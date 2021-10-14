UPSC NDA 2021 Exam on 14th Nov for Male & Female Candidates: Check 30 Days Study Plan to Clear Written Test

UPSC NDA 2021 Exam on 14th Nov for Male & Female Candidates: Get 30 Days Study Plan to clear UPSC NDA (2) 2021 Exam which will be held in offline mode on 14 th November 2021 for both male & female candidates.

UPSC NDA 2021 Exam on 14th Nov for Male & Female Candidates: UPSC will conduct NDA & NA 2021 Exam on 5th September 2021 in offline mode for the recruitment of 400 vacancies in the Indian Armed Forces, i.e., Army, Navy, and Air Force for both male and female candidates. UPSC NDA & NA 2 2021 exam will consist of 2 stages, i.e., written exam and SSB Interview. UPSC prepares a list of candidates who obtain the minimum qualifying marks in the written examination as fixed by the Commission at their discretion. Such candidates shall appear before a Services Selection Board (SSB) for Intelligence and Personality Test where candidates for the Army/Navy wings of the NDA and 10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme of Indian Naval Academy will be assessed on Officers Potentiality and those for the Air Force in addition to the above will have to qualify Computerised Pilot Selection System (CPSS).

So for the ease of the candidates, we have constructed 30 Days Study Plan for UPSC NDA 2021 Written Exam. Let’s first have a look at the Exam Pattern for UPSC NDA 2 2021 Exam for creating a concrete study plan:

UPSC NDA 2021 Exam Pattern

The subjects of the written examination, the time allowed and the maximum marks allotted to each subject will be as follows:

Note:

1. The papers in all the subjects will consist of objective type questions

2. The question papers (test booklets) of mathematics and Part “B” of the General Ability Test will be set bilingually in Hindi as well as English.

4. In the question papers, wherever necessary, questions involving the metric system of Weights and Measures only will be set.

5. Candidates must write the papers in their own hands. In no circumstances will they be allowed the help of a scribe to write answers for them.

6. The Commission has the discretion to fix qualifying marks in any or all the subjects at the examination.

7. The candidates are not permitted to use a calculator or Mathematical or logarithmic table for answering objective type papers.

