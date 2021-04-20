Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

UPSC NDA 2021 Question Paper & Answer Key PDF (Unofficial Released): Download Answer Key for Maths & GAT Paper Released by Coaching Centres

UPSC NDA 2021 Question Paper & Answer Key PDF (Unofficial Released): Get UPSC NDA 2021 Answer Keys released by coaching centers and question Papers in the PDF Format. UPSC NDA 2021 Written Exam was held on 18th April 2021 in offline mode. Download NDA & NA (1) 2021 Original Question Papers & Answer Keys (Unofficial) here. 

Created On: Apr 20, 2021 12:37 IST
UPSC NDA 2021 Question Paper & Answer Key PDF (Unofficial Released): Download Answer Key for Maths & GAT Paper Released by Coaching Centres
UPSC NDA 2021 Question Paper & Answer Key PDF (Unofficial Released): Download Answer Key for Maths & GAT Paper Released by Coaching Centres

UPSC NDA 2021 Question Paper & Answer Key PDF (Unofficial Released): UPSC NDA 2021 Written Exam was held on 18th April 2021 in Offline mode. Mathematics Paper-1 was held in the morning shift (10:00 AM to 12:30 PM) and each question was of 2.5 marks. General Ability Test (GAT) Paper-2 was held in the afternoon shift (2:00 PM to 4:30 PM) and each question was of 4 marks. All the questions were in Objective MCQ Format and there will be negative marking of 1/3rd Marks for wrong answers.

Check UPSC NDA 1 2021 Exam Analysis & Good Attempts

Below Pattern was followed in the UPSC NDA 2021 Written Exam:

UPSC NDA 2021 Written Exam Pattern

Subject/ No. of Questions

Paper

Duration

Maximum Marks

Mathematics (120 Questions)

1

2 Hours & 30 Minutes

300

General Ability Test (150 Questions)

Part-A English + Part-B General Knowledge

2

2 Hours & 30 Minutes

600

(English 200 Marks + GK 400 Marks)

Total

900

Check UPSC NDA (1) 2021 Exam Expected Cut-off & Previous 10 Year Cut-Off Marks

Candidates must remember that UPSC has the discretion to fix qualifying marks in any or all the subjects at the examination. Candidates who will clear the cutoff of Written Exam will be shortlisted for SSB interview Round which will of 900 Marks.

Check NDA SSB Interview 2021 Selection Process Details

Such candidates shall appear before a Services Selection Board for Intelligence and Personality Test where candidates for the Army/Navy wings of the NDA and 10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme of Indian Naval Academy will be assessed on Officers Potentiality and those for the Air Force in addition to the above will have to qualify Computerised Pilot Selection System (CPSS).

Check Eligibility Criteria for UPSC NDA 2021 Exam

Final Selection will be made basis of total marks secured by them in the Written Examination and the Services Selection Board Tests out of 1800 Marks. In this article we have shared the question paper of UPSC NDA 1 2021 Exam. The answer key for the UPSC NDA 2021 Paper-1 has been shared below the question paper. So, let’s have a look at the UPSC NDA 2021 Paper-1 and Answer Key:

Get latest Exam Pattern & Syllabus of UPSC NDA 2021 Exam

UPSC NDA 2021 Question Papers & Answer Key PDF Download (Released by Coaching Centres)

UPSC NDA & NA I 2021 Question Papers & Answer Key By SSB Crack

Mathematics Set-B

Download Question Paper & Answer Key PDF

General Ability Test (GAT) English Set-B

Download Question Paper & Answer Key PDF

General Ability Test (GAT) GK Set-B

Download Question Paper & Answer Key PDF

UPSC NDA & NA I 2021 Answer Key By Centurion Defence Academy

Mathematics Set-A, B, C, D

Download Answer Key PDF

General Ability Test (GAT) Set-A, B, C, D

Download Answer Key PDF

Check UPSC NDA Pay Scale, Allowance, Promotion in Indian Army, Navy & Air Force

The official UPSC NDA 2021 Answer Key will be released after few days of the exam at UPSC Official Website - upsc.gov.in.

Check UPSC NDA 2021 Physical Standards in Detail

The final allocation/selection for admission to the Army, Navy, Air Force of the National Defence Academy and 10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme of Indian Naval Academy will be made upto the number of vacancies available subject to eligibility, medical fitness and merit-cum-preference of the candidates.

Click here to get UPSC 2021 Exam Calendar
Comment ()
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next

Post Comment

5 + 0 =
Post

Comments