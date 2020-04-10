UPSC NDA 2020 General Ability Test (GAT): Check Important General Knowledge Topics (400 Marks)

UPSC NDA 2020 General Ability Test (GAT)-Important General Knowledge Topics (400 Marks): UPSC NDA & NA 1 2020 Exam has been postponed. The Written Exam will be conducted for total 418 vacancies in the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force. The exam will consist of two papers, i.e., Mathematics (Paper-1) and General Ability Test (Paper-2). General Ability Test is further divided into two parts: Part-A English Section (200 Marks) & Part-B General Knowledge Section (400 Marks). UPSC NDA (1) 2020 exam pattern has been given in the below table:

Subject/ No. of Questions Code Duration Maximum Marks Mathematics (120 Questions) 01 2 Hours & 30 Minutes 300 General Ability Test (150 Questions) English + General Knowledge 02 2 Hours & 30 Minutes 600 Total 900

To score high marks in UPSC NDA (1) 2020 Exam, candidates need to revise important topics of all the above sections. So, let’s have a look at the Important Topics of General Knowledge Section (400 Marks) of General Ability Test which will be of 600 marks in UPSC NDA (1) 2020 Exam.

UPSC NDA 2020 General Ability Test (GAT): Important General Knowledge Topics

The question paper on General Knowledge will broadly cover the subjects: Physics, Chemistry, General Science, Social Studies, Geography and Current Events. The below topics indicate the scope of these subjects included in this paper. The topics mentioned are not to be regarded as exhaustive and questions on topics of similar nature not specifically mentioned in the syllabus may also be asked. Candidate’s answers are expected to show their knowledge and intelligent understanding of the subject. The Questions will be of objective type with multiple choices and are likely to include questions pertaining to:

UPSC NDA 2020 General Ability Test (600 Marks) Paper-2: Part-B General Knowledge Section (400 Marks – 100 Questions of 4 marks each) Category Important Topics Number of Questions Asked/ Marks Physics Physical Properties and States of Matter, Mass, Weight, Volume, Density and Specific Gravity, Principle of Archimedes, Pressure Barometer. 25 Questions of 4 Marks each (100 Marks) Motion of objects, Velocity and Acceleration, Newton’s Laws of Motion, Force and Momentum, Parallelogram of Forces, Stability and Equilibrium of bodies, Gravitation, elementary ideas of work, Power and Energy. Effects of Heat, Measurement of Temperature and Heat, change of State and Latent Heat, Modes of transference of Heat. Sound waves and their properties, Simple musical instruments. Rectilinear propagation of Light, Reflection and refraction. Spherical mirrors and Lenses, Human Eye. Natural and Artificial Magnets, Properties of a Magnet, Earth as a Magnet. Static and Current Electricity, conductors and Non-conductors, Ohm’s Law, Simple Electrical Circuits, Heating, Lighting and Magnetic effects of Current, Measurement of Electrical Power, Primary and Secondary Cells, Use of X-Rays. General Principles in the working of the following: Simple Pendulum, Simple Pulleys, Siphon, Levers, Balloon, Pumps, Hydrometer, Pressure Cooker, Thermos Flask, Gramophone, Telegraphs, Telephone, Periscope, Telescope, Microscope, Mariner’s Compass; Lightening Conductors, Safety Fuses Practice UPSC NDA 2020: General Ability Test Part A – English Mock Test Chemistry Physical and Chemical changes. Elements, Mixtures and Compounds, Symbols, Formulae and simple Chemical Equations, Law of Chemical Combination (excluding problems). Properties of Air and Water. 15 questions of 4 Marks each (60 Marks) Preparation and Properties of Hydrogen, Oxygen, Nitrogen and Carbondioxide, Oxidation and Reduction. Acids, bases and salts. Carbon - different forms. Fertilizers—Natural and Artificial. Material used in the preparation of substances like Soap, Glass, Ink, Paper, Cement, Paints, Safety Matches and Gun-Powder. Elementary ideas about the structure of Atom, Atomic Equivalent and Molecular Weights, Valency. Practice UPSC NDA 2020 General Ability Test Part-B GK & Current Affairs Mock Test General Science Difference between the living and non-living. Basis of Life—Cells, Protoplasms and Tissues. Growth and Reproduction in Plants and Animals. 10 Questions of 4 Marks each (40 Marks) Elementary knowledge of Human Body and its important organs. Common Epidemics, their causes and prevention. Food—Source of Energy for man. Constituents of food, Balanced Diet. The Solar System—Meteors and Comets, Eclipses. Achievements of Eminent Scientists. Practice UPSC NDA 2020 Mathematics Mock Test with Answers (300 Marks) History A broad survey of Indian History, with emphasis on Culture and Civilisation. Freedom Movement in India. Elementary study of Indian Constitution and Administration. Elementary knowledge of Five Year Plans of India. Panchayati Raj, Co-operatives and Community Development. Bhoodan, Sarvodaya, National Integration and Welfare State, Basic Teachings of Mahatma Gandhi. 20 Questions of 4 marks each (80 Marks) Forces shaping the modern world; Renaissance, Exploration and Discovery; War of American Independence. French Revolution, Industrial Revolution and Russian Revolution. Impact of Science and Technology on Society. Concept of one World, United Nations, Panchsheel, Democracy, Socialism and Communism. Role of India in the present world. Geography The Earth, its shape and size. Lattitudes and Longitudes, Concept of time. International Date Line. Movements of Earth and their effects. Origin of Earth. Rocks and their classification; Weathering-Mechanical and Chemical, Earthquakes and Volcanoes. Ocean Currents and Tides Atmosphere and its composition; Temperature and Atmospheric Pressure, Planetary Winds, Cyclones and Anti-cyclones; Humidity; Condensation and Precipitation; Types of Climate, Major Natural regions of the World. Regional Geography of India—Climate, Natural vegetation. Mineral and Power resources; location and distribution of agricultural and Industrial activities. Important Sea ports and main sea, land and air routes of India. Main items of Imports and Exports of India. 20 Questions of 4 marks each (80 Marks) Current Affairs Knowledge of Important events that have happened in India in the recent years. Current important world events. Prominent personalities—both Indian and International including those connected with cultural activities and sports. 10 Questions of 4 Marks each (40 Marks) Total 100 Questions of 4 marks each

Both Paper-1 & Paper-2 will consist of objective type questions Paper-1 (Mathematics) and Paper-2 (General Ability Test) will be set bilingually in Hindi as well as English.

For wrong answers, there will be Negative Marking of One third Candidates are required to write the papers in their own hand. Use of scribe to write answers for them is not allowed at all.

