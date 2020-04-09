UPSC NDA 2020 Study Material Free: Get Solved Previous Year Paper & Mock Test with Answer Key|Practice Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

UPSC NDA (1) 2020 Exam has been postponed and was earlier scheduled to be conducted on 19th April 2020. Candidates now have more time to prepare for UPSC NDA Exam amidst COVID-19 Lockdown. UPSC will conduct NDA & NA (1) 2020 Exam for 418 vacancies in Indian Armed Forces, i.e., Army, Navy and Air Force. Candidates can buck up their speed of UPSC NDA 2020 Exam Preparation with the help of study material like Previous Year Papers, Mock Tests and Solved Practice Paper, etc.

So, for the ease of the candidates, we have compiled and shared the preparatory study material like Previous Year Papers, Mock Tests and Solved Practice Paper which help them to score high marks in the UPSC NDA (1) 2020 Exam Preparation. Let’s first look at the Exam pattern of UPSC NDA Exam:

The subjects of the written examination, the time allowed and the maximum marks allotted to each subject will be as follows:

UPSC NDA 2020 Written Exam Subject Code Duration Maximum Marks Mathematics (120 Questions) 01 2 Hours & 30 Minutes 300 General Ability Test (150 Questions) English + General Knowledge 02 2 Hours & 30 Minutes 600 Total 900 SSB Test/Interview 900

Note:

The papers in all the subjects will consist of objective type questions The question papers (test booklets) of mathematics and Part “B” of the General Ability Test will be set bilingually in Hindi as well as English. Candidates should note that there will be Negative Marking of One-third marks for wrong answers marked by a candidate in the Objective Type Question Papers. The candidates are not permitted to use a calculator or Mathematical or logarithmic table for answering objective type papers.

UPSC NDA (1) 2020 Mock Tests

Candidates must practice mock tests daily for cracking UPSC NDA (1) 2020 Exam. Practicing mock tests online every day will help the candidates in clearing the cut-off marks of the UPSC NDA Written Exam. So on the basis of the latest exam pattern & syllabus of the UPSC NDA (1) 2020 Exam, we have created and compiled mock tests of both the sections, i.e., Mathematics & General Ability Test (GAT). GAT is further divided into two parts - Part A: English and Part B: GK & Current Affairs. You can start practicing mock tests by clicking on the links given below:

Candidates are advised to start their practice by solving previous year question papers of UPSC NDA 2020 Exam. It will help them in increasing their pace of solving both the sections within a reasonable time which will eventually lead them to score high marks. Given below are the UPSC NDA & NA Exam Previous Question Papers along with their Answer Keys:

Practicing Mock Tests, Previous year Papers and Solved Practice Paper can help you in many ways in your exam preparation. Remember that there are no sectional time limits and no sectional cut-offs in UPSC NDA 2020 Exam. So, candidates are advised to simply maximize the score however they can.

