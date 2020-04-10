UPSC NDA 2020 General Ability Test (GAT): Check Important English Topics (200 Marks)

UPSC NDA 2020 General Ability Test (GAT)-Important English Topics (200 Marks): UPSC NDA & NA 1 2020 Exam has been postponed. The written Exam will be conducted for total 418 vacancies in the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) and will consist of two papers, i.e., Mathematics (Paper-1) and General Ability Test (Paper-2). UPSC NDA (1) 2020 latest exam pattern has been given in the below table:

Subject/ No. of Questions Code Duration Maximum Marks Mathematics (120 Questions) 01 2 Hours & 30 Minutes 300 General Ability Test (150 Questions) English + General Knowledge 02 2 Hours & 30 Minutes 600 Total 900

Candidates are advised to revise important topics of all the above sections to score high marks in UPSC NDA (1) 2020 Exam. So, let’s have a look at the Important Topics of English Section (200 Marks) of General Ability Test which will be of 600 marks in UPSC NDA (1) 2020Exam.

UPSC NDA (1) 2020 General Ability Test (GAT): Important English Topics

The question paper in English will be designed to test the candidate’s understanding of English and workman like use of words. The syllabus covers various aspects like: Grammar usage, Vocabulary and comprehension in extended text to test the candidate’s proficiency in English.The Questions will be of objective type with multiple choices and are likely to include questions pertaining to:

UPSC NDA (1) 2020 General Ability Test (600 Marks) Paper-2: Part-A English Section (200 Marks – 50 Questions of 4 marks each) Category Important Topics Number of Questions Asked Vocabulary Synonyms – These questions consists of a sentence with an underlined word followed by four words. Candidates need to select the word that is most similar in meaning to the underlined word. 8 Antonyms – These questions consists of a sentence with an underlined word followed by four words. Candidates need to select the word that is most nearly opposite in meaning to the underlined word. 8 Grammar Usage Spotting the Errors – Under these questions, there will be three parts (a), (b), and (c), among which one part will be erroneous. Candidates need to find out which part of the sentence has an error and mark (d) if no error is found. 10 -12 Sentence Arrangement Jumbled Sentences - In this section, each question will consist of six sentences of a passage. The first and the sixth sentences will be given in the beginning as S1 and S6. The middle four sentences in each would be jumbled up and labeled as P, Q, R and S. Candidates would be required to find the proper sequence of the four sentences and mark their response accordingly. 14 Comprehension Reading Comprehension (2 Sets) – Candidates need to attempt short passages under this section. After each passage, you will find several questions based on what is stated or implied in the passages. Answer the questions that follow each passage. 8-10

Important Points to Remember for UPSC NDA & NA 2020 Written Exam

Both Paper-1 & Paper-2 will consist of objective type questions Paper-1 (Mathematics) and Paper-2 (General Ability Test) will be set bilingually in Hindi as well as English.

For wrong answers, there will be Negative Marking of One third Candidates are required to write the papers in their own hand. Use of scribe to write answers for them is not allowed at all.

The Commission has discretion to fix qualifying marks in any or all the subjects at the examination. The candidates are not permitted to use calculator or Mathematical or logarithmic table for answering objective type papers.

