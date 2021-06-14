UPSC NDA 2 2021 Exam (Written Test & SSB Interview): Check How to Crack Defence Exam in First Attempt

UPSC NDA 2 2021 Exam (Written Test & SSB Interview): Check how to crack UPSC NDA 2 Exam 2021 in First Attempt with the help of Previous Year Papers, Mock Tests, Important Questions and Solved Practice Paper.

UPSC NDA 2 2021 Exam (Written Test & SSB Interview): UPSC NDA 2 2021 Registration has begun at upsc.gov.in. The written exam will be conducted on 5th September 2021. UPSC will conduct NDA & NA (2) 2021 Exam for the recruitment of 400 vacancies in the Indian Armed Forces, i.e., Army, Navy, and Air Force.

Important Dates for UPSC NDA & NA (2) 2021 Exam UPSC NDA Online Applications Opening Date 9th June 2021 Check how to apply online UPSC NDA (2) 2021 Exam UPSC NDA Online Applications Closing Date 29th June 2021 (Till 6:00 PM) Withdrawal of Application Form 6th to 12th July 2021 (Till 6:00 PM) Download of Admit Card of NDA 2021 Exam Three weeks before the exam UPSC NDA & NA (2) 2021 Written Exam 5th September 2021

Candidates can buck up their speed of UPSC NDA 2 2021 Exam Preparation with the help of good strategy involving practicing through study material like Previous Year Papers, Mock Tests and Solved Practice Paper, etc and doing physical exercises for SSB Round.

So for the ease of the candidates, we have compiled and shared the preparatory study material and strategy which will help them to clear UPSC NDA 2 2021 Exam and SSB Round in their first attempt. Let’s first look at the Exam pattern of the UPSC NDA 2 2021 Exam:

1. UPSC NDA 2 2021 Exam Pattern

UPSC NDA & NA 2 2021 exam will consist of 2 stages, i.e., written exam and SSB Interview. UPSC prepares a list of candidates who obtain the minimum qualifying marks in the written examination as fixed by the Commission at their discretion. Such candidates shall appear before a Services Selection Board (SSB) for Intelligence and Personality Test where candidates for the Army/Navy wings of the NDA and 10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme of Indian Naval Academy will be assessed on Officers Potentiality and those for the Air Force in addition to the above will have to qualify Computerised Pilot Selection System (CPSS).

Check Detailed UPSC NDA (2) 2021 Exam Pattern & Syllabus

2. Practice Important Topics

For the ease of the candidates, we have shared the links for some important topics for UPSC NDA & NA 2021 Exam which will help you in cracking the written exam in the first attempt:

Paper Section (Marks) Number of Questions/ Marks Paper-1 2 Hours & 30 Minutes Mathematics 120 questions of 2.5 Marks (total 300 Marks) Paper-2 2 Hours & 30 Minutes English (Part-A) 50 Questions of 4 marks each General Knowledge (Part-B) 100 Questions of 4 marks each

3. Attempt Mock Tests

Candidates must practice mock tests daily for cracking UPSC NDA 2 2021 Exam. Practicing mock tests online every day will help the candidates in clearing the cut-off marks of the UPSC NDA 2 Online Exam. For the ease of the candidates we have shared the important links of mock tests and Previous Year Papers for the UPSC NDA 2021 Exam:

Also, get free study material for UPSC NDA Exam from the link given below:

Get UPSC NDA Exam Free Study Material

Download & Practice Previous Year Papers

Candidates are advised to start their practice by solving the previous year question papers of the UPSC NDA Written Exam. It will help them in increasing their pace of solving all the sections within reasonable time which will eventually lead them to score high marks. Given below is the link to Download UPSC NDA Exam Previous Question Papers along with their Answer Keys:

Download Previous Year Papers of UPSC NDA & NA Exam

Keep a Check on your Physical and Medical Fitness

The final allocation/selection for admission to the Army, Navy, Air Force of the National Defence Academy and 10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme of Indian Naval Academy will be made upto the number of vacancies available subject to eligibility, medical fitness and merit-cum-preference of the candidates.

Maintain your weight as per the standards specified by the commission in accordance with your height. Prepare for the running segment of the test by walking or jogging first, especially if you need to increase your endurance. Also, begin working out several weeks or even several months before you are scheduled to take the physical fitness test. Do not wait until the last minute to start preparing.

Click here to get UPSC 2021 Exam Calendar

Therefore, one cannot get selected in the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force if the candidate is not physically and medically fit. So, it is advisable for the candidates to not only study hard for the exams but also keep themselves physically and mentally fit through physical exercises to clear the physical and medical tests.