30 Days Study Plan for UPSC NDA 2021 Exam

30 Days Study Plan for UPSC NDA 2021 Exam 30 Days Subjects for UPSC NDA 2021 Exam Day 1 Algebra: Concept of set, operations on sets, Venn diagrams, De Morgan laws, Cartesian product, relation, equivalence relation. Representation of real numbers on a line. Complex numbers—basic properties, modulus, argument, cube roots of unity. Binary system of numbers. Conversion of a number in decimal system to binary system and vice-versa. Arithmetic, Geometric and Harmonic progressions. Quadratic equations with real coefficients. Solution of linear inequations of two variables by graphs. Permutation and Combination. Binomial theorem and its applications. Logarithms and their applications. Day 2 Synonyms – These questions consist of a sentence with an underlined word followed by four words. Candidates need to select the word that is most similar in meaning to the underlined word. Day 3 Physics - Physical Properties and States of Matter, Mass, Weight, Volume, Density, and Specific Gravity, Principle of Archimedes, Pressure Barometer. The motion of objects, Velocity and Acceleration, Newton’s Laws of Motion, Force and Momentum, Parallelogram of Forces, Stability and Equilibrium of bodies, Gravitation, elementary ideas of work, Power and Energy. Effects of Heat, Measurement of Temperature and Heat, change of State and Latent Heat, Modes of transference of Heat. Sound waves and their properties, Simple musical instruments. Rectilinear propagation of Light, Reflection, and refraction. Spherical mirrors and Lenses, Human Eye. Day 4 History - A broad survey of Indian History, with emphasis on Culture and Civilisation. Freedom Movement in India. Elementary study of Indian Constitution and Administration. Elementary knowledge of Five Year Plans of India. Panchayati Raj, Co-operatives and Community Development. Bhoodan, Sarvodaya, National Integration and Welfare State, Basic Teachings of Mahatma Gandhi. Day 5 Practice Previous Year Papers Download Previous Year Papers of UPSC NDA & NA Exam Day 6 Vector Algebra - Vectors in two and three dimensions, magnitude, and direction of a vector. Unit and null vectors, the addition of vectors, scalar multiplication of a vector, scalar product, or dot product of two vectors. Vector product or cross product of two vectors. Applications—work done by a force and moment of a force and in geometrical problems. Day 7 Antonyms – These questions consist of a sentence with an underlined word followed by four words. Candidates need to select the word that is most nearly opposite in meaning to the underlined word. Day 8 Geography - The Earth, its shape and size. Lattitudes and Longitudes, Concept of time. International Date Line. Movements of Earth and their effects. Origin of Earth. Rocks and their classification; Weathering-Mechanical and Chemical, Earthquakes and Volcanoes. Ocean Currents and Tides Atmosphere and its composition; Temperature and Atmospheric Pressure, Planetary Winds, Cyclones, and Anti-cyclones; Humidity; Condensation and Precipitation; Types of Climate, Major Natural regions of the World. Regional Geography of India—Climate, Natural vegetation. Mineral and Power resources; location and distribution of agricultural and Industrial activities. Important Sea ports and main sea, land, and air routes of India. Main items of Imports and Exports of India. Day 9 Chemistry - Physical and Chemical changes. Elements, Mixtures and Compounds, Symbols, Formulae and simple Chemical Equations, Law of Chemical Combination (excluding problems). Properties of Air and Water. Day 10 Practice Previous Year Papers Download Previous Year Papers of UPSC NDA & NA Exam Day 11 Matrices and Determinants - Types of matrices, operations on matrices. Day 15 Practice Previous Year Papers Download Previous Year Papers of UPSC NDA & NA Exam Day 16 Trigonometry - Angles and their measures in degrees and in radians. Trigonometrical ratios. Trigonometric identities Sum and difference formulae. Multiple and Sub-multiple angles. Inverse trigonometric functions. Applications-Height and distance, properties of triangles. Day 17 Sentence Arrangement - Jumbled Sentences - In this section, each question will consist of six sentences of a passage. The first and the sixth sentences will be given in the beginning as S1 and S6. The middle four sentences in each would be jumbled up and labeled as P, Q, R, and S. Candidates would be required to find the proper sequence of the four sentences and mark their responses accordingly. Day 18 Physics - Natural and Artificial Magnets, Properties of a Magnet, Earth as a Magnet. Static and Current Electricity, conductors and Non-conductors, Ohm’s Law, Simple Electrical Circuits, Heating, Lighting and Magnetic effects of Current, Measurement of Electrical Power, Primary and Secondary Cells, Use of X-Rays. Day 19 History - Forces shaping the modern world; Renaissance, Exploration, and Discovery; War of American Independence. French Revolution, Industrial Revolution, and Russian Revolution. Impact of Science and Technology on Society. Concept of one World, United Nations, Panchsheel, Democracy, Socialism, and Communism. Role of India in the present world. Day 20 Practice UPSC NDA 2021: General Ability Test Part A – English Mock Test Day 21 Differential Calculus - Concept of a real-valued function–domain, range, and graph of a function. Composite functions, one to one, onto and inverse functions. Notion of limit, Standard limits—examples. Continuity of functions - examples, algebraic operations on continuous functions. Derivative of function at a point, geometrical and physical interpretation of a derivative application. Derivatives of sum, product, and quotient of functions, a derivative of a function with respect to another function, derivative of a composite function. Second-order derivatives. Increasing and decreasing functions. Application of derivatives in problems of maxima and minima Day 22 Reading Comprehension (2 Sets) – Candidates need to attempt short passages under this section. After each passage, you will find several questions based on what is stated or implied in the passages. Answer the questions that follow each passage. Day 23 Chemistry - Preparation and Properties of Hydrogen, Oxygen, Nitrogen and Carbon dioxide, Oxidation and Reduction. Acids, bases, and salts. Carbon - different forms. Fertilizers—Natural and Artificial. The material used in the preparation of substances like Soap, Glass, Ink, Paper, Cement, Paints, Safety Matches, and Gun-Powder. Elementary ideas about the structure of Atom, Atomic Equivalent and Molecular Weights, Valency. Day 24 General Science - Elementary knowledge of the Human Body and its important organs. Common Epidemics, their causes, and prevention. Food—Source of Energy for man. Constituents of food, Balanced Diet. The Solar System—Meteors and Comets, Eclipses. Achievements of Eminent Scientists. Day 25 Practice UPSC NDA 2021 General Ability Test Part-B GK & Current Affairs Mock Test Day 26 Statistics: Classification of data, Frequency distribution, cumulative frequency distribution - examples. Graphical representation - Histogram, Pie Chart, frequency polygon—examples. Measures of Central tendency—Mean, median, and mode. Variance and standard deviation determination and comparison. Correlation and regression. Day 29 Integral Calculus and Differential Equations - Integration as inverse of differentiation, integration by substitution and by parts, standard integrals involving algebraic expressions, trigonometric, exponential, and hyperbolic functions. Evaluation of definite integrals—determination of areas of plane regions bounded by curves—applications. Definition of order and degree of a differential equation, formation of a differential equation by examples. General and particular solution of differential equations, solution of the first order and first-degree differential equations of various types—examples. Application in problems of growth and decay. Day 30 Practice UPSC NDA 2021 Mathematics Mock Test with Answers (300 Marks)

The above 30 Days Study Plan will surely help you in getting a high score and cracking UPSC NDA 2 2021 Exam. Candidates are advised to follow and make a concrete study plan for acing this exam.

Try to practice previous year's question papers while following your daily timetable. Regular practice will help in achieving focus & accuracy for clearing cut-off marks of the UPSC NDA & NA 2 2021 Exam.