestly, do a SWOT (Strengths, Weakness, Opportunities and threats) analysis of yourself. Mention your strength and weaknesses to the interviewer with logical explanations. For example, I have good social skills as I like to meet new people or I have been able to develop the leadership quality as I was a Prefect in my School.

Mention the weaknesses that you had earlier and now you have managed to overcome them by your efforts and dedication.

Q4. What qualities make you fit for Indian Armed Forces?

Answer: You can answer this question with some examples like your interest in sports, your respect for Indian Armed Officers; how their disciplined & dignified life inspires you, etc.

Q5. What if you do not get selected this time?

Answer: This question doesn’t mean that you will get rejected this time. The interviewer is testing your confidence and optimism. Answer this question with a positive and confident reply like I would certainly like to get selected this time as I have put-in a lot of efforts. But if I do not get selected this time, I would definitely overcome my shortcomings and again apply for the Defence Forces.

Q6. Which was your favourite subject during your Higher Secondary or 12th?

Answer: Tell the name of the subject in which you have the proficiency. Interviewer will ask more questions on your favourite subjects subsequently.

Q7. Do you read newspapers? What do you read?

Answer: Tell the names of the newspapers which you read on a daily basis. This question helps the interviewer to know your reading habits and your awareness regarding the important events occurring internationally and nationally.

Q8. Who Is the General/ Chief Of Indian Army, Navy And Air Force?

Answer: Candidates must brush up their current affairs before NDA SSB Interview Round:

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Mukund Naravane Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh

Q9. How do you spend your spare time?

Answer: When answering these kinds of interview questions, provide answers that are honest, but that also show that you are a well-rounded person who is passionate about particular things. Avoid answers that make you seem uninteresting or, even worse, inappropriate.

Q10. Whom do you love the most - your father or mother and why?

Answer: This is a tricky question which the candidate must answer carefully. Don’t try to be biased towards one. But if you choose one, then try to give a compelling answer with a good explanation.

Q11. Do you want to ask any question from me?

Answer: You can ask relevant question from the interviewer about the Armed forces for which you have opted like Indian Army or Indian Navy or Indian Air Force. This will show that you are curious to join Indian Defence Forces.

NDA (1) 2020 SSB interview Dates will be announced soon. NDA (2) 2020 SSB interview for the candidates qualified in the written examination is likely to be held during the months of January, 2021 to April, 2021 or as suitable to Recruiting Directorate. Shortlisted candidates are required to appear before a Services Selection Board for Intelligence and Personality Test where candidates for the Army/Navy wings of the NDA and 10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme of Indian Naval Academy will be assessed on Officers Potentiality and those for the Air Force in addition to the above will have to qualify Computerised Pilot Selection System (CPSS). Candidates with Air Force as one of the choice would also undergo CPSS if they qualify SSB and are willing